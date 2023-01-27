ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lincoln, NE

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
rockdalenewtoncitizen.com

Maryland downs No. 21 Indiana to continue home success

Jahmir Young scored 20 points as Maryland remained perfect at home in the Big Ten and snapped the five-game winning streak of No. 21 Indiana with a 66-55 decision on Tuesday in College Park, Md. Donta Scott delivered 19 points and Julian Reese added 10 points and 11 rebounds as...
COLLEGE PARK, MD
rockdalenewtoncitizen.com

Late defensive surge lifts Illinois past Nebraska

Trailing by two with 12 minutes to play, Illinois held Nebraska to six points the rest of the way to claim a 72-56 Big Ten victory on Tuesday night in Champaign, Ill. Matthew Mayer paced four Illini players in double figures with 16 points. Terrence Shannon Jr. added 13 points and five assists, Jayden Epps scored 12 points and Courtney Hawkins contributed 10 points and eight rebounds as Illinois (16-6, 7-4 Big Ten) moved into third place in the conference.
CHAMPAIGN, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy