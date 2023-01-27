ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Do you see the grit? Kansas City artist captures Chiefs players in graphic paintings

By Rich Sugg
The Kansas City Star
 4 days ago

Kansas City artist Anthony Oropeza spends hours in his tiny Overland Park studio bringing Chiefs superstars like Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce to life on canvas.

Oropeza picked up the paintbrush around 2015 just as the Kansas City Royals were winning their first World Series in three decades. From there it was on to creating paintings of new players with the Kansas City Chiefs named Patrick Mahomes, and his buddy Travis Kelce. They both burst onto the scene in spectacular fashion as the Chiefs’ star quarterback and tight end shortly after the Royals made their big splash.

A Super Bowl victory followed their arrival in Kansas City and Oropeza has never looked back. He burns the midnight oil while honing his craft. The works, which can take weeks to complete, provide a good income for Oropeza.

His paintings are getting noticed. Travis Kelce recently stopped by his studio for a surprise visit.

Oropeza continues to work his day job as a graphic designer, but the increasing demand for his work may change that some day.

Anthony Oropeza creates his works from a tiny studio in Overland Park. Rich Sugg/rsugg@kcstar.com

The Kansas City Star

