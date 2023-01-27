ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Richmond, VA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
richmondmagazine.com

‘Like Going to a Party Every Day’

The following is an online extra from our February 2023 Sourcebook issue, headed to newsstands soon, part of the feature in which prominent Richmonders share their happy places. Bill Bevins, radio and TV personality. The set of ‘Virginia This Morning’ at CBS 6. I’m really Richmond. I was...
RICHMOND, VA
richmondmagazine.com

Design Notes

This past fall, the High Point Market had the opportunity to shine once more after two years of less-than-ideal COVID-19 conditions, and it delivered, according to three Richmond designers who attended and shared their major takeaways with R•Home. R•Home: What differences did you notice at this fall’s market from...
RICHMOND, VA
richmondmagazine.com

Good Chemistry

The following is an extended version of the article that appears in our February 2023 Sourcebook issue. Ongoing efforts to make metro Richmond a locus for the manufacturing of essential medicines got a $111 million boost in late 2022, thanks to the Alliance for Building Better Medicine. The funding, a combination of federal grants, state money and local donations, will benefit manufacturing plants in Petersburg and laboratories in Chesterfield County and Richmond and will enhance employment opportunities.
RICHMOND, VA
richmondmagazine.com

February 2023 Issue

28 / Happy Places Prominent Richmonders share the places that make their hearts sing. 38 / Nonprofits Five area nonprofits that provide essentials for body and soul. 42 / Public Art A distinctive set of public artworks you may have missed. 44 / Social Media Meet an influencer going viral...
RICHMOND, VA
richmondmagazine.com

A Creative Cure

VCU Health has honed the power of the arts by incorporating creativity into health care. What started as an idea to aid in physical, mental and emotional recovery in 1986 from the late Murry N. DePillars, the former VCU dean of arts, has evolved into VCU Health Arts in Healthcare. Today, the department offers a variety of services to patients and team members, including art lessons, kinetic imaging, music therapy and theater.
RICHMOND, VA

Comments / 0

Community Policy