hppr.org

Could taxed marijuana sales lower Texans’ property taxes?

Driving from Lubbock, it takes a little more than an hour to cross the state line into New Mexico. Since the state began recreational marijuana sales last year, it’s become a popular destination for certain travelers. “It seems like every week or weekend we hear about someone making a...
Texans speak out about state Senate district maps during legislative hearings

Texans told lawmakers last week what they thought about recent revisions to state Senate districts. Speakers from across the state called in to a series of hearings held by the Senate Special Committee on Redistricting to share their opinions on the new districts, which some said are not representative of Texas populations.
New leader of Texas’ foster care system welcomed in court, but old problems persist

Judge Janis Jack has for years grilled, cajoled and reprimanded state officials over how its system fails to care for children. The latest hearing in the federal litigation against the state’s foster care system Friday saw praise and welcoming from the acerbic jurist. While Stephanie Muth received an optimistic welcome, it also included a laundry list of fixes needed within the agency.
