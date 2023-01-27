Read full article on original website
Pedaling under the influence: Bike rider busted on drug possession charges during morning ride
A Mississippi man apparently was pedaling under the influence when he was arrested on drug possession charges during a Monday morning bike ride. Officers with the Narcotics Division / N.E.T. observed a person known to them as Bruce Bunales who had an outstanding warrant with the Picayune Police Department riding a bicycle on South Haugh Avenue.
46-Year-Old Man and 14-Year-Old Female Arrested in Louisiana During Traffic Stop After Drugs and Firearms Were Allegedly Found in Vehicle
46-Year-Old Man and 14-Year-Old Female Arrested in Louisiana During Traffic Stop After Drugs and Firearms Were Allegedly Found in Vehicle. St. Bernard Parish, Louisiana – A 46-year-old man and a 14-year-old female were arrested in Louisiana after a traffic stop. The man was charged with multiple drug possession and weapons charges, while the female was charged with escape and violence toward officers. During the investigation, drugs, firearms, and other illegal substances were recovered.
darkhorsepressnow.com
Biloxi Police Dept. Working To Identify Driver Of Vehicle
The Biloxi Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying the driver of the vehicle seen in this photo. The unknown male driver allegedly took property left in a shopping cart in a parking lot on Beach Blvd on December 19th. The vehicle is a black Mazda with an unreadable dealership tag.
wxxv25.com
Attempted murder suspect in Jackson County Court
Twenty-year-old Jordan Davis appeared in county court today in Pascagoula for an initial appearance. Judge Mark Watts denied bond for Davis, who is charged with attempted murder in the shooting of his stepfather last Thursday. The judge said he might reconsider bail when Davis next appears in court on February...
WHAT WE KNOW SO FAR: Police release statement about former Mississippi deputy found bound, shot outside church hundreds of mile from home
The story surrounding a former deputy and resident of Vicksburg who was found shot and bound near a church several hundred miles away in Gulfport, unfolded last week. The Vicksburg Police Department released its first statement about the Mike Ouzts case to The Post on Monday afternoon. Deputy Chief Mike...
thegazebogazette.com
Long Beach Police Arrest Suspect for Possession with Intent to Distribute
On Thursday, January 26, 2023, the Long Beach Police Department arrested Michael A. Savarese of Long Beach and charged him with Possession with Intent to Distribute a Controlled Substance. The arrest took place in Wisteria Lane and was the result of an incident where officers were called for a welfare...
WLOX
Operators of two Gulf Coast restaurants sentenced for employing, harboring illegal aliens
HARRISON COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - Two Gulfport residents were sentenced to federal prison after it was found they had employed and housed people who were in the country illegally. Hui Weng, a U.S. citizen, was sentenced to 18 months in federal prison, a $10,000 fine and $5,100 in special assessments....
George County Sheriff warns of rental property scam
GEORGE COUNTY, Miss. (WKRG) – The George County Sheriff’s Office has issued an alert after receiving numerous complaints of scams targeting renters. The scammer poses online as a landlord or property owner with property to rent, and will require the victim to share personal information or send money as a “deposit” to receive more information, […]
Mississippi man sentenced to 14 years in prison after large amount of meth found at traffic stop
A Mississippi man was sentenced to 169 months in federal prison for possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine, announced U.S. Attorney Darren J. LaMarca and Special Agent in Charge Brad L. Byerley of the Drug Enforcement Administration. Michael Dedeaux, 46, was sentenced on January 26, 2023, in U.S. District Court...
Covington Police: Mom illegally took child who needs meds
Louisiana State Police have issued what they call “a Level II Endangered/Missing Child Advisory” on behalf of the Covington Police Department. Troopers are helping in the search for “8-year-old, Jett Gremillion, who is missing.”
WDSU
Man shot in the head in Bogalusa, police report
BOGALUSA, La. — Bogalusa Police Department is investigating a shooting that injured one man outside of an apartment complex on Friday, Jan. 27. According to police, a man was shot in the head at 1015 Union Avenue at the Union Point Apartments. The victim is still alive but listed...
darkhorsepressnow.com
Gulfport officers ask for public help to find woman wanted in drive-by shooting
Gulfport officers are searching for a woman in connection with a Thursday morning drive-by shooting. Police say around 6:35 a.m., the Gulfport Police Department responded to the 600 block of Layton Drive in reference to a drive-by shooting. Through the course of the investigation, police say they found evidence to...
mageenews.com
Pass Christian Man Sentenced to 14 years in Prison for Possession
Please note that this post contains affiliate links and any sales made through such links will reward MageeNews.com a small commission – at no extra cost to you. Pass Christian Man Sentenced to 14 years in Prison for Possession with Intent to Distribute Methamphetamine. Gulfport, Miss. – A Pass...
an17.com
Sheriff: Fentanyl-laced marijuana, other drugs and assault rifle found during traffic stop
After St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s detectives located fentanyl-laced marijuana during a traffic stop, Sheriff Randy Smith is reiterating his warning to residents the only safe drugs are those prescribed by a doctor or purchased at a pharmacy. At approximately 8:30 p.m. Friday, STPSO Narcotics detectives were patrolling the area...
wxxv25.com
Mississippi Center for Justice hosting expungement clinic
A fresh start sounds nice right? That’s the goal of an upcoming expungement clinic in Jackson County. Ian Gustafson, an attorney with the Mississippi Center for Justice, is in studio to talk about how you may be eligible to clear your criminal record. The clinic takes place February 10th...
WLBT
Former Warren County officer abducted, later found shot and bound on Coast
WARREN COUNTY, Miss. (WLBT) - Multiple agencies are working together to determine how a retired law enforcement officer from Warren County ended up shot near a church on the Mississippi Gulf Coast. The incident spans multiple cities and two states and includes a home invasion and struggle, a police chase,...
wxxv25.com
Coast Guard finds 4 boaters missing in Biloxi Bay
Four people were rescued earlier today from the Gulfport Shipping Channel after not returning from their boating trip Monday. After being stranded over night at sea, four boaters were brought back to land where their families waited restlessly for them to return. Forty-two year-old Victoria Farr, 37-year-old Richard Allen, 12-year-old...
darkhorsepressnow.com
Three Arrested In Pearl River County On Separate Charges
On Sunday, January 22, Narcotics Investigators with the Pearl River Sheriff’s Office were trying to serve an arrest warrant on 28-year-old Devin Brown. He lived at 45 Daisy Andrews Road in Picayune. The arrest warrant was for Scire Facias on Simple Assault Domestic Violence. Deputies found Brown at 116...
wxxv25.com
Lucedale man dies in weekend traffic incident
Mississippi Highway Patrol is investigating a Saturday crash that killed a Lucedale man. MHP says 41-year-old Rodney Holman was traveling west on Highway 98 in George County about 6:30 p.m. when his vehicle left the roadway and overturned. Holman received fatal injuries in the crash.
WLOX
CLEARED: Traffic flowing again after wreck on I-110
D’IBERVILLE, Miss. (WLOX) - The wreck that delayed traffic in D’Iberville Monday has been cleared. A wreck on Interstate 110 backed up the southbound traffic all the way to I-10. It appears the wreck happened on the bridge, blocking access going into Biloxi. Just after 8 a.m., traffic...
