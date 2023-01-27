Read full article on original website
The cost of candidacy in Palm Beach County
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Three West Palm Beach elected officials will not face competition this March, including Mayor Keith James after a judge ruled his former opponent did not qualify for the position. With so little competition in running for local office, CBS12 News did some research...
World-class conference for rare pediatric limb deformity surgeries held locally
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Many might not know, but Palm Beach County holds the number one medical institute in the world for rare pediatric limb deformity surgeries. That's according to the director of the Paley Orthopedic and Spine Institute at St. Mary’s Medical Center. And once...
Man claims $1M prize in scratch-off game in Fort Lauderdale
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (CBS12) — A man took a chance and struck big in Fort Lauderdale. The Florida Lottery said Ricardo Canales, 55, of Ft. Lauderdale, claimed a $1 million prize from the 500X THE CASH Scratch-Off game at the Lottery’s Miami District Office on Tuesday morning. Canales...
Volunteers spend 24 hours counting the homeless
LAKE WORTH BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — The number of people battling homelessness is on the rise in Palm Beach County and in most places across the country. There are many different reasons for that – like skyrocketing rent, inflation and lack of available housing. Other factors that have nothing to do with the economy include mental illness and drug addiction.
Juno Beach Pier raising admission prices starting in March
JUNO BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Juno Beach Pier is raising its admission prices coming March 1. But don't worry, prices aren't being raise by much. At the beginning of March, the prices for admission will be raised by $1. The rates are as follows:. Daily Spectator Fee: From $1...
Police chief to attend Town Hall in West Palm Beach on Memphis, safety
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Leaders say they do not want what happened in Memphis to happen in West Palm Beach. The controversial arrest and death of Tyre Nichols made headlines across the country. Last Friday, the city of Memphis released body camera video of five Black officers beating Nichols after a traffic stop. Nichols died three days later. The officers all face second-degree murder charges. A sixth officer was relieved of his duties on Monday.
Stabbing victim collapses at Dunkin Donuts
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office says a fight between two people escalated into a stabbing, and the victim collapsed at a Dunkin Donuts. The scene is along Sunset Ranch Road, in a neighborhood just northwest of Forest Hill Boulevard and S. Military...
Warm temperatures continue, cooler air returns this weekend
Clear to partly cloudy skies for the overnight. Lows by morning dropping into the 60s. Mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies are in the plan for Wednesday through Friday. Temperatures again trend above average through most of the upcoming week with highs back into the 80s. The next cold front...
Video of arrest raises questions about actions of Palm Beach Sheriff's Office K9 handler
Belle Glade, Fla. (CBS12) — The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office (PBSO) is investigating an arrest of a wanted fugitive involving a K9 handler and a K9 dog. The incident in question happened on Thursday, January 26, and was caught on cell phone video by a bystander. What happened...
Man arrested for bringing firearm to Glades Central High School
BELLE GLADE, Fla. (CBS12) — A man is behind bars after deputies said he brought a firearm on school grounds. The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office said just before midnight on Jan. 21, dispatchers received reports of shots fired near Glades Central High School. A PBSO Aviation Unit responded...
PBSO looking for missing 33-year-old man from West Palm Beach
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Investigators need the public's help locating a 33-year-old man from West Palm Beach. The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office (PBSO) said 33-year-old Judson Clairvoyant was last seen on January 28, at around 3 p.m. near Lake Carol Drive. Clairvoyant's father reported him missing the following day on Jan. 29.
New Glades Road interchange on I-95 opens Monday
BOCA RATON, Fla. (CBS12) — Starting Monday morning, a new highway interchange will be open in the Boca Raton area. It is expected to change the way you get on and off the interstate and hopefully ease some traffic congestion. The Interchange will allow both directions of traffic to...
Woman cries for help after man falsely imprisons her in West Palm Beach: police
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — A woman's cry for help led to the arrest of a West Palm Beach man. On Jan.22, around 11:34 p.m., the West Palm Beach Police Department responded to domestic trouble at 410 S Rosemary Ave 2. Marc Volpicelli called police when he heard...
Two men arrested for attempting to steal lawn equipment in Martin County
MARTIN COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — Two men from Miami are behind bars after Martin County sheriff's deputies caught them attempting to steal expensive lawn equipment. According to the sheriff's office, 44-year-old Enrique Quintero and 33-year-old Vincent Monds traveled to Martin County in the middle of the night looking for equipment to steal.
Mother charged in malnutrition death of baby
BOCA RATON, Fla. (CBS12) — A woman from Boca Raton is facing charges of aggravated manslaughter for the death of her child. The one-month-old girl died on March 17, 2022, but investigators with the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office arrested 23-year-old Delaila Pino Lasalle in January 2023. The investigation...
Man killed in shooting in Riviera Beach
RIVIERA BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — A man is dead following a shooting in Riviera Beach. The Riviera Beach Police Department said shortly after 3 p.m. on Monday, officers found a man dead outside a convenience store on 3309 President Barack Obama Highway. Investigators say his death is a homicide.
Winning numbers drawn in 'Powerball' game
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — The winning numbers in Saturday evening's drawing of the "Powerball" game were:. 02-18-23-27-47, Powerball: 15, Power Play: 4. There were no winners and the estimated jackpot is now $613,000,000.
Woman charged with stabbing neighbor pleads guilty
BELLE GLADE, Fla. (CBS12) — A woman charged with stabbing her neighbor pleaded guilty on charges of aggravated assault and resisting arrest. According to the plea deal, 36-year-old Avious Lucas was sentenced to 42 months in state prison as part of the agreement. She also was sentenced to 273 days in county jail for the charge of resisting an officer, but was given credit for time already served.
