Fourth quarter run lifts UTSA over Louisiana Tech

RUSTON, La. – The UTSA women's basketball team earned its first road win and snapped a four-game skid with a 66-63 victory over Louisiana Tech on Saturday afternoon at the Thomas Assembly Center in Ruston, La. GAME LEADERS. Jordyn Jenkins led the team with 15 points and seven rebounds,...
Sluggish first half dooms Roadrunners as they fall to La Tech

SAN ANTONIO – Despite having four double-figure scorers, UTSA dropped its Saturday game to Louisiana Tech, 55-66. UTSA (7-16, 1-11 C-USA) saw Isaiah Addo-Ankrah (14), John Buggs III (13), Christian Tucker (13) and Jacob Germany (11) each score double-digit points. Louisiana Tech (12-10, 5-6 C-USA) was led by Isaiah Crawford (19) and Cobe Williams (18) who combined to shoot 15-26 (57.7%) from the field.
UTSA to tee off spring season this week at Sea Best Invitational

SAN ANTONIO — The UTSA men's golf team will tee off the spring season this Monday-Tuesday, Jan. 30-31, at the Sea Best Invitational at TPC Sawgrass Dye's Valley (par 70/6,790 yards) in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida. The Roadrunners will compete against Campbell, Charleston Southern, College of Charleston, No. 9...
UTSA completes weekend sweep with win over NM State

LAS CRUCES, N.M. – The UTSA women's tennis team earned a weekend sweep, complete with a 4-2 win over New Mexico State on Saturday afternoon. The Roadrunners went down early after being swept in doubles action. UTSA lost the third doubles court due to not being able to field players. At the No. 1 court. Aleksandra Zlatarova and Alexandra Weir fell to the Aggies' duo of Anna Pinaieva and Liza Zhu by a score of 6-0. Then, Magda Tuells and Fatima Gutierrez fell to New Mexico State's Miranda Bishard and Bella Nguyen at the second court, 6-4.
