Read full article on original website
Related
hppr.org
Could taxed marijuana sales lower Texans’ property taxes?
Driving from Lubbock, it takes a little more than an hour to cross the state line into New Mexico. Since the state began recreational marijuana sales last year, it’s become a popular destination for certain travelers. “It seems like every week or weekend we hear about someone making a...
hppr.org
About 3,000 Texas schools were chosen for unannounced safety audits this fall. Most passed.
Most Texas public schools reviewed this fall passed random inspections meant to detect whether an intruder could gain access to campuses. However, more than a quarter of them — or about 800 schools — still need to make improvements, according to a new report from the Texas School Safety Center.
hppr.org
A grid emergency is not expected in this week's freeze, but local power outages are happening
Almost two years ago, a historic winter storm brought the Texas energy grid to the brink of collapse, leaving millions without power. As another freeze grips much of the state, many are again worried about the lights going off. But this weather is not nearly as extreme as that of...
hppr.org
Texans speak out about state Senate district maps during legislative hearings
Texans told lawmakers last week what they thought about recent revisions to state Senate districts. Speakers from across the state called in to a series of hearings held by the Senate Special Committee on Redistricting to share their opinions on the new districts, which some said are not representative of Texas populations.
hppr.org
New leader of Texas’ foster care system welcomed in court, but old problems persist
Judge Janis Jack has for years grilled, cajoled and reprimanded state officials over how its system fails to care for children. The latest hearing in the federal litigation against the state’s foster care system Friday saw praise and welcoming from the acerbic jurist. While Stephanie Muth received an optimistic welcome, it also included a laundry list of fixes needed within the agency.
Comments / 0