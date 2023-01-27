ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cranston, RI

1420 WBSM

Rhode Island World War II Veteran Asking for Cards for 102nd Birthday

It's one thing to make it to 102 years old, but to survive World War II and live over a century to tell it is nothing less than astounding. At the age of 101, Cranston native Don Mellor is a U.S. Navy veteran who served aboard the U.S.S. Hopewell back in the 1940s. On Feb. 22, Mellor will celebrate his 102nd birthday, and if you're wondering what you could get someone at such a milestone age, it's quite simple:
CRANSTON, RI
FUN 107

Acushnet Community Plans Heartwarming Event for Struggling Young Boy

Last week, a 7-year-old Acushnet boy’s unexpected battle with a brain tumor made headlines as friends and families shared the story of Porter Guillemette. After hearing about Porter’s struggle, Acushnet is organizing a fundraiser that will bring the town and the rest of the SouthCoast together to help one family get through an incredibly tough time.
ACUSHNET, MA
fallriverreporter.com

February-March 2023 events at Fall River Heritage State Park

All programs are free and open to the public. The Visitor Center is located at 200 Davol Street in the Captain Thomas J. Hudner, Jr. Memorial Building. Free parking is available in the DCR parking lot at 5 Water Street in Fall River. An adult must accompany children. Reasonable accommodations are available upon request. For more information call (508) 675-5759 x 0. Please follow all current COVID guidelines. The Visitor Center will close for the season on Saturday, March 18th but will re-open in early April.
FALL RIVER, MA
ABC6.com

Providence vigil demands change, remembers Tyre Nichols

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — Over 100 leaders, advocates, and community members gathered on the steps of the State House for a candlelight vigil in honor of Tyre Nichols. Video of the police-involved beating and killing of the Memphis man was released Friday. Advocates called for change in the Ocean...
PROVIDENCE, RI
fallriverreporter.com

Rhode Island Assistant Principal reportedly asks faculty to pay student’s outstanding fee to human trafficking cartel

An assistant principal at a Rhode Island high school has allegedly sent faculty an email asking for donations concerning a student who owed money to a human smuggling cartel. Stefani Harvey is the assistant principal at Mount Pleasant High School in Providence and reportedly asked staff for money to pay for “coyote” fees “a group that helps people”.
PROVIDENCE, RI
Turnto10.com

Woman accused of killing her father in their Woonsocket home

WOONSOCKET, R.I. (WJAR) — Woonsocket police have charged a 38-year-old woman in connection with her father's death. Police chief Thomas Oates told NBC 10's Cal Dymowski on Tuesday the department obtained an arrest warrant for 38-year-old Jennifer Pamula on a domestic first-degree murder charge. The charge comes less than...
WOONSOCKET, RI
iheart.com

Providence, Woonsocket Police Investigate Deaths

Police in the state continue to investigate a paid of deaths. In Providence, a woman was shot and killed Monday after as she was in a home on Prudence Avenue. That is in the Silver Lake area of the city. Officials have provided few details. This morning police have confirmed...
WOONSOCKET, RI
ABC6.com

2 North Providence police officers charged with stealing union funds

NORTH PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — A North Providence police detective and a retired lieutenant are both facing several charges related to stealing funds from the town’s police union. Retired Lt. Dennis Stone and Det. Christopher Petteruti have both been charged with multiple counts of embezzlement and fraudulent conversion...
NORTH PROVIDENCE, RI
1420 WBSM

Dartmouth’s City View Golfland Was Low-Tech Family Fun

City View Golfland was a fixture on Faunce Corner Road in Dartmouth for most of my life. By the time City View disappeared, it's likely few people even noticed it was gone. It wasn't high-tech enough to impress modern generations in search of more stimulating entertainment. City View Golfland consisted...
DARTMOUTH, MA
1420 WBSM

Who Was the Faunce in Dartmouth’s Faunce Corner Road?

The history of the Faunce family is difficult to trace, but the roots of the family, for which Dartmouth's Faunce Corner Road is named, date back to some of the first settlers in Massachusetts. Let's start with the Faunce-Snell-Ashley Cemetery on Faunce Corner Road. You've probably passed by it many...
DARTMOUTH, MA

