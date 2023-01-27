Read full article on original website
Hope is Alive opens men's recovery home
Hope is Alive provides a healthy environment and community to recovering addicts. Hope is Alive provides a healthy environment and community to recovering addicts. Sober Curious trend aims to help with underage drinking, …. A trend on social media called Sober Curious is impacting many across the country and in...
ENC stores fined for overcharging customers
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCT) — Several Eastern North Carolina businesses were among the 52 stores in 33 counties the N.C. Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services’ Standards Division recently fined for excessive price-scanning errors. The department conducts periodic, unannounced inspections of price-scanner systems in businesses to check for accuracy between the prices advertised and the prices […]
Carnie Hedgepeth progressing ‘so far beyond’ expectations during recovery
WASHINGTON, N.C. (WNCT) — Carnie Hedgepeth is “continuing to progress past what any of the doctors ever imagined him to be” while recovering from serious injuries he sustained in a motorcycle accident last June, according to acting Beaufort County Emergency Services Director Chris Newkirk. Hedgepeth returned home in October after receiving treatment at a rehab […]
Recycling pickup in Greenville put on hold
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – If you’re a Greenville resident and you recycle, you will have to wait for it to be picked up again. The city has suspended recycling collections until further notice. Those with the Eastern Carolina Vocational Center, which conducts recycling services, say they’re having maintenance issues with their equipment. “We’ve had a […]
Jacksonville PD, local ministries holding prayer vigil Wednesday
JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Jacksonville Police Department, along with local ministries, are holding a prayer vigil Wednesday “to join in unity to pray for peace in these difficult times.” The vigil will begin at noon Wednesday on the front steps of the Center for Public Safety, located at 200 Marine Blvd. It is open to […]
Lenoir Co. missing teenager found
LENOIR COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - A 15-year-old who was missing from Lenoir County has been found. Jocelyn Vasquez was last on Wednesday at North Lenoir High School. The Lenoir County Sheriff’s Office hasn’t said where she was found.
Temporary shellfish closures announced in Carteret County
State officials announced Monday the immediate temporary closure of shellfish waters. The temporary closures are due to rainfall and resultant runoff. Division of Marine Fisheries Director Kathy B. Rawls, upon the recommendation of State Health Director Dr. Betsey Tilson, Department of Health and Human Services, announced the temporary closures. It...
Local reentry program hoping to reduce likelihood of repeat offenders
WINTERVILLE—Pitt Community College President Lawrence Rouse updated Pitt County Commissioners this month on the college’s latest activities, including the progress being made by the county’s reentry program for former inmates. Since 2021, when the N.C. Department of Public Safety chose PCC as the intermediary agency for the Pitt County Local Reentry Council (LRC), the college […]
Minges family makes leadership gift to ECU Athletics, Pirate Club
GREENVILLE, N.C. – East Carolina University Director of Athletics Jon Gilbert and Pirate Club Executive Director Ryan Robinson announced that the Minges Family has made a Leadership Gift to the Pirates Unite Campaign for Comprehensive Excellence. The gift was presented by Jeff Minges, President and CEO of Minges Bottling Group; Miles Minges, Vice President of Sales […]
Suspect in Washington County murder arrested in Greenville
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — The suspect wanted in a murder that happened in Washington County last weekend was captured in Greenville, officials said Tuesday. Raven Williams was captured, arrested and taken into custody late Monday by members of the Washington County Sheriff’s Office, NC State Bureau of Investigation and the Greenville Police Department. She was […]
‘We need a love and a respect for humankind.’ Greenville community leaders react to death of Tyre Nichols at prayer vigil
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – Faith leaders came together Monday for a prayer vigil for the family of Tyre Nichols. They took the time to pray for the Nichols family pray for the people in our communities to take action. “We can’t wait until something, some tragedy, some incident as with the case with Tyre Nichols […]
Area Deah Notices - Jan. 25, 26 & 27
Joe Louis Harper, 83, of Morehead City, passed away on January 27, 2023 at the Crystal Coast Hospice House. Service are pending at this time. Condolences and life tributes may be sent to the family at www.noebrooks.net Arrangements by Noe-Brooks Funeral Home, Morehead City, NC. Ruth Maloney, Morehead City. Ruth...
New playground equipment is being installed in Kinston
KINSTON, N.C. (WNCT) – Out with the old and in with the new. That’s what’s going on at Fairfield Park in Kinston. The Kinston-Lenoir Parks and Rec Department is putting in new equipment for kids to play on. There will be some upgraded playground favorites like slides and monkey bars. The playground will also feature […]
ENC officials weigh in after Memphis police body cam footage of Tyre Nichols
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – Video footage of Tyre Nichols’ fatal beating in Memphis is still sending shockwaves around the country and in Eastern North Carolina. Chris Suggs, executive director of Kinston Teens and a member of Kinston’s city council, gave advice on where to go from here. “One step and I think we can do […]
Hwy. 11 back open after accident involving ‘heavy truck’
KINSTON, N.C. (WNCT) — All lanes of N.C. Hwy. 11 North are back open after an accident Monday morning temporarily closed all southbound lanes from Ferrel Road to Wallace Family Road. The accident involved a “heavy truck,” according to a Lenoir County Emergency Services Facebook post.
Mentally challenged teen who went missing found safe
RICHLANDS, N.C. (WNCT) — A 19-year-old who is mentally challenged was reported missing Tuesday morning but has been found safe. Darlene Bowser was reported missing by the Onslow County Sheriff’s Office. A Silver Alert was issued at the time. She was last seen around 8 p.m. Monday evening, officials said. She was found around 10:30 […]
Biscuitville Fresh Southern to open first restaurant in Greenville
GREENSBORO, N.C. — Biscuitville Fresh Southern will celebrate the grand opening of its newest restaurant, which will be the first in Greenville, N.C., on Wednesday, Feb. 8. The restaurant will serve guests at 202 SW Greenville Boulevard in Greenville, N.C., and willfeature Biscuitville’s fresh, locally sourced ingredients, including their Biscuits Made Fresh Every15 Minutes. “We […]
Craven County Schools announces new principals
NEW BERN, N.C. — Craven County Schools announced that Mike Swain’s first day as HJ MacDonald Middle School’s principal was Monday Swain has connections to the HJ School community. He was previously the assistant principal at HJ and has served the school district as a teacher at the middle school and high school level, as […]
Woman wanted in murder of man in Washington County
PLYMOUTH, N.C. (WNCT) — The Washington County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a suspect in a murder that happened early Sunday. Deputies responded around 1:30 a.m. to the Pea Ridge area of the county. They found a man who was shot inside a home. He was pronounced dead from multiple gunshot wounds. His name has […]
Five lawsuits settled in Carteret County plane crash that killed 8 people
BEAUFORT, N.C. (WITN) - The families of five people killed nearly a year ago in a Carteret County plane crash have settled their wrongful death lawsuits against the owner of the plane and the companies that employed the pilot. Eight people, including four East Carteret High School students, died in...
