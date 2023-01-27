ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Muncie, IN

Muncie parents arrested after 5-month-old daughter found to have broken bones, brain bleed

By Matt Christy
FOX59
FOX59
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2eUi9Q_0kTlriSk00

MUNCIE, Ind. — Parents of a 5-month-old girl were arrested on Thursday after doctors discovered the baby was suffering from two broken legs, a broken arm, 15 fractured ribs and two skull fractures that caused a brain bleed.

The Muncie Police Department arrested Austin Lee Choate, 24, and Montana Alexis Davis, 23, on Thursday evening charging both Muncie parents with neglect of a dependent, a Level 3 felony.

Davis faces an additional charge of battery on a child under 14, also a Level 3 felony.

Indy man found guilty of stabbing ex-girlfriend, 3-year-old with steak knife
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3kZMX1_0kTlriSk00
Austin Choate (Courtesy: Delaware County Sheriff’s Department)
Montana Davis (Courtesy: Delaware County Sheriff’s Department)

According to court documents, Choate brought the 5-month-old girl to IU Health Ball Memorial Hospital on Thursday for a possible broken arm. A skeletal survey ended up revealing far more injuries than a broken arm, however.

Police reported that upon learning of the extent of the baby’s injuries, Choate blamed Davis for breaking the baby’s arms and said “he wasn’t going to jail for something he didn’t do.”

Police later spoke to Davis who reportedly confessed to trying to pull the baby’s arm out from under her stomach and hearing a “pop” and realizing she may have “accidentally broke her arm.”

Court docs: Muncie man slapped toddler, held gun to woman’s head

Documents reveal that after officers told Davis about the extent of her baby’s injuries, Davis became “very loud” and “shifted blame” becoming “irrational” as she talked to herself. Davis also allegedly told police she was a 24/7 stay-at-home mom with “no one else caring for the (child).”

Choate reportedly told police he worked a lot and is “never home.” He corroborated that Davis was the baby’s primary caregiver.

Davis and Choate could face between three and 16 years in prison if found guilty of a Level 3 felony.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Fox 59.

Comments / 8

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FOX59

Police: Marion man tried to kidnap 4-year-old from grocery store

MARION, Ind. – Police arrested a Marion man accused of trying to kidnap a 4-year-old child from a grocery store. According to the Marion Police Department, a woman showed up in the police department lobby Monday afternoon to report the attempted abduction. The woman said she was at a local grocery store when a man […]
MARION, IN
FOX59

Anderson firefighter arrested for domestic battery

ANDERSON, Ind. — An Anderson firefighter has been placed on leave after being arrested for domestic battery. The Anderson Fire Department confirmed that firefighter Tyler Long has been placed on administrative leave pending an executive session with the Anderson Board of Public Works. Long was arrested over the weekend and charged with criminal confinement with […]
ANDERSON, IN
FOX59

Man arrested for armed carjacking on NW side

INDIANAPOLIS – A man has been arrested for an armed carjacking on the northwest side. According to IMPD, officers received a report of an armed burglary involving a silver Dodge Charger in the 2400 block of Lafayette Rd. on Saturday, Jan. 28. The same car was found by officers the next day in the parking lot […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
FOX59

Muncie man sentenced for seducing juvenile

MUNCIE, Ind. — A Delaware Circuit Court has convicted 56-year-old Douglass Howard of child seduction. According to court documents, Howard was arrested for attempting to convince a juvenile boy to engage in sexual acts with him. The perpetrator was initially arrested on Jan. 16, 2020. The incident involving Howard and the victim occurred in October 2017 […]
MUNCIE, IN
WTHR

Muncie parents arrested after baby found with several fractured bones

MUNCIE, Ind. — Police arrested a Muncie mother and father after police said their 5-month-old daughter suffered several broken bones and a brain bleed. According to an arrest probable cause affadavit, Austin Choate brought his baby to the emergency room Thursday night for a possible broken arm. Doctors scanned the baby’s bones and found two broken legs, 15 rib fractures, two skull fractures, and bilateral bleeding in the brain.
MUNCIE, IN
WTHR

Driver involved in deadly crash in school crosswalk in court Tuesday

INDIANAPOLIS — Torrell King is one of two suspects charged in a September 2021 crash at Washington Street and Ritter Avenue that killed 7-year-old Hannah Crutchfield. Police say King and Meah Sargent, who was 17 years old at the time, were in a road rage incident and driving aggressively. Court documents say the two were headed west on Washington Street when they approached a red light at the intersection of Ritter Avenue. Those documents say both drivers hit two different cars. The car Sargent crashed into rammed Crutchfield, her mother, Cassandra, and a crossing guard.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WTHR

Police: 6-month-old twin at center of AMBER Alert in December dies

COLUMBUS, Ohio — One of the twin boys who became the center of a statewide AMBER Alert that garnered attention nationwide last year has died. Police confirmed to 10TV that 6-month-old Ky'air Thomas was pronounced dead just before midnight Saturday. Homicide detectives responded to the call for an unresponsive child, and are investigating the baby’s death.
COLUMBUS, OH
Fox 59

1 of twins in Ohio Amber Alert has died

Police make frequent runs to the same bars for fights, gunfire and even murder. Tuesday night at 10, FOX59 News investigates violent felonies at pubs and tavern across Marion County — and why authorities struggle to shut them down. Sweet and savory peanut butter dishes with Kelsey …. Sweet...
OHIO STATE
WIBC.com

Mother and Child Hurt from Car that Crashed into Home

INDIANAPOLIS — A woman and her child were sent to the hospital from a car crash in their own home. The Wayne Township Fire Department released a video to Facebook showing the damage done to the west side home on Oliver Avenue – in a neighborhood by Washington and Lynhurst Drive.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
FOX59

Greenfield man arrested by FBI for false threats to blow up an airplane

INDIANAPOLIS — A Greenfield man is accused of threatening to blow up an airplane that he was a passenger on in early October. FBI agents arrested 35-year-old Keith Diemer on Tuesday morning in Indianapolis for his involvement in providing hoaxes and other false information. According to the U.S. Department of Justice, Diemer sent false messages […]
GREENFIELD, IN
WISH-TV

17-year-old student dies in Hancock County crash

HANCOCK COUNTY, Ind. (WISH) — A 17-year-old Greenfield Central High School student died Saturday night after a single-vehicle crash in Hancock County. At 11 p.m. Saturday, police were called to the area of County Road 500 North and County Road 50 East for a single-vehicle crash. That’s located in Maxwell, about two miles north of Greenfield, near Maxwell Intermediate School, according to the Hancock County Sheriff’s Office on Sunday.
HANCOCK COUNTY, IN
FOX59

Family remembers Indy father killed in east side fire

INDIANAPOLIS — Raymond Diggs Sr. said he most remembers the doting father his son was before he was killed in an apartment fire this month alongside his children. 31-year-old Raymond Diggs Jr., his 1-year-old and 3-year-old daughters all passed away after the fire in their apartment started on Jan. 9. A 12-year-old child is still […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
FOX59

FOX59

57K+
Followers
14K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

Get breaking news, the most accurate weather and sports from central Indiana's largest news team. https://fox59.com/

 https://fox59.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy