Cardano Shows Big Promise For February – Will ADA Get Some Love At $1?
ADA, the governance token of the Cardano ecosystem, has benefited from the renewed sentiment in the crypto market. Coingecko data shows that the token rose by over 58% in the monthly time frame while simultaneously showing green in other time slots. This is caused by several internal and external developments...
The Reinvention of EOS: Can Blockchain Platform Win Web3 Arms Race?
Few could have predicted a year ago that EOS might one day play a key role in the future of Web3. But a lot can change in 12 months. Now under the control of the EOS Network Foundation (ENF) following its acrimonious split from parent company Block.one, the open-source platform has emerged from the shadows to plant its flag firmly in the sand, positioning itself as an alternative to networks that have flourished since the DeFi boom of 2020 – including Ethereum.
Axie Infinity (AXS) Is Down 11.5% and Shiba Inu (SHIB) is down 6.2%, But There Is Hope With Snowfall Protocol (SNW) has A 1000x Potential As It Approaches The Launch Date
Snowfall Protocol (SNW) is a cross-chain transfer ecosystem designed to facilitate the seamless and secure transfer of fungible and non-fungible tokens. With Snowfall Protocol (SNW), users can swap these assets across both EVM and non-EVM compatible chains without any hassle. Axie Infinity (AXS) is down 11.5% and Shiba Inu (SHIB)...
More than a trillion dollars moved in Litecoin (LTC) network, XRP Ledger Amendment Goes Live Without Ripple’s Approval, Snowfall Protocol (SNW) to go live in February
In recent years, there has been a surge in interest and investment in cryptocurrencies, as more people become aware of their potential benefits. Litecoin (LTC) and Ripple (XRP) are two of the most popular cryptocurrencies currently available. Both have a large market capitalization, and are well-established coins with a strong user base. However, Snowfall Protocol (SNW) is a newer coin that is quickly gaining popularity over Litecoin (LTC) and Ripple (XRP). But, what makes Snowfall Protocol different from the rest? Read ahead to find out.
Hackers Take Over NFT Project Azuki’s Twitter Profile, Steal Over $750K Worth Of Asset
The Twitter account of top non-fungible token (NFT) project, Azuki, was compromised on Friday, resulting in the loss of over $750,000 worth of crypto assets. Following a takeover of the project’s account yesterday afternoon, hackers posted a wallet drainer link disguised as an invitation for users to participate in a virtual land mint in The Garden, Azuki’s native metaverse platform.
Top 5 Cryptos To Watch In The 1st Week Of February – BTC, APT, FTM, AVAX, MATIC
February is only two days away and this early, we round up the top 5 cryptos that have the potential to make it big in the first week of the love month. We start off with Bitcoin (BTC) which, based on monitoring by Coingecko, is nearing the $24,000 level, signaling more optimism as the crypto market says goodbye to January.
Hector Network launches its NFT marketplace on Fantom (FTM), Solana (SOL) price enters correction territory after 80% gains, Snowfall Protocol (SNW) price growth becomes the highest so far in 2023
In the crypto market, a variety of tokens have been introduced with different use cases. Some of them are more successful than others. Additionally, despite some tokens like Solana (SOL) and Fantom (FTM) being in the market for a long time, they haven’t seen much price growth. As per analysts, in 2023, Snowfall Protocol (SNW), a newly introduced token, will be a better-performing token compared to other established players in the market. In this article, we will discuss the key reasons why.
Fantom (FTM) launches ecosystem vault to finance dApp projects, Cardano (ADA) pumps 44% in 30 days, Snowfall Protocol (SNW) sells over 300 million tokens in 2 months
Crypto is a relatively new market with a lot of potential. It can be difficult to know where to start, or what protocol to use. With so many options available, it’s important to understand the difference between them. Snowfall Protocol (SNW) is one of the most promising and innovative projects in the crypto space, and is leaving behind established names like Fantom (FTM) and Cardano (ADA). In this article, we’ll discuss the recent market updates of Fantom (FTM), Cardano (ADA), and Snowfall Protocol (SNW), and why the latter is the most preferred token by investors of today.
