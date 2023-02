Disney On Ice presents "Into the Magic" running Thursday through Sunday at Buffalo's KeyBank Center.

The show will feature Mickey, Minnie, Cinderella, Moana and more!

Tickets start at $38 and can be purchased at the KeyBank Center Box Office or online here .

Show Dates and Times:

January 26 at 7 p.m.

January 27 at 7 p.m.

January 28 at 11 a.m., 3 p.m., and 7 p.m.

January 29 at 12 p.m. and 4 p.m.

You can find more information here .