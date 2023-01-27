ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Long Beach, MS

Calcasieu Parish News

46-Year-Old Man and 14-Year-Old Female Arrested in Louisiana During Traffic Stop After Drugs and Firearms Were Allegedly Found in Vehicle

46-Year-Old Man and 14-Year-Old Female Arrested in Louisiana During Traffic Stop After Drugs and Firearms Were Allegedly Found in Vehicle. St. Bernard Parish, Louisiana – A 46-year-old man and a 14-year-old female were arrested in Louisiana after a traffic stop. The man was charged with multiple drug possession and weapons charges, while the female was charged with escape and violence toward officers. During the investigation, drugs, firearms, and other illegal substances were recovered.
ARABI, LA
darkhorsepressnow.com

Biloxi Police Dept. Working To Identify Driver Of Vehicle

The Biloxi Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying the driver of the vehicle seen in this photo. The unknown male driver allegedly took property left in a shopping cart in a parking lot on Beach Blvd on December 19th. The vehicle is a black Mazda with an unreadable dealership tag.
BILOXI, MS
wxxv25.com

Attempted murder suspect in Jackson County Court

Twenty-year-old Jordan Davis appeared in county court today in Pascagoula for an initial appearance. Judge Mark Watts denied bond for Davis, who is charged with attempted murder in the shooting of his stepfather last Thursday. The judge said he might reconsider bail when Davis next appears in court on February...
PASCAGOULA, MS
WKRG News 5

George County Sheriff warns of rental property scam

GEORGE COUNTY, Miss. (WKRG) –  The George County Sheriff’s Office has issued an alert after  receiving numerous complaints of scams targeting renters. The scammer poses online as a landlord or property owner with property to rent, and will require the victim to share personal information or send money as a “deposit” to receive more information, […]
GEORGE COUNTY, MS
WDSU

Man shot in the head in Bogalusa, police report

BOGALUSA, La. — Bogalusa Police Department is investigating a shooting that injured one man outside of an apartment complex on Friday, Jan. 27. According to police, a man was shot in the head at 1015 Union Avenue at the Union Point Apartments. The victim is still alive but listed...
BOGALUSA, LA
mageenews.com

Pass Christian Man Sentenced to 14 years in Prison for Possession

Please note that this post contains affiliate links and any sales made through such links will reward MageeNews.com a small commission – at no extra cost to you. Pass Christian Man Sentenced to 14 years in Prison for Possession with Intent to Distribute Methamphetamine. Gulfport, Miss. – A Pass...
PASS CHRISTIAN, MS
wxxv25.com

Mississippi Center for Justice hosting expungement clinic

A fresh start sounds nice right? That’s the goal of an upcoming expungement clinic in Jackson County. Ian Gustafson, an attorney with the Mississippi Center for Justice, is in studio to talk about how you may be eligible to clear your criminal record. The clinic takes place February 10th...
GAUTIER, MS
wxxv25.com

Coast Guard finds 4 boaters missing in Biloxi Bay

Four people were rescued earlier today from the Gulfport Shipping Channel after not returning from their boating trip Monday. After being stranded over night at sea, four boaters were brought back to land where their families waited restlessly for them to return. Forty-two year-old Victoria Farr, 37-year-old Richard Allen, 12-year-old...
GULFPORT, MS
darkhorsepressnow.com

Three Arrested In Pearl River County On Separate Charges

On Sunday, January 22, Narcotics Investigators with the Pearl River Sheriff’s Office were trying to serve an arrest warrant on 28-year-old Devin Brown. He lived at 45 Daisy Andrews Road in Picayune. The arrest warrant was for Scire Facias on Simple Assault Domestic Violence. Deputies found Brown at 116...
PEARL RIVER COUNTY, MS
wxxv25.com

Lucedale man dies in weekend traffic incident

Mississippi Highway Patrol is investigating a Saturday crash that killed a Lucedale man. MHP says 41-year-old Rodney Holman was traveling west on Highway 98 in George County about 6:30 p.m. when his vehicle left the roadway and overturned. Holman received fatal injuries in the crash.
LUCEDALE, MS
WLOX

CLEARED: Traffic flowing again after wreck on I-110

D’IBERVILLE, Miss. (WLOX) - The wreck that delayed traffic in D’Iberville Monday has been cleared. A wreck on Interstate 110 backed up the southbound traffic all the way to I-10. It appears the wreck happened on the bridge, blocking access going into Biloxi. Just after 8 a.m., traffic...
BILOXI, MS

