WDAM-TV

USM builds a better mousetrap when it comes to fitness testing

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The University of Southern Mississippi has built the better mousetrap when t comes top fitness testing. The new device will allow better, in-depth assessments to be made during wellness tests. Jennifer Lemacks, associate professor in USM’s School of Health Professions, said the “DEXA” device is not...
HATTIESBURG, MS
WDAM-TV

Fentanyl death leads to JSCD wanting lawmakers to change narcotics laws

JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - The Jones County Sheriff’s Department is seeing a constant increase in overdoses, specifically caused by fentanyl-laced drugs. One recent case against Shawn Michael Thrash led to him being charged with culpable negligence manslaughter. According to Sgt. Jake Driskell with the Jones County Sheriff’s Department,...
JONES COUNTY, MS
WDAM-TV

How consistency helped one Hattiesburg man exceed his fitness goal

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) -Determination, sweat, and heavy lifting are all part of Bo Kilsby’s everyday life now. “There are no shortcuts,” Kilsby said. “There’s no easy way to lose weight.”. This was the mindset after realizing his health was at stake…weighing nearly 400 pounds in...
HATTIESBURG, MS
WDAM-TV

‘Wear Red Day’ proclamation made in Laurel

LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - Check your closet for red clothing. Friday is National Wear Red Day, and the City of Laurel held its formal proclamation Monday morning. The goal is to paint the town red on Friday to bring awareness to heart disease, particularly in women. This has been an...
LAUREL, MS
WDAM-TV

FCSO deputies receive new uniforms

FORREST COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - Forrest County Sheriff’s Office deputies are now wearing new uniforms. In the past, the deputies wore a polyester Class-A uniform, which made it difficult to move through the different terrain on a daily basis. “For what our deputies do, it didn’t make a whole...
FORREST COUNTY, MS
WLOX

Dr. Phillip Levin talks about medical marijuana in Mississippi

Family speaks out following fatal Gulfport fire that killed two children. The family of two children who died in a fire at William Bell Apartments in Gulfport are sharing new details on how those who were hospitalized are doing. Updated: 4 hours ago. |. Friday, the George County School District...
GULFPORT, MS
WDAM-TV

Jones College hosts SEMBDA Honor Band Clinic

ELLISVILLE, Miss. (WDAM) - Four bands stepped into the spotlight Saturday to wrap up the Southeast Mississippi Band Director Association’s “Honor Band Clinic.”. From the more than 900 aspirants to the 300 who made the stage, the group of middle school and high school students began practicing Friday for Saturday’s big reveal.
ELLISVILLE, MS
WLOX

How to help the homeless in South Mississippi

GULFPORT, MS
WDAM-TV

Hattiesburg emergency personnel help corral loose bull on I-59

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Drivers in Hattiesburg were asked to “Moooooove” over Monday evening for emergency vehicles while personnel attempted to help corral a bull loose on Interstate 59 (south of Hardy Street). According to the Hattiesburg Police Department, the bull has since been recovered. As of 5:40...
HATTIESBURG, MS
WJTV 12

Laurel woman charged after son tests positive for drugs

JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WHLT) – Jones County deputies said a Laurel woman was arrested after her son tested positive for drugs. Investigator’s said 21-year-old April Parker was arrested after both she and her two-year-old son tested positive for methamphetamine and amphetamine. Sgt. J.D. Carter said the sheriff’s department received a referral from Child Protective Services […]
LAUREL, MS
WJTV 12

Hattiesburg attorney found guilty of impersonation, harassment

HATTIESURG, Miss. (WHLT) – A Hattiesburg attorney was found guilty of impersonating another person online and harassment via the telephone. Pine Belt News reported Brandon Brooks was convicted of the crimes last week and ordered to pay $3,5000 in restitution to Chris P. Lott. Prosecutors said Brooks used Lott’s name to create a fake account. According […]
HATTIESBURG, MS
WDAM-TV

Laurel church gives away $50,000 in free groceries

LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - Families in Jones County are being fed spiritually and physically, thanks to a local church. Bethlehem Community Church in Laurel is wrapping up the final day of its two-night ‘Convoy of Hope’ event. During the Convoy of Hope, any family who attends service either...
LAUREL, MS

