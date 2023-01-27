ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington, NC

WNCT

Hope is Alive opens men's recovery home

Hope is Alive provides a healthy environment and community to recovering addicts. Hope is Alive provides a healthy environment and community to recovering addicts. Sober Curious trend aims to help with underage drinking, …. A trend on social media called Sober Curious is impacting many across the country and in...
JACKSONVILLE, NC
WNCT

ENC stores fined for overcharging customers

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCT) — Several Eastern North Carolina businesses were among the 52 stores in 33 counties the N.C. Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services’ Standards Division recently fined for excessive price-scanning errors. The department conducts periodic, unannounced inspections of price-scanner systems in businesses to check for accuracy between the prices advertised and the prices […]
RALEIGH, NC
WNCT

Carnie Hedgepeth progressing ‘so far beyond’ expectations during recovery

WASHINGTON, N.C. (WNCT) — Carnie Hedgepeth is “continuing to progress past what any of the doctors ever imagined him to be” while recovering from serious injuries he sustained in a motorcycle accident last June, according to acting Beaufort County Emergency Services Director Chris Newkirk. Hedgepeth returned home in October after receiving treatment at a rehab […]
BEAUFORT COUNTY, NC
WNCT

Recycling pickup in Greenville put on hold

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – If you’re a Greenville resident and you recycle, you will have to wait for it to be picked up again. The city has suspended recycling collections until further notice. Those with the Eastern Carolina Vocational Center, which conducts recycling services, say they’re having maintenance issues with their equipment. “We’ve had a […]
GREENVILLE, NC
WNCT

Jacksonville PD, local ministries holding prayer vigil Wednesday

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Jacksonville Police Department, along with local ministries, are holding a prayer vigil Wednesday “to join in unity to pray for peace in these difficult times.” The vigil will begin at noon Wednesday on the front steps of the Center for Public Safety, located at 200 Marine Blvd. It is open to […]
JACKSONVILLE, NC
WITN

Lenoir Co. missing teenager found

LENOIR COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - A 15-year-old who was missing from Lenoir County has been found. Jocelyn Vasquez was last on Wednesday at North Lenoir High School. The Lenoir County Sheriff’s Office hasn’t said where she was found.
coastalreview.org

Temporary shellfish closures announced in Carteret County

State officials announced Monday the immediate temporary closure of shellfish waters. The temporary closures are due to rainfall and resultant runoff. Division of Marine Fisheries Director Kathy B. Rawls, upon the recommendation of State Health Director Dr. Betsey Tilson, Department of Health and Human Services, announced the temporary closures. It...
CARTERET COUNTY, NC
WNCT

Local reentry program hoping to reduce likelihood of repeat offenders

WINTERVILLE—Pitt Community College President Lawrence Rouse updated Pitt County Commissioners this month on the college’s latest activities, including the progress being made by the county’s reentry program for former inmates. Since 2021, when the N.C. Department of Public Safety chose PCC as the intermediary agency for the Pitt County Local Reentry Council (LRC), the college […]
PITT COUNTY, NC
WNCT

Minges family makes leadership gift to ECU Athletics, Pirate Club

GREENVILLE, N.C. – East Carolina University Director of Athletics Jon Gilbert and Pirate Club Executive Director Ryan Robinson announced that the Minges Family has made a Leadership Gift to the Pirates Unite Campaign for Comprehensive Excellence. The gift was presented by Jeff Minges, President and CEO of Minges Bottling Group; Miles Minges, Vice President of Sales […]
GREENVILLE, NC
WNCT

Suspect in Washington County murder arrested in Greenville

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — The suspect wanted in a murder that happened in Washington County last weekend was captured in Greenville, officials said Tuesday. Raven Williams was captured, arrested and taken into custody late Monday by members of the Washington County Sheriff’s Office, NC State Bureau of Investigation and the Greenville Police Department. She was […]
GREENVILLE, NC
carolinacoastonline.com

Area Deah Notices - Jan. 25, 26 & 27

Joe Louis Harper, 83, of Morehead City, passed away on January 27, 2023 at the Crystal Coast Hospice House. Service are pending at this time. Condolences and life tributes may be sent to the family at www.noebrooks.net Arrangements by Noe-Brooks Funeral Home, Morehead City, NC. Ruth Maloney, Morehead City. Ruth...
MOREHEAD CITY, NC
WNCT

New playground equipment is being installed in Kinston

KINSTON, N.C. (WNCT) – Out with the old and in with the new. That’s what’s going on at Fairfield Park in Kinston. The Kinston-Lenoir Parks and Rec Department is putting in new equipment for kids to play on. There will be some upgraded playground favorites like slides and monkey bars. The playground will also feature […]
KINSTON, NC
WNCT

Hwy. 11 back open after accident involving ‘heavy truck’

KINSTON, N.C. (WNCT) — All lanes of N.C. Hwy. 11 North are back open after an accident Monday morning temporarily closed all southbound lanes from Ferrel Road to Wallace Family Road. The accident involved a “heavy truck,” according to a Lenoir County Emergency Services Facebook post.
KINSTON, NC
WNCT

Mentally challenged teen who went missing found safe

RICHLANDS, N.C. (WNCT) — A 19-year-old who is mentally challenged was reported missing Tuesday morning but has been found safe. Darlene Bowser was reported missing by the Onslow County Sheriff’s Office. A Silver Alert was issued at the time. She was last seen around 8 p.m. Monday evening, officials said. She was found around 10:30 […]
RICHLANDS, NC
WNCT

Biscuitville Fresh Southern to open first restaurant in Greenville

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Biscuitville Fresh Southern will celebrate the grand opening of its newest restaurant, which will be the first in Greenville, N.C., on Wednesday, Feb. 8. The restaurant will serve guests at 202 SW Greenville Boulevard in Greenville, N.C., and willfeature Biscuitville’s fresh, locally sourced ingredients, including their Biscuits Made Fresh Every15 Minutes. “We […]
GREENVILLE, NC
WNCT

Craven County Schools announces new principals

NEW BERN, N.C. — Craven County Schools announced that Mike Swain’s first day as HJ MacDonald Middle School’s principal was Monday Swain has connections to the HJ School community. He was previously the assistant principal at HJ and has served the school district as a teacher at the middle school and high school level, as […]
CRAVEN COUNTY, NC
WNCT

Woman wanted in murder of man in Washington County

PLYMOUTH, N.C. (WNCT) — The Washington County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a suspect in a murder that happened early Sunday. Deputies responded around 1:30 a.m. to the Pea Ridge area of the county. They found a man who was shot inside a home. He was pronounced dead from multiple gunshot wounds. His name has […]
WASHINGTON COUNTY, NC

