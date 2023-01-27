Read full article on original website
Auditions to be held at Inter-Lakes auditorium on Feb. 19
MEREDITH — The Inter-Lakes Summer Theatre and Inter-Lakes Children’s Theatre will hold local auditions for the season on Sunday, Feb. 19, at the Inter-Lakes auditorium from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Participants may come anytime in the day and need only stay for their own audition turn. Prepare...
Leo P. O'Connell III, 73
LACONIA — Leo P. O’Connell III of Laconia, passed away unexpectedly on Jan. 29, 2023, at the age of 73. Leo was born on July 9, 1949, and was raised in Wilmington at the “family compound” along with extended family on Faulkner & Jones Avenue. Leo graduated from Wilmington High School Class of 1967. He went on to study at Bryant-McIntosh School of Aviation. He was an accomplished leisure pilot.
Mary M. Divers, 72
LACONIA — Mary M. Divers, 72, departed this earth on Sunday, Jan. 22, 2023, to the great sad…
Donald A. Perkins, 94
CONCORD — Donald Alfred Perkins, 94, of Pleasant Street, passed away peacefully at his home surrounded by the love of his family on Tuesday, Jan. 24, 2023. Donald was born on June 24, 1928, in Manchester, the son of Alfred and Blanche (Bonnin) Perkins.
William E. Sears Jr., 86
MEREDITH — William Elmer Sears Jr., 86, passed away on Tuesday, Jan. 24, 2023, at Golden View Healthcare Center in Meredith. William was born on Sept. 23, 1936, in Franklin, the son of William Elmer Sears Sr. and Alice (Downing) Sears.
Danielle L. LaFlamme, 41
LACONIA — Danielle “Dani” Leigh LaFlamme, 41, of Laconia, passed away unexpectedly on Saturday, Jan. 28, 2023, at home. Danielle was born on July 6, 1981, in Heidelberg, Germany, to Gerald and Sarah (Bortz) Haney.
Mary L. Clairmont, 83
BELMONT — Mary Louise (Gilbert) Clairmont, 83, of Brown Hill Road, passed away Thursday, Jan. 26, 2023, at her home. Mary was born on Jan. 17, 1940, in Franklin. She was the daughter of the late Levi and Mabel (Durgin) Gilbert of Northfield.
Trustees to host first annual Crane Beach WinterFest
IPSWICH — The first annual Crane Beach WinterFest will take place on February 24 from 6 to 9 p.m. (rain date is February 25). The beach parking lot will serve as a family-friendly concert venue featuring local bands and businesses. Named the “Best Live Act” in Massachusetts by Lime Wire magazine, the Aldous Collins Band will headline the event.
The end of an era — local hospital auxiliary dissolves
LACONIA — For more than 128 years, the Lakes Region General Hospital Auxiliary supported Lakes Region General Hospital and Concord Hospital-Laconia through its volunteer activities and fundraising efforts to benefit patients, staff, and the community. Sadly, like many auxiliary organizations across the country, the Auxiliary’s long history of service has ended.
Top five misconceptions regarding hospice care
PLYMOUTH — There are many misconceptions around hospice care that often keep patients and caregivers from seeking it out when it could be of benefit and provide much-needed comfort to loved ones in their last days. Here are some of the top misconceptions patients and caregivers have:
Granite VNA collaborates for health with Moultonborough Library
MOULTONBOROUGH — Following a successful collaboration last year, the Granite VNA and Moultonborough Library join forces again to enhance Moultonborough patrons’ health this year. Starting on Tuesday, Feb. 7, the Granite VNA will be offering a foot clinic for patrons 65 and older. The clinic will offer foot...
Laconia Police Log
LACONIA — Police handled 195 service calls from 8 a.m. last Friday to 8 a.m. Monday. Five people were arrested.
Volunteer drivers needed for Carroll County RSVP
The Carroll County Retired & Senior Volunteer Program is seeking individuals who are ready for a rewarding experience as a volunteer driver for the non-emergency medical transportation program. All volunteers need is a reliable car, a desire to help others, and some free time. Volunteer drivers provide free transportation for...
Evacuations in Concord This Morning
The federal building and courthouse in Concord was evacuated this morning because of a possible hazardous substance. Courthouse staff and visitors were taken to a nearby school and several surrounding streets were closed. No one was hurt.
Powerball ticket worth $50,000 sold at New Hampshire store
MANCHESTER, N.H. — No one won Monday's Powerball jackpot, but one Granite Stater can cash in a significant prize. A winning ticket worth $50,000 was purchased at Winners Corner on Mast Road in Manchester. The winning numbers were 1, 4, 12, 36, 49, with a Powerball of 5. To...
Students get a seat at school board's table
LACONIA — By writing policy, overseeing the superintendent, making plans and implementing goals, school boards shape the vision and current performance of their districts. A state law passed last year now requires New Hampshire school boards to have at least one student member from each of the high schools in their districts. This ensures students have a direct voice, if not a say — student members are non-voting, per the law — in the board’s actions.
Belmont Police Log
BELMONT — Police handled 122 service calls from Jan. 23 through Monday. Three people were arrested.
Driver severely injured in early-morning crash in Gilford
GILFORD — A New Hampshire woman was hospitalized after crashing her car on the Route 3 bypass early Monday morning. The woman was believed to be alive as of just before 5 p.m. on Monday, according to the Gilford Police Department. The extent of the woman’s injuries, along with her name were not immediately available, but it was confirmed she was a New Hampshire resident and a mother of two adult daughters.
Fast-acting firefighters save farm animals from fire in West Newbury
Firefighters in West Newbury were able to rescue animals from a fire that was threatening to engulf a barn Sunday night. Fire crews arrived at 74 Maple Street at approximately 8:30 p.m. to find a barn housing goats enflamed. The firefighters immediately deployed a fire hose and extinguished the fire...
Bathroom issue comes to forefront at Inter-Lakes
MEREDITH — A portion of the Inter-Lakes School District's non-discrimination policy, updated in 2017, addressing bathroom use by transgender students has sparked vigorous public comment at school board meetings. Though this policy has been in place for several years, its recent implementation has drawn criticism from some students and...
