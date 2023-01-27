Read full article on original website
A&M Falls to No. 18 Stanford in ITA Kickoff Weekend Final
PALO ALTO, Calif. – The Texas A&M men’s tennis team lost a hard-fought battle against No. 18 Stanford (4-1), Monday at the Taube Family Tennis Center. With A&M looking to take down another ranked opponent, pairing No. 33 Noah Schachter/Trey Hilderbrand got the Aggies off the mark fast, defeating Stanford’s Arthur Fery/Filip Kolasinski on court 1 (6-1). The Cardinal fired back winning on court 3, but A&M’s JC Roddick/Giulio Perego answered back by closing out court 2, besting Samir Banerjee/Max Basing (6-2) and securing the doubles point for the Maroon & White.
Distin garners SEC weekly honors
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Lamara Distin earned SEC Women’s Field Athlete of the Week honors with her national leading performance at the Razorback Invitational this past weekend. Distin, competing at her first meet of the year, cleared 6-2.75/1.90m to win the high jump competition, claiming the top mark in...
Aggies Drop 81-70 Road Decision to Razorbacks
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. – The Texas A&M men’s basketball team dropped an 81-70 road decision to the Arkansas Razorbacks on Tuesday at Bud Walton Arena. With the loss, the Aggies fell to 15-7 overall and 7-2 in Southeastern Conference play. Texas A&M faced a 42-34 deficit at halftime as...
Aggies Head to Hills for Matchup with Arkansas Razorbacks
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. – The Texas A&M men’s basketball team takes on the Arkansas Razorbacks in a road SEC matchup at 6 p.m. on Tuesday at Bud Walton Arena. The Aggies have just a single victory on the Hogs’ home court in the past 35 seasons (Aggies are 1-14 in that span). The lone win was an 87-80 victory on Feb. 23, 2019.
No. 4 Texas A&M Bests FAU to Advance to Finals of ITA Kickoff Weekend
BRYAN-COLLEGE STATION, Texas - The No. 4 Texas A&M women’s tennis team overcame the weather, and the Florida Atlantic Owls (4-0), at the Mitchell Tennis Center to advance to the ITA Kickoff Weekend Finals versus No. 20 Florida. Despite rain delays, the Aggies started strong in doubles play. Mary...
Treat of the Day: Texas A&M judging teams compete at National Western
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) -Three competitive teams from the Department of Animal Science in the Texas A&M College of Agriculture and Life Sciences recently competed in the historic National Western Stock Show in Denver, Colorado. The 2023 meat judging team and the wool judging team brought home reserve champion wins...
Tournament Preview: Arizona Thunderbirds Intercollegiate
TUCSON, Ariz. – The Texas A&M men’s golf team opens the spring slate at the Arizona Thunderbirds Intercollegiate on Monday. The par-72, 7,072-yard Tucson Country Club is site of the two-day, 54-hole tournament. Texas A&M trots out a formidable lineup headlined by three-time All-American Sam Bennett. He is...
Bost named preseason All-American
BRYAN-COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Texas A&M infielder Austin Bost was named to the D1Baseball preseason All-American third team as a designated hitter. Bost has played 122 games for the Aggies so far in three seasons. He is a career .335 hitter with 23 home runs, 26 doubles, and 94 RBI.
Texas A&M Drops Road Contest at Vanderbilt, 88-79
NASHVILLE, Tenn. – The Texas A&M women’s basketball team dropped an 88-79 decision in Sunday’s game against Vanderbilt at Memorial Gymnasium. Aaliyah Patty paced the Aggies’ (6-13, 1-8 SEC) offense with a career-high 21 points. She made 9-of-10 from the field and added four rebounds, two assists, two blocks and a steal. Kay Kay Green recorded double-digits in the scoring column for the fourth-consecutive game with 17 points on 7-of-9 shooting from the field, including 2-of-2 from 3-point range. Janiah Barker had nine points, nine rebounds, three assists, three blocks and a steal.
Schmidt officially hired as Consol’s head football coach
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - College Station ISD Superintendent Mike Martindale and College Station Athletic Director Kevin Starnes recommended Brandon Schmidt to be the new head football coach at A&M Consolidated High School at Board Meeting on Tuesday. The School Board unanimously approved the hire. Schmidt comes from Prosper High...
Longtime Dime Box basketball coach Ben Collins passed away
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Longtime and former Dime Box basketball coach Ben Collins has passed away. Collins coached the Longhorns’ boys’ and girls’ basketball teams for 29 seasons, 27 on the varsity level. He led the girls’ team to state in back-to-back years in 1982 and 1983. He brought the boys’ team to the state tournament in 1992. Collins retired in 2007 before coaching one year at Calvert. He finished with a 600-307 varsity record with the Longhorns. Collins made three regional tournaments with the boys’ team and six regional tournaments with the girls’ team. He coached current Dime Box girls and boys basketball coaches, Kasey Kubena and Bill Kubena.
Experience a High Flyin’, Death Defying night with Aggie Wranglers
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - The Aggie Wranglers have a special night planned for the Brazos Valley coming up soon. The Texas A&M country and western dance team will host its annual banquet and silent auction in March. The night will kick off with food, dancing, a silent auction and...
Freezing rain potential brings travel concerns for portions of the Brazos Valley through Wednesday
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The National Weather Service has issued Winter Weather Advisories, Winter Storm Watches, and Winter Storm Warnings across the state of Texas beginning Monday through Wednesday. The shallow, cold air mass that moved through Texas on Sunday will interact with moisture over the first half of the week prompting concerns for freezing rain and ice accumulations as far south as portions of the Brazos Valley.
Texas A&M, Bryan ISD, College Station ISD cancel Wednesday classes
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - As winter weather makes its way through the Brazos Valley, school districts and college campuses are making preparations. Icy and slick roads are the greatest threat from the winter storm, Gov. Greg Abbott said in a Tuesday press conference. In anticipation of bad road conditions some districts have canceled school, while others plan on having a late start.
College Station looking for redevelopment ideas near A&M campus
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Property and business owners near Texas A&M University met with city staff Monday as they work to redesign the area. The City of College Station is looking to reimagine how people live, work and play near the university. Staff planner, Matthew Ellis, says that can’t happen without input from residents living and working in the area.
4 the Culture Market to promote Black-owned businesses
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - A local nonprofit is hosting a market this weekend to help showcase Black-owned businesses. The REACH Project’s 4 the Culture Market is Saturday, Feb. 4 from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the McFerrin Center for Entrepreneurship at 1700 Research Parkway on Texas A&M’s campus.
Semi-truck jack-knifes on N Harvey Mitchell Parkway
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - A semi-truck jack-knifed on N Harvey Mitchell Parkway and Beck Street causing traffic delays Monday morning. The call came in around 9 a.m. Traffic was delayed for northbound traffic for half an hour before opening up for single-lane traffic. The driver was not injured, according to...
Be Remarkable: Servings of generosity from Korey Thomas are super-sized in his restaurant
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - We’re nearing the three-year mark when COVID-19 was first declared a global pandemic. You have to remember in 2020 there was a lot of uncertainty about the virus and as restrictions were put in place, community heroes emerged including Korey Thomas. Thomas is the owner...
Mobile home fire reported near Navasota off Highway 90
NAVASOTA, Texas (KBTX) - There’s a home on fire in Grimes County. It’s near Navasota on the 6000 block of Highway 90 according to the Navasota Examiner. They’re reporting that because of thick smoke, Highway 90 has one lane open. Emergency personnel is at the scene. We’ll...
Hot Homes: For sale in College Station
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - In the market for a new home? Check this one out. Cherry Ruffino joined The Three to talk about a beautiful three bedroom, two bathroom home in the Bridgewood subdivision. This home features an open concept floor plan with vinyl flooring throughout the living, dining,...
