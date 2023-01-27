ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

Las Vegas dentist pleads guilty to failing to pay employment taxes

By KTNV Staff
KTNV 13 Action News
KTNV 13 Action News
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3hoC59_0kTlqnua00

A Nevada-licensed dentist pled guilty in court on Thursday to "willfully failing to pay employment taxes" that were withheld from employees of his Las Vegas practice.

Timothy Wilson was a dentist who owned and operated Starsmiles Children’s Dentistry, LLC, a pediatric dental practice with offices located in North Las Vegas and Las Vegas.

As the sole owner of Starsmiles, Wilson — who is currently based in Phoenix, Arizona — was responsible for collecting and paying over to the IRS the income, Medicare, and Social Security taxes withheld from the wages paid to Starsmiles’ employees.

According to court documents, from 2011 through 2014, Wilson withheld these taxes — causing a total tax loss of $289,654.63 — from his employees’ wages but did not pay the withholdings to the IRS.

Wilson is scheduled to be sentenced on April 24, 2023, and faces a maximum penalty of 5 years in prison, which includes a period of supervised release, restitution, and monetary penalties.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
newtolasvegas.com

Las Vegas casinos get to bet after hand is over

When you wager in a casino along the Las Vegas Strip, you have to place your bet before the roulette wheel is spun, the dice are thrown or the slot machine arm is pulled. The casinos themselves, though, play by different rules. They get to make bets after the outcome is determined. How else to explain the huge amount of “campaign” contributions that Clark County Sheriff Joe Lombardo received from casino operators following his narrow win in November for governor over Democratic incumbent Steve Sisolak?
LAS VEGAS, NV
businesspress.vegas

Three Vegas communities rank in the U.S. top 25

Sales in Las Vegas master-planned communities took a bigger hit than the nation as a whole in 2022 amid rising mortgage rates but the valley managed to have three ranked in the top 25 and five in the top 50. ■ Summerlin continued its national dominance of being a top...
LAS VEGAS, NV
2news.com

Jury Convicts Former Las Vegas Postal Service Clerk of Stealing Mail and Money Orders

A jury convicted a former U.S. Postal Service clerk on Wednesday for stealing a customer’s mail and cashing the postal money orders worth over $2,300 that were inside. Following a three-day trial, James Earl Magee, 32, of Las Vegas was found guilty of theft of government money and mail theft by a postal employee. U.S. District Judge Gloria M. Navarro presided over the trial. Sentencing has been scheduled for April 25, 2023.
LAS VEGAS, NV
KOLO TV Reno

U.S. postal worker convicted of stealing mail and money orders

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (KOLO) - A former U.S. postal worker has been convicted of stealing customer mail and money orders worth over $2,300. The jury found 32-year-old James Earl Magee of Las Vegas guilty of theft of government money and mail theft by a postal employee. He will be sentenced on April 25.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Fox5 KVVU

Rail Explorers announces closure of Boulder City attraction

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - After several years in Boulder City, the Rail Explorers attraction announced on Monday that it would be closing its Las Vegas division. Rail Explorers started offering tours in Boulder City in 2018, which allowed guests to take a ride around the city on pedal-powered rail bikes.
BOULDER CITY, NV
news3lv.com

Woman found strangled to death in central Las Vegas valley

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Police are investigating a homicide after a woman was found strangled to death in the central Las Vegas valley on Sunday. Las Vegas Metropolitan Police said they got a report around 10 a.m. Sunday, Jan. 29, about a body found in the 4000 block of Edgeford Place, near Desert Inn Road and Valley View Boulevard.
LAS VEGAS, NV
dakotanewsnow.com

Custom ‘Sturgis’ bike built by Mitchell Tech sold at Las Vegas auction

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - How much is a custom Harley-Davidson built by college students worth? At least $25,000. That’s the winning bid for a bike built by Mitchell Tech College students at Saturday’s Mecum Las Vegas Auction. Of course, having the legendary Sturgis name emblazoned on the motorcycle didn’t hurt.
LAS VEGAS, NV
KTNV 13 Action News

KTNV 13 Action News

38K+
Followers
10K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Las Vegas, Nevada news and weather from KTNV 13 Action News, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.ktnv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy