Bed Bath & Beyond Cuts Back in Texas with 4 More Store ClosuresAsh JurbergTexas State
Woman Loses Her Life After Threatening To Blackmail Married Lover. Should You Put Your Life On The Line For Love?Chibuzo NwachukuDallas, TX
4 Amazing Burger Places in TexasAlina AndrasTexas State
Texas man is accused of killing his girlfriend because she was about to confront him about being married.Northville HeraldGrand Prairie, TX
WOWK
No. 15 TCU retributes WVU in Fort Worth
Baugh's double-double leads Horned Frogs despite leading scorer's absence. The Horned Frogs got their revenge. Damion Baugh’s 16-point, 10-assist double-double helped lift the 15th-ranked TCU Horned Frogs (17-5, 6-3 Big 12) over the West Virginia Mountaineers (13-9, 2-7) on Tuesday 76-72. Baugh’s performance was just one of four double-figure scoring games by the Horned Frogs, who found little trouble finding offense in the absence of leading scorer Mike Miles.
WOWK
Big 12 releases 2023 WVU football schedule
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — West Virginia has received its itinerary for its first trip through the new-look Big 12 Conference after the league unveiled its 2023 football schedule on Tuesday. The Mountaineers will have the privilege of facing all four new league members — Houston, UCF, BYU and Cincinnati —...
WOWK
Rivalries renewed (and born?) with 2023 WVU football schedule
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — The much-anticipated release of the 2023 Big 12 football schedule came in with a blanket of snow and ice in various portions of the conference landscape, ranging from Morgantown to Fort Worth, Texas. And like the snow in the Lone Star State, West Virginia’s 2023 schedule...
WOWK
WVU shoots 8-under in final round of Arizona Intercollegiate
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — The West Virginia University golf team shot 8-under-par in the final round of the Arizona Intercollegiate in Tucson, Arizona, to wrap up its first spring tournament on Tuesday. West Virginia tied for the second-lowest round in the final 18 holes to finish 11th in the tournament...
WOWK
Leonard rated among best backstops in college baseball
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — The countdown to Opening Day of the college baseball season is underway and West Virginia will begin its 2023 slate of games on Feb. 17. When Randy Mazey’s group takes the field for the first time this year, they will do so with one of the best catchers in the country squatting behind home plate.
WOWK
No. 11 TCU, surging West Virginia battle for 2nd time in as many weeks
No. 11 TCU, surging West Virginia battle for 2nd time in as many weeks. Familiarity will not be a problem when No. 11 TCU looks to get back on track against surging West Virginia on Tuesday in a return to Big 12 Conference play in Fort Worth, Texas. The teams,...
WOWK
WVU men’s hoops at No. 11 TCU: Tip time, TV/stream info and more
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — Fresh off its second win over a ranked team in 10 days, West Virginia will face — what else — another ranked team on Tuesday. This time, on the road. Here’s everything you need to know about the contest. WVU men’s basketball at...
WOWK
Stevenson named Big 12 Newcomer of the Week
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — Following his historic 31-point outing in the win over then-No. 15 Auburn, WVU’s Erik Stevenson is the Big 12 Newcomer of the Week. That 31-point performance was a career high for Stevenson, who paced WVU in the 80-77 triumph in the SEC/Big 12 Challenge. It also marked his 15th game of the season with at least 10 points.
WOWK
Mountaineers tally season-high score, win home quad
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – The West Virginia University gymnastics team posted a season-best team score to finish in first place in its quad meet against Iowa State, Towson, and Eastern Michigan inside the WVU Coliseum in Morgantown on Sunday afternoon. The Mountaineers (7-4, 1-0 Big 12) tallied a 196.375 to...
WOWK
Golf to tee off spring season on Monday
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – The West Virginia University golf team is set to begin its 2023 spring season on Monday, Jan. 30 and Tuesday, Jan. 31 at the Arizona Intercollegiate in Tucson, Arizona. Fifteen teams are scheduled to compete, including nine teams ranked in the Top 80. Teams competing are...
WOWK
Okonkwo gaining confidence, showing off his athleticism
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — There are some differences between Jimmy Bell Jr. and James Okonkwo. For starters, they hail from completely different continents. Bell is two inches taller and has at least 40 pounds on the younger Okonkwo. Bell has a football background; Okonkwo was a tennis player in his life across the pond.
WOWK
Georgia’s Bennett arrested in Texas for public intoxication
DALLAS (AP) — Georgia quarterback Stetson Bennett, who led the Bulldogs to their second straight national championship, was arrested early Sunday after police said he was intoxicated and banging on doors. Bennett, 25, was charged with public intoxication and taken to the city detention center, Dallas police said. Police...
