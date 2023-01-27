ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orange County, FL

WIS-TV

Rabid raccoon enters home, attacks dog

HENRICO, Va. (WWBT/Gray News) – A Virginia dog is recovering in quarantine following an attack from a rabid raccoon. Police responded to the home in Henrico on Friday for a report of potential rabies exposure. Investigators found that a raccoon had entered the home through a dog door and...
HENRICO COUNTY, VA
WIS-TV

Teen charged with bringing gun to Blythewood High School

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Richland County Sherriff’s Department reports a Midlands high school student has been charged with bringing a gun onto school property. Deputies said administrators at Blythewood High School were notified by the School Resource Office that a loaded gun had been found inside a student’s backpack.
COLUMBIA, SC

