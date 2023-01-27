Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Certain Hyundai and Kia cars are not covered by some auto insurance companies.Sherif SaadDenver, CO
Man Sentenced to 235 Months In Federal Prison After IRS InvestigationTaxBuzzEast Saint Louis, IL
She Said He "Never Came Back," So She Left His Young Children Alone In An Abandoned HouseThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedSaint Louis, MO
10 St. Louis Employers That Pay Over $35 an HourEvan CrosbySaint Louis, MO
Historic St. Louis, Missouri house built for prominent dentist, Dr. George Ashe Bronson, in 1885CJ CoombsSaint Louis, MO
Related
KSDK
Loyal to Local Gift Guide: JD and Kate Industries
ST. LOUIS — JD and Kate Industries is a husband-and-wife owned candle making business. The dynamic duo makes candles handmade, right here in St. Louis. The candles are unique with funny labels, and wax “scenes” on the surface. Most of the candles are history or literature themed. However, they also have a St. Louis scented candle that has a wax “toasted ravioli” on top.
KSDK
Loyal to Local Gift Guide: Disguise the Surprise
ST. LOUIS — Valentine’s Day is around the corner and gifts are once again on everyone’s mind. Jewelry is a very popular item to give for Valentine’s Day (including engagement rings). But, the problem is that the shape of a jewelry box is very recognizable, ruining the surprise. Tuesday morning, Founder of ‘Disguise the Surprise’, Duffy Hofer joined Mary in studio to share about her innovative dividers. The dividers slide together around the small box holding it in place inside of a shirt box. She explains it is so easy that anyone can do it. The crafty mom or friend can use the dividers to make a thoughtful gift box full of items that scream “I Love You”.
KSDK
Loyal to Local Gift Guide: KatMattersBeads
ST. LOUIS — KatMattersBeads aspires for spiritual achievements & ambitions. The local business is focused on being a light of motivation to women. Dressing the outside BEAUTIFULLY, while fixing the broken pieces on the inside. Monday morning, owner Kat White, joined Mary in studio to share their products for...
KMOV
Episode 219: Clara B’s Kitchen Table
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Chef Jodie Ferguson has early food memories thanks to her grandmother but she didn’t have plans to go into the hospitality business. That changed in college, and she ended up down the path of the hotel and fine dining. It wasn’t until the pandemic...
FOX2now.com
Tim’s Travels: Something sweet is at The Caramel House
ST. LOUIS – No matter how you say caramel, you will find just the right treat at The Caramel House on Olive Boulevard. Right now, the Chiefs are getting ready for Valentine’s Day with chocolate-covered strawberries! Get your Valentine’s Day order in now!. The Caramel House. 9639...
KSDK
City Foundry STL Week: Shopping along Foundry Way
ST. LOUIS — We had so much fun discovering our own city last week for our City Foundry STL exploration week. So much fun that we're extending it one more day!. Dana DiPiazza took a trip down Foundry Way to hit three local shops perfect for your Valentine's Day wish list!
advantagenews.com
Brunch paradise can’t be beat
This awesome brunch spot in central Madison County is worth a visit. You can eat healthy here, or you can get down and dirty, whatever you choose, I doubt you’ll be disappointed. It’s hard to miss, the restaurant sits right by a main road through town inside a business...
5 Top Croissants in St. Louis, Chosen by Our Critic
Our weekly roundup of some of our favorite St. Louis dishes
KSDK
Game Day Eats with Sugarfire Smokehouse, Chicken Out & Hi-Pointe Drive-In
ST. LOUIS — The Super Bowl is right around the corner, so it's time to plan your snacks accordingly. Monday morning, Adam Pritchett, the Executive Chef at Hi-Pointe Drive-In, joined Mary to chat about some seriously delicious Game Day eats from the Sugarfire Restaurant Group. If Chicken’s your thing, Pritchett would suggest ordering the “Chick Cannon” from Chicken Out. You also could consider a personal favorite of his, the HERO sub from Hi-Pointe. A tasty 2 ft sub sammie featuring smoked ham, shaved prime rib, smoked turkey, cheddar cheese, swiss cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion, pickle, mayo, and spicy mustard served on a baguette. Finally, there are plenty of options from Sugarfire Smoke House as well. They are offering their “In the Pocket” which is similar to a BBQ crab Rangoon! They also have the classic slow-smoked fried crispy chicken wings, a Suagrfire favorite served with your choice of sauce. And finally, we have our ode to the STL fave: The End Zone. A brisket and provel toasted ravioli served with house-made marinara. In addition to their Super Bowl snack menu, Sugarfire will offer bulk meat and side offerings for game day pick up!
KSDK
Celebrate Valentine's Day at Lion's Choice with new menu items
ST. LOUIS — Lion’s Choice is one of the most beloved restaurant chains in St. Louis and has been serving up its famous roast beef sandwiches for 55 years. Tuesday morning, Jessica Crouch, Marketing Manager for Lion’s Choice, joined Mary in studio to talk about some of their brand new menu items and a pretty sweet Valentine’s Day meal deal.
Get ready for Valentine’s Day and learn modified exercises with G3 Fitness
ST. LOUIS – Arthur Shivers from G3 Fitness joined us once again on Sunday morning. Shivers, with his wife, Janae shared details about their upcoming couples-inspired workouts for Valentine’s Day. The two demonstrated modified exercises for those who struggle doing an original technique. Planks, squats, push-ups and more...
Bed Bath & Beyond to close the Sunset Hills store
NEW YORK — Bed Bath & Beyond said that it’s in default on its loans and doesn’t have sufficient funds to repay what it owes. The company told Nexstar Monday that it will be closing 87 additional stores. One of the stores closing is in the St. Louis area. The Bed Bath & Beyond in […]
New frozen pizzas based on St. Louis restaurants
ST. LOUIS – Mama Lucia’s Pizza and 4 Hands Brewing Co. are widely known for their frozen pizzas inspired by St. Louis foods and restaurants. However, the pandemic caused a halt in sales. Both eateries have recently announced that three new pizzas, made in collaboration with even more...
KSDK
Two vascular surgeons, brothers uniquely practice together at Memorial Heart and Vascular Center for Excellence
ST. LOUIS — It's said that their are roughly 100 to 125 vascular surgeons certified every year. Patrick and Evan Neville, both brothers, grew up in Belleville and have had similar paths. Over the last several years, Patrick and Evan have been working together as vascular surgeons in their...
The Fabulous Fox offering $30 tickets to upcoming shows
ST. LOUIS — The Fabulous Fox is having a special, one-day-only ticket sale for upcoming shows. The Fabulous Fox is offering $30 tickets to select upcoming shows as part of their "$30 on the 30th" special. The offer is valid throughout the day until 11:59 p.m. Monday, Jan. 30.
KSDK
Gamers Island opens in Ferguson
ST. LOUIS — Gamers Island LLC is a new state of the art gaming center design to offer the best gaming experience on this side of reality. Their facility has an arsenal of PCs, Xbox X’s, PS5’s and VR Goggles for open play, Streaming, private parties or corporate events.
KMOV
Stray Rescue of St. Louis in need of fosters
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Stray Rescue of St. Louis said today that their shelter is overfull and they are in need of fosters. This comes after they were out this morning in the cold weather helping cold, scared pets. For more information on how to become a foster or...
Soulard's Mardi Gras roars into top form with new after-party
By the end of it, well over half a million people will descend on the Soulard neighborhood. One thing that’s new - an after-party at City Hall following the Mayor’s Ball on February 17th at Union Station.
KMOV
St. Louis fetal care center is one of few in the region to offer surgery for some patients with Spina Bifida
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - An innovative and less invasive way to treat babies who are diagnosed with Spina Bifida is offered in the St. Louis Metro. The surgery offered for pregnant patients is something that they travel to St. Louis specifically for. The Fetal Care Center in St. Louis...
Up to $2M up for grabs in Waterloo Queen of Hearts raffle
WATERLOO, Ill. — Someone is going to walk away from the Queen of Hearts raffle in Waterloo, Illinois, with $2 million Tuesday night. The Monroe County town has a population just north of 11,000, and seemingly, all of them are at Outsiders with the same goal in mind. “To...
Comments / 0