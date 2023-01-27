LAS CRUCES, N.M. – The UTSA women's tennis team earned a weekend sweep, complete with a 4-2 win over New Mexico State on Saturday afternoon. The Roadrunners went down early after being swept in doubles action. UTSA lost the third doubles court due to not being able to field players. At the No. 1 court. Aleksandra Zlatarova and Alexandra Weir fell to the Aggies' duo of Anna Pinaieva and Liza Zhu by a score of 6-0. Then, Magda Tuells and Fatima Gutierrez fell to New Mexico State's Miranda Bishard and Bella Nguyen at the second court, 6-4.

