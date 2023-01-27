Read full article on original website
WDAM-TV
USM builds a better mousetrap when it comes to fitness testing
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The University of Southern Mississippi has built the better mousetrap when t comes top fitness testing. The new device will allow better, in-depth assessments to be made during wellness tests. Jennifer Lemacks, associate professor in USM’s School of Health Professions, said the “DEXA” device is not...
WDAM-TV
9/11 survivor speaks about resilience at PRCC’s Women’s Health Symposium
POPLARVILLE, Miss. (WDAM) - Hundreds of women focused on issues related to their health during an annual gathering at Pearl River Community College. Some 500 women attended the 16th annual Women’s Health Symposium on the PRCC campus Saturday. The event featured two sessions, one at brunch and other at...
WDAM-TV
Fentanyl death leads to JSCD wanting lawmakers to change narcotics laws
JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - The Jones County Sheriff’s Department is seeing a constant increase in overdoses, specifically caused by fentanyl-laced drugs. One recent case against Shawn Michael Thrash led to him being charged with culpable negligence manslaughter. According to Sgt. Jake Driskell with the Jones County Sheriff’s Department,...
WDAM-TV
How consistency helped one Hattiesburg man exceed his fitness goal
PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) -Determination, sweat, and heavy lifting are all part of Bo Kilsby’s everyday life now. “There are no shortcuts,” Kilsby said. “There’s no easy way to lose weight.”. This was the mindset after realizing his health was at stake…weighing nearly 400 pounds in...
WDAM-TV
‘Wear Red Day’ proclamation made in Laurel
LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - Check your closet for red clothing. Friday is National Wear Red Day, and the City of Laurel held its formal proclamation Monday morning. The goal is to paint the town red on Friday to bring awareness to heart disease, particularly in women. This has been an...
WDAM-TV
FCSO deputies receive new uniforms
FORREST COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - Forrest County Sheriff’s Office deputies are now wearing new uniforms. In the past, the deputies wore a polyester Class-A uniform, which made it difficult to move through the different terrain on a daily basis. “For what our deputies do, it didn’t make a whole...
WLOX
Dr. Phillip Levin talks about medical marijuana in Mississippi
Family speaks out following fatal Gulfport fire that killed two children. The family of two children who died in a fire at William Bell Apartments in Gulfport are sharing new details on how those who were hospitalized are doing.
WDAM-TV
Jones College hosts SEMBDA Honor Band Clinic
ELLISVILLE, Miss. (WDAM) - Four bands stepped into the spotlight Saturday to wrap up the Southeast Mississippi Band Director Association’s “Honor Band Clinic.”. From the more than 900 aspirants to the 300 who made the stage, the group of middle school and high school students began practicing Friday for Saturday’s big reveal.
WLOX
How to help the homeless in South Mississippi
WDAM-TV
Hattiesburg emergency personnel help corral loose bull on I-59
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Drivers in Hattiesburg were asked to “Moooooove” over Monday evening for emergency vehicles while personnel attempted to help corral a bull loose on Interstate 59 (south of Hardy Street). According to the Hattiesburg Police Department, the bull has since been recovered. As of 5:40...
americanmilitarynews.com
This Mississippi barrier reef island fort was used by soldiers on both sides of the Civil War
Twelve miles and a one-hour ferry ride away from the beaches of Gulfport and Biloxi lies a small island with a landmark from Civil War history well known by Mississippi Coast locals. You may know it better as Ship Island, a popular spot to enjoy warm sandy beaches and view...
wxxv25.com
Eight people detained in Louisiana as part of Gulfport investigation at Grace Temple Baptist Church
Gonzales Police have arrested eight people as part of the investigation into a victim being shot near Grace Temple Baptist Church on Thursday. Gulfport investigators headed to Gonzales to assist in the investigation there. The department said in a press release that it was contacted by Gulfport Police about 5...
Laurel woman charged after son tests positive for drugs
JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WHLT) – Jones County deputies said a Laurel woman was arrested after her son tested positive for drugs. Investigator’s said 21-year-old April Parker was arrested after both she and her two-year-old son tested positive for methamphetamine and amphetamine. Sgt. J.D. Carter said the sheriff’s department received a referral from Child Protective Services […]
Hattiesburg attorney found guilty of impersonation, harassment
HATTIESURG, Miss. (WHLT) – A Hattiesburg attorney was found guilty of impersonating another person online and harassment via the telephone. Pine Belt News reported Brandon Brooks was convicted of the crimes last week and ordered to pay $3,5000 in restitution to Chris P. Lott. Prosecutors said Brooks used Lott’s name to create a fake account. According […]
Mississippi man sentenced to 14 years in prison after large amount of meth found at traffic stop
A Mississippi man was sentenced to 169 months in federal prison for possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine, announced U.S. Attorney Darren J. LaMarca and Special Agent in Charge Brad L. Byerley of the Drug Enforcement Administration. Michael Dedeaux, 46, was sentenced on January 26, 2023, in U.S. District Court...
WDAM-TV
Former Warren County officer abducted, later found shot and bound on Coast
WARREN COUNTY, Miss. (WLBT) - Multiple agencies are working together to determine how a retired law enforcement officer from Warren County ended up shot near a church on the Mississippi Gulf Coast. The incident spans multiple cities and two states and includes a home invasion and struggle, a police chase,...
WLOX
Saucier man, 7 others, arrested in connection to retired officer found shot in Gulfport
GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - A retired law enforcement officer found shot near a Gulfport church Thursday afternoon had been reported missing from Vicksburg. And a Saucier man is among those charged in connection with the case. Now investigators in two states are trying to piece together what happened and how...
darkhorsepressnow.com
Louisiana Manhunt Tied to Miss. Officer Shooting, Home Invasion Ends With 8 In Custody
According to WAFB, a manhunt in Gonzales ended with multiple people being taken into custody. The incident happened Thursday, Jan. 26 and two of the people arrested had warrants for crimes in Mississippi, according to investigators. WAFB reports that a large police presence was seen around the Jack in the...
WDAM-TV
Laurel man claims he was battered by Jones Co. sheriff in federal civil complaint
PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - Jones County Sheriff Joe Berlin is accused of battering a man in the parking lot of the Lowe’s Home Improvement Center in Laurel on New Year’s Day according to a federal civil lawsuit. The suit was filed by Monterian Dotson, a Laurel resident,...
WDAM-TV
Laurel church gives away $50,000 in free groceries
LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - Families in Jones County are being fed spiritually and physically, thanks to a local church. Bethlehem Community Church in Laurel is wrapping up the final day of its two-night ‘Convoy of Hope’ event. During the Convoy of Hope, any family who attends service either...
