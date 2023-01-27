The following is an extended version of the article that appears in our February 2023 Sourcebook issue. Ongoing efforts to make metro Richmond a locus for the manufacturing of essential medicines got a $111 million boost in late 2022, thanks to the Alliance for Building Better Medicine. The funding, a combination of federal grants, state money and local donations, will benefit manufacturing plants in Petersburg and laboratories in Chesterfield County and Richmond and will enhance employment opportunities.

RICHMOND, VA ・ 18 HOURS AGO