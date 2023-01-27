Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Judge scolds and issues single mother a $350 fine before changing his mindSavannah AylinProvidence, RI
The Best Neighborhoods for Young Professionals in ProvidenceTed RiversProvidence, RI
Photography Book Supporting Local Veterans Association Announces Open CallDianna CarneyNew Bedford, MA
The Oldest US Restaurant Is Located in Rhode IslandDiana RusNewport, RI
Talbots is Closing a Store in Providence Mall Next WeekBryan DijkhuizenProvidence, RI
Related
Rhode Island World War II Veteran Asking for Cards for 102nd Birthday
It's one thing to make it to 102 years old, but to survive World War II and live over a century to tell it is nothing less than astounding. At the age of 101, Cranston native Don Mellor is a U.S. Navy veteran who served aboard the U.S.S. Hopewell back in the 1940s. On Feb. 22, Mellor will celebrate his 102nd birthday, and if you're wondering what you could get someone at such a milestone age, it's quite simple:
Acushnet Community Plans Heartwarming Event for Struggling Young Boy
Last week, a 7-year-old Acushnet boy’s unexpected battle with a brain tumor made headlines as friends and families shared the story of Porter Guillemette. After hearing about Porter’s struggle, Acushnet is organizing a fundraiser that will bring the town and the rest of the SouthCoast together to help one family get through an incredibly tough time.
ABC6.com
East Providence mayor offers reward for information on dog’s death
EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — East Providence Mayor Bob DaSilva said Monday that the city will be raising money as a reward for information on a dog’s “suspicious” death. Last week, a Lakeside Avenue resident told police that his Husky, Niko, got loose. He was later...
WCVB
Mittens, Grateful Dead concert part of Fall River, Massachusetts, apparel company's success story
FALL RIVER, Mass. — What do a pair of mittens, a loving grandmother, a Grateful Dead concert and Buddhism all have in common? They are part of the fabric woven into the story of a successful Massachusetts apparel company. Katlyn Shea is the owner of DAKINI clothing. The lifestyle...
‘They have no clue’: RI housing crisis pits state and local leaders against each other
No new House legislation has been proposed yet, but towns are already lining up in opposition to proposals to override local control.
WUHF
School official sent email asking staff for money to pay student's trafficker, group says
WASHINGTON (TND) — A Rhode Island assistant principal sent an email to faculty and staff allegedly asking for help to pay for a student's human trafficker. Parents Defending Education investigative fellow Alex Nester joined The National Desk’s Jan Jeffcoat Tuesday morning to discuss the incident. Stephanie Harvey, who...
fallriverreporter.com
February-March 2023 events at Fall River Heritage State Park
All programs are free and open to the public. The Visitor Center is located at 200 Davol Street in the Captain Thomas J. Hudner, Jr. Memorial Building. Free parking is available in the DCR parking lot at 5 Water Street in Fall River. An adult must accompany children. Reasonable accommodations are available upon request. For more information call (508) 675-5759 x 0. Please follow all current COVID guidelines. The Visitor Center will close for the season on Saturday, March 18th but will re-open in early April.
fallriverreporter.com
Rhode Island landlord reportedly shot and killed by tenant being evicted
A Rhode Island landlord was reportedly shot and killed Monday by a tenant being evicted. A relative stated on social media that he saw 35-year-old Jennie Jensen die right in front of his eyes. According to Providence Police and WJAR 10, Jensen and two others went up to a third-floor...
ABC6.com
Providence vigil demands change, remembers Tyre Nichols
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — Over 100 leaders, advocates, and community members gathered on the steps of the State House for a candlelight vigil in honor of Tyre Nichols. Video of the police-involved beating and killing of the Memphis man was released Friday. Advocates called for change in the Ocean...
Did Santa Come? Little Girl From New England Sends for DNA Test to Find Out
One girl in New England has to be the smartest 10-year-old ever! I am talking about Scarlett Doumato from Cumberland, Rhode Island. According to WCVB Channel 5, Doumato sent in a partially eaten Oreo and "gnawed-on" carrot sticks to her local police department to see if they could test the food for DNA.
ABC6.com
Providence police to address 1st homicide of the year, announce outcome of recent operation
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — Providence police said they will be addressing Monday’s deadly shooting and announce the outcome of a recent operation. A media briefing is scheduled for 1 p.m. at the Public Safety Complex. Maj. David Lapatin said Monday that a woman was shot on Prudence Avenue.
fallriverreporter.com
Rhode Island Assistant Principal reportedly asks faculty to pay student’s outstanding fee to human trafficking cartel
An assistant principal at a Rhode Island high school has allegedly sent faculty an email asking for donations concerning a student who owed money to a human smuggling cartel. Stefani Harvey is the assistant principal at Mount Pleasant High School in Providence and reportedly asked staff for money to pay for “coyote” fees “a group that helps people”.
ABC6.com
Providence school administrator placed on paid leave over ‘coyote’ email
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — A Providence school official who sent an email to school staff soliciting funds to pay a “coyote” for a student has been placed on paid leave. A spokesperson for the Providence School District confirmed Assistant Principal Stefani Harvey is on paid leave pending an investigation.
Turnto10.com
Woman accused of killing her father in their Woonsocket home
WOONSOCKET, R.I. (WJAR) — Woonsocket police have charged a 38-year-old woman in connection with her father's death. Police chief Thomas Oates told NBC 10's Cal Dymowski on Tuesday the department obtained an arrest warrant for 38-year-old Jennifer Pamula on a domestic first-degree murder charge. The charge comes less than...
Westport-Little Compton Spot Offers Scenic, Moderate Family Nature Hike
Residents of the SouthCoast are fortunate to have many nature trails and open recreation areas to enjoy the outdoors when the weather permits. That good fortune extends into nearby Rhode Island and throughout southern New England, for that matter. Family members of all ages can enjoy the scenery and serenity...
iheart.com
Providence, Woonsocket Police Investigate Deaths
Police in the state continue to investigate a paid of deaths. In Providence, a woman was shot and killed Monday after as she was in a home on Prudence Avenue. That is in the Silver Lake area of the city. Officials have provided few details. This morning police have confirmed...
ABC6.com
2 North Providence police officers charged with stealing union funds
NORTH PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — A North Providence police detective and a retired lieutenant are both facing several charges related to stealing funds from the town’s police union. Retired Lt. Dennis Stone and Det. Christopher Petteruti have both been charged with multiple counts of embezzlement and fraudulent conversion...
Dartmouth’s City View Golfland Was Low-Tech Family Fun
City View Golfland was a fixture on Faunce Corner Road in Dartmouth for most of my life. By the time City View disappeared, it's likely few people even noticed it was gone. It wasn't high-tech enough to impress modern generations in search of more stimulating entertainment. City View Golfland consisted...
1 current, 1 former North Providence officer charged with embezzlement
The charges come after a years-long investigation by the R.I. Attorney General's Office.
Who Was the Faunce in Dartmouth’s Faunce Corner Road?
The history of the Faunce family is difficult to trace, but the roots of the family, for which Dartmouth's Faunce Corner Road is named, date back to some of the first settlers in Massachusetts. Let's start with the Faunce-Snell-Ashley Cemetery on Faunce Corner Road. You've probably passed by it many...
Comments / 0