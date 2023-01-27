ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘RHOP’s Robyn Dixon Claims Karen Huger ‘Wants’ Her Husband Juan: It’s A ‘Weird Obession’ (Exclusive)

By Eric Todisco
 4 days ago
Image Credit: Clifton Prescod/Bravo

The feud between Robyn Dixon and Karen Huger on The Real Housewives of Potomac is just heating up. After Karen claimed that Robyn’s husband, Juan Dixon, is cheating on her during the cast trip to Mexico, Robyn accused the Grand Dame of having “an obsession” with Juan, during her appearance on the latest episode of HollywoodLife‘s Real Housewives podcast, Pay Attention Puh-Lease!

“I think she kind of wants Juan,” Robyn said. “She wants him. I’m not gonna give up the tea, but there have been words that have come out of her mouth that imply that she wants him. So it’s weird. There’s an obsession there,” Robyn added. “It’s very weird. I am nowhere near as obsessed with her life as she is with mine.”

The Embellished by Robyn Dixon founder explained why she found Karen’s accusations “comical” in Mexico. “I don’t care how people judge me or my relationship. It doesn’t bother me or affect me,” Robyn told us. “It’s actually pretty funny when people start to show their obsession. It was a weird obsession going on.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=37Bd4B_0kTlr8xx00
Robyn Dixon; Karen Huger (Photo: Clifton Prescod/Bravo)

Another accusation Karen leveled at Juan was that the basketball coach got too touchy with her when they hugged once. Robyn addressed that claim on the podcast, as well, and said it’s nothing but “a bunch of nonsense.”

“That’s not something you should go home and say. In the moment I didn’t think about it, but when I watched the episode I was like, ‘I don’t like how this sounds. It’s like you’re implying he did something sexually inappropriate to you,’ ” Robyn said.

The Bravo star also compared the situation to when Gizelle Bryant accused Chris Bassett of being “inappropriate” with her at the Season 6 reunion, which upset Candiace Dillard Bassett. “I really think what Karen was saying about Juan is worse,” Robyn said. “The energy that you give something is what it turns into. So I gave that no energy because that was ridiculous, and I know Juan would not do anything inappropriate.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=47Dkex_0kTlr8xx00
Robyn Dixon and Karen Huger (Photo: Todd Williamson/Bravo)

Of course, we also asked Robyn about the man called “Blue Eyes” who Karen has allegedly been sneaking off with for years now. “I don’t know his name. Charrisse [Jackson Jordan] says he works at a hotel,” Robyn revealed in our interview. “And ironically people have told me that they’ve seen her at a hotel with a man.”

Robyn also claimed that Ashley Darby has seen “Blue Eyes” in the flesh. “Ashley has seen him. I said, ‘Ashley does this look like blue-eyes? And she said, ‘Yes, that’s blue-eyes.’ And that’s the same man Charrisse was talking about years ago,” Robyn said.

Want more from Robyn? Listen to the full interview on Apple Podcasts or Spotify to hear Robyn tease the upcoming Season 7 reunion, and more.

