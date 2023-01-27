Read full article on original website
Straits Trading Company Announces Proposed Issue Of S$ Denominated Secured Exchangeable Bonds
* PROPOSED ISSUE OF S$ DENOMINATED SECURED EXCHANGEABLE BONDS. * EXPECTS TO USE NET PROCEEDS FROM OFFERING FOR REFINANCING OF EXISTING BORROWINGS, AMONG OTHERS
Nigeria's central bank extends deadline to turn in old naira notes
ABUJA, Jan 29 (Reuters) - Nigeria's central bank will extend by 10 days a deadline for swapping old naira currency notes, it said in a statement on Sunday. Nigerians will now have until Feb. 10 to turn in 1,000 ($2.17), 500 and 200 naira notes. The central bank (CBN) started releasing newly designed notes last month but many say they cannot find them at banks or cash machines.
IMF and Cameroon Reach $74.6 Million Staff-Level Agreement - Statement
DAKAR (Reuters) - The International Monetary Fund and Cameroon have reached a staff-level agreement that will give the country access to around $74.6 million once the Board formally completes the review, the IMF said in a statement on Monday. The announcement followed an IMF mission to Cameroon earlier this month...
Saudi Industrial Investment Group Announces Unplanned Shutdown For Unit Saudi Polymers Co
* ANNOUNCES AN UNPLANNED SHUTDOWN FOR ONE OF ITS SUBSIDIARIES SAUDI POLYMERS COMPANY. * SHUTDOWN AS A RESULT OF A TECHNICAL ISSUE IN THE ETHYLENE REFRIGERATION UNIT. * OPERATORS ARE CURRENTLY WORKING ON REPAIRING TECHNICAL ISSUE AND WILL WORK ON GRADUALLY RESTARTING PLANT. * FINANCIAL IMPACT OF THIS SHUTDOWN WILL...
India's Adani Group: Hindenburg report intended to create false market
(Reuters) - India's Adani Group said on Sunday that a Jan. 24 report by short seller Hindenburg Research that led to a $48 billion rout in its stock was intended to create a false market to enable the short seller to book gains. Adani's response comes amid a $2.5 billion...
Putin Aide Issues Warning: 'Wrath of God' Awaits US If It Pursues Prosecution Of Russia In War Court
A top Russian diplomat warned the U.S. in July 2022 against proceeding with efforts to bring the country before an international war court. 'Wrath Of God:' Dmitry Medvedev, the deputy secretary of Russia's Security Council, said the U.S. may have to face the "wrath of God" if it helps set up an international tribunal to investigate Russia's action in Ukraine, the Associated Press reported.
Sweden finds the largest rare earth deposit in Europe. It could help cut dependence on China
Swedish mining company LKAB says it has found Europe's largest deposit of rare earth oxides in the country's north, a discovery that could reduce the continent's reliance on China for the critical resource.
New Venezuela opposition leader confident U.S. will protect assets
MADRID, Jan 27 (Reuters) - The new president of Venezuela's opposition legislature is confident the United States will back the body by continuing to protect foreign assets like oil refiner Citgo Petroleum from creditors, she said on Friday.
US announces visa ban on individuals 'undermining' Nigeria's election
The United States has announced visa restrictions on individuals believed to be "undermining the democratic process" in a recent election in Nigeria.
China Hits Back At US After Janet Yellen Calls Beijing 'Barrier' To Debt Reform In Africa
Xi Jinping's representative in Zambia slammed the U.S. after Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen called Beijing a “barrier” to debt reform in Africa. What Happened: Hitting back at Yellen, the Chinese Embassy in Zambia said the U.S. should clear up its own debt issues before weighing in on African debt.
Turkey alerts citizens to risk of attack in United States, Europe on heels of Western warnings
ANKARA (Reuters) - Turkey warned its citizens on Saturday against "possible Islamophobic, xenophobic and racist attacks" in the United States and Europe after its Western allies cautioned their citizens in Turkey about possible terror attacks. In two separate travel advisories, the Turkish foreign ministry recommended its citizens in the United...
Simplex Holdings - Notice Regarding Capital And Business Alliance Agreement And Establishment Of A Joint Venture With SBI Holdings, Inc., And SBI Securities Co., Ltd
* NOTICE REGARDING CAPITAL AND BUSINESS ALLIANCE AGREEMENT AND ESTABLISHMENT OF A JOINT VENTURE WITH SBI HOLDINGS, INC., AND SBI SECURITIES CO., LTD
Blast heard at military plant in Iran's central city of Isfahan - state media
DUBAI (Reuters) - A loud blast was heard at a military plant in Iran's central city of Isfahan, but a security official said there were no casualties, Iranian state broadcaster IRIB said on its website early on Sunday. "The explosion took place in one of the munitions manufacturing centres of...
Canon: believe our chip steppers will not be affected by reported export control to China by U.S., Japan, Netherlands
Jan 30 (Reuters) - * CANON SAYS SOLD 176 CHIP STEPPERS IN 2022, UP BY 36 UNITS FROM A YEAR EARLIER. * CANON: AIMS TO SELL 195 SEMICONDUCTOR STEPPERS IN 2023, UP FROM 176 UNITS IN 2022. * CANON: SHIFT TO MANUFACTURING MICROCHIPS DOMESTICALLY DUE TO ECONOMIC SECURITY REASONS IS...
U.S. secures deal with Netherlands, Japan on China chip export limit - Bloomberg
WASHINGTON, Jan 27 (Reuters) - The United States has secured a deal with the Netherlands and Japan to restrict exports of some advanced chip-making machinery to China in talks that concluded on Friday, Bloomberg reported, citing people familiar with the matter.
Brazil govt eyes compensation deal for 2015 Vale-BHP dam burst
BRASILIA, Jan 27 (Reuters) - Brazil's Institutional Relations minister on Friday said the government would try to ink a deal "as soon as possible" to compensate victims of the 2015 burst tailings dam owned by Samarco, a joint venture between Vale SA and BHP Group Ltd, in the southeastern city of Mariana. (Reporting by Lisandra Paraguassu; Editing by Isabel Woodford)
Novartis: Sandoz Receives Positive CHMP Opinion For Citrate-Free High Concentration Formulation Of Adalimumab Biosimilar
* SANDOZ RECEIVES POSITIVE CHMP OPINION FOR CITRATE-FREE HIGH CONCENTRATION FORMULATION OF ADALIMUMAB BIOSIMILAR. * SANDOZ IS SEEKING APPROVAL OF HIGH CONCENTRATION FORMULATION (HCF) ADALIMUMAB FOR USE IN ALL INDICATIONS OF REFERENCE MEDICINE
South Africa to send dozens of cheetahs to India under new deal
South Africa has signed an agreement with India to reintroduce dozens of cheetahs to the South Asian country after eight of the big cats were sent from neighboring Namibia in 2022. The first batch of 12 cheetahs is to be flown over in February, according to a statement Thursday from...
Gulf Keystone Petroleum Ltd Posts 2023 YTD Gross Average Production Of About 47,800 Bopd
* GULF KEYSTONE PETROLEUM LTD - GROSS AVERAGE PRODUCTION IN 2023 YEAR TO DATE OF C.47,800 BOPD, 2022 NET CAPEX OF C.$115 MILLION
Mexico's public debt reached nearly half of GDP at end of last year
MEXICO CITY, Jan 30 (Reuters) - Mexico's public debt stood at 49.4% of the country's gross domestic product (GDP) at the end of last year's fourth quarter, the finance ministry said in a statement Monday. Latin America's second-biggest economy expanded 2.9% through November, the statement added.
