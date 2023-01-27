ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Nigeria's central bank extends deadline to turn in old naira notes

ABUJA, Jan 29 (Reuters) - Nigeria's central bank will extend by 10 days a deadline for swapping old naira currency notes, it said in a statement on Sunday. Nigerians will now have until Feb. 10 to turn in 1,000 ($2.17), 500 and 200 naira notes. The central bank (CBN) started releasing newly designed notes last month but many say they cannot find them at banks or cash machines.
REFILE-Ghana govt and Ghana Securities Industry Assoc agree domestic debt exchange terms

ACCRA, Jan 27 (Reuters) - Ghana's government and the Ghana Securities Industry Association have reached an understanding on the terms of participation by capital market operators in the country's domestic debt exchange programme, they said on Friday. (Reporting by Cooper Inveen Writing by Sofia Christensen Editing by Louise Heavens) Disclaimer.
India's Adani Group: Hindenburg report intended to create false market

(Reuters) - India's Adani Group said on Sunday that a Jan. 24 report by short seller Hindenburg Research that led to a $48 billion rout in its stock was intended to create a false market to enable the short seller to book gains. Adani's response comes amid a $2.5 billion...
Ghana central bank doesn't plan to be part of stability fund for debt exchange

ACCRA (Reuters) - Ghana's central bank does not plan to be part of a financial stability fund that will provide liquidity to banks participating in the domestic debt exchange, its governor said on Monday, saying the fund will be financed primarily by external partners. (Reporting by Cooper Inveen; Writing by...
Nigeria launches domestic card scheme in cashless bid

ABUJA, Jan 26 (Reuters) - Nigeria's central bank on Thursday launched a domestic card scheme to rival foreign cards like Mastercard and Visa, hoping to enhance its drive to make Africa's biggest economy a cashless society and save the country foreign transaction fees.
Uganda’s troubled China railway contract

Zimbabwean philanthropist Tsitsi Masiyiwa has not forgotten what people used to tell her father: “Poor Dixon, father of five daughters. Who will take care of you when you are old?” As the last of five girls, not even her own parents’ support and belief that they were just as good as sons could shelter them from gendered social norms. Norms that, Masiyiwa says, do not reflect social realities.
Turkey alerts citizens to risk of attack in United States, Europe on heels of Western warnings

ANKARA (Reuters) - Turkey warned its citizens on Saturday against "possible Islamophobic, xenophobic and racist attacks" in the United States and Europe after its Western allies cautioned their citizens in Turkey about possible terror attacks. In two separate travel advisories, the Turkish foreign ministry recommended its citizens in the United...
How Kenya Got Its Name

The Name Kenya is said to be from the Kamba word ‘Kinyaa.’ It is claimed that Ludwig Krapf in his journey into the interior on 3 December 1849, in the company of a Kamba trader, he was astonished to see a snow capped mountain in the tropics. He asked his guide, Kivui to tell him the name of the mountain. In his Akamba accent, Kivui is reported to have answered “Kinyaa.” Krapf transcribed name in the Roman alphabet as Kegnia. In his writings, he varied the spelling between Kegnia and Kenia. It is possible that Kenya is also from the word Kenia – please, make happy in both the Kikuyu and Kamba languages as will be shown in the following argument. The discussion below shows that the word Kenia which eventually became Kenya is from a rich history that takes us back to the Ancient Ethiopian Kingdoms of the 18th Dynasty. In this history, Akhenaten is at the center of it. Read on.
South Africa to send dozens of cheetahs to India under new deal

South Africa has signed an agreement with India to reintroduce dozens of cheetahs to the South Asian country after eight of the big cats were sent from neighboring Namibia in 2022. The first batch of 12 cheetahs is to be flown over in February, according to a statement Thursday from...
Straits Trading Company Announces Proposed Issue Of S$ Denominated Secured Exchangeable Bonds

* PROPOSED ISSUE OF S$ DENOMINATED SECURED EXCHANGEABLE BONDS. * EXPECTS TO USE NET PROCEEDS FROM OFFERING FOR REFINANCING OF EXISTING BORROWINGS, AMONG OTHERS Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:. Disclaimer. The above content is directly sourced from Reuters under a contractual arrangement. The content is being provided as...
Romania's 2022 consolidated budget deficit at 5.68% of GDP - finance ministry data

BUCHAREST, Jan 30 (Reuters) - Romania's consolidated budget deficit fell to 5.68% of gross domestic product in cash terms last year from 6.7% in 2021, meeting the government's target, finance ministry data showed on Monday. The European Union member state, which has set its deficit target at 4.4% of GDP...
How are Australian insurance and mining companies performing on Monday?

Australian shares ticked up at the open on Monday. Today we will look at ASX-listed stocks making a buzz at the market open. Stocks covered in the video: IAG, Suncorp, Pro Medicus, Core Lithium, OZ Minerals, Lynas Rare Earths etc. Disclaimer. The content, including but not limited to any articles,...
China's first African debt rodeo is playing out in Zambia

Lusaka, Zambia — The first test for African debt restructuring in a post-COVID world is playing out in Zambia, a land-locked country bigger than Texas, rich in copper and loaded with Chinese debt — and so poor that most of its population lives on less than $2 dollars a day.
Polypeptide Group CEO Resigns

* POLYPEPTIDE GROUP, A FOCUSED GLOBAL CDMO FOR PEPTIDE- AND OLIGONUCLEOTIDE-BASED ACTIVE PHARMACEUTICAL INGREDIENTS, TODAY ANNOUNCED RESIGNATION BY ITS CEO RAYMOND DE VRÉ. * A SEARCH FOR IDENTIFICATION OF A PROPER SUCCESSOR TO MR. DE VRÉ HAS BEEN INITIATED. * DR. PETER WILDEN (CHAIRMAN OF BOARD OF DIRECTORS) WILL...
Novartis: Sandoz Receives Positive CHMP Opinion For Citrate-Free High Concentration Formulation Of Adalimumab Biosimilar

* SANDOZ RECEIVES POSITIVE CHMP OPINION FOR CITRATE-FREE HIGH CONCENTRATION FORMULATION OF ADALIMUMAB BIOSIMILAR. * SANDOZ IS SEEKING APPROVAL OF HIGH CONCENTRATION FORMULATION (HCF) ADALIMUMAB FOR USE IN ALL INDICATIONS OF REFERENCE MEDICINE Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:. Disclaimer. The above content is directly sourced from Reuters under...
Saudi Industrial Investment Group Announces Unplanned Shutdown For Unit Saudi Polymers Co

* ANNOUNCES AN UNPLANNED SHUTDOWN FOR ONE OF ITS SUBSIDIARIES SAUDI POLYMERS COMPANY. * SHUTDOWN AS A RESULT OF A TECHNICAL ISSUE IN THE ETHYLENE REFRIGERATION UNIT. * OPERATORS ARE CURRENTLY WORKING ON REPAIRING TECHNICAL ISSUE AND WILL WORK ON GRADUALLY RESTARTING PLANT. * FINANCIAL IMPACT OF THIS SHUTDOWN WILL...

