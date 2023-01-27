ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buffalo, NY

What happened to the OnCore golf complex? Plans revised for $30 million project

By Anthony Reyes
WKBW 7 News Buffalo
WKBW 7 News Buffalo
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3pBS7g_0kTlr75E00

In September 2019 plans were unveiled by Buffalo-based OnCore Golf Technology Inc., for a sports and entertainment complex on Kelly Island along the Buffalo River near RiverWorks .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0KFIaO_0kTlr75E00 OnCore Golf

7 News spoke with one of the planners Friday and found out there are numerous changes and the Complex will no longer be built on Kelly Island. The new location has yet to be disclosed.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=14ta8T_0kTlr75E00 OnCore Golf
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2pw4k8_0kTlr75E00 OnCore Golf

Doug Swift, one of several financial and planning partners told 7 News the original renderings do not depict what the new complex will look like. He released a new rendering Friday showing the interior view of the golf tee line.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0DFTlB_0kTlr75E00 Doug Swift

Other notable changes to plans— it no longer includes a three-tiered golf driving range. That's now two-tiered.

Swift also says the hotel has been eliminated due to the economy and pandemic. He says there will still be banquet, event and meeting spaces.

Officials originally estimated the cost of the project at $30 million and said it could bring an estimated 400-500 jobs to Buffalo. Swift says it is still projected to cost $30 million but would bring with it 300 to 400 new jobs. It was originally scheduled to open in 2021. Swift says they will provide the new timeline within the next couple of months.

Swift says the complex will provide "fun, family entertainment for all ages and all abilities" and you don't have to be a seasoned golfer to enjoy what it will offer. We reached out to the city, and we're told "the city has a commitment to the project that it was previously briefed on."

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
96.1 The Breeze

20 Best Places To Order A Steak In Western New York

The first step in booking a dinner reservation is figuring out where you would like to go, and that can be a challenge – especially if you’re looking to impress. Whether it’s a Valentine’s Day date, an anniversary dinner, or a birthday celebration, choosing a place to go can prove to be a challenge, especially when there are so many exceptional places in Western New York!
BUFFALO, NY
Power 93.7 WBLK

DIY Beer Taps at Brand New Restaurant in West Seneca

There are not many cities who have a better food scene than Buffalo. If you ask Buffalonians, they would tell you that Western New York is in the discussion for best food scene in the country, The wings, beef on weck and countless other dishes make this region special, but so does all the breweries and tap rooms.
BUFFALO, NY
Country 106.5 WYRK

This New York City Amongst Gloomiest In The Nation

There are tons of great places in New York to visit during the spring and summer that are sure to bring a smile to your face. Whether it's the hustle and bustle of New York City or the raging waters of Niagara Falls, there is something about the Empire State in summer that just warms the heart.
BUFFALO, NY
Power 93.7 WBLK

Buffalo’s Lake Effect Snow Machine Not Done Anytime Soon

Snow is one of those things that are essentially synonymous with Buffalo. If you travel around the country and tell people you're from the 716, you can all but guarantee they say something like "how do you guys deal with all of that snow?" Which of course is often a valid question, considering that we live in one of the snowiest cities in America.
BUFFALO, NY
WIBX 950

New York Town Set To Receive Millions Of Dollars In Aid

One small town in New York received some big news. New York State governor Kathy Hochul announced that the city of Dunkirk will receive $10 million dollars in state aid to help with the revitalization of the city. The governor was in Western New York to announce the news that...
DUNKIRK, NY
News 4 Buffalo

Broken water line causes flooding near Love Canal

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. (WIVB) — A broken water line caused flooding in the area around Love Canal in Niagara Falls on Sunday morning, officials said. The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation said that the water was from a six-inch drinking water line, that area being under the jurisdiction of the Niagara Falls Water […]
NIAGARA FALLS, NY
WKBW 7 News Buffalo

WKBW 7 News Buffalo

30K+
Followers
9K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Buffalo, New York news and weather from WKBW 7 News Buffalo, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.wkbw.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy