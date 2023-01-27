Read full article on original website
Related
NM Cannabis Dispensary’s Message to Texas: “Legalize Marijuana”
As we approach the one year mark since recreational marijuana became legal in the state of New Mexico, it's a great time to mention that marijuana is ILLEGAL medically, or recreationally, in the state of Texas. There are legal New Mexico dispensaries in Sunland Park, Anthony, Chaparral and Las Cruces...
Is it Illegal in Texas to Use My Neighbors Dumpster?
During the great dumpster issue of 2022, I didn't know that I could possibly be breaking the law. Heck, all I wanted was to get rid of my trash. I would sometimes have to make do with what I had. So when we were down to just one dumpster empty...
A river wounded: Crisis on the Rio Grande
This series originally appeared in Source NM. The Rio Grande existed long before humans. It may not outlive us. Through millions of years, the river is mapped in strata, in oral traditions. More recently, in computer models. All tell of rapidly receding waters. A shrunken Rio Grande remains for thirstier landscapes and wildlife drawn to […] The post A river wounded: Crisis on the Rio Grande appeared first on Colorado Newsline.
informnny.com
Abbott names state ‘border czar,’ shows off new segment of border wall in RGV
LOS INDIOS, Texas (Border Report) — Texas Gov. Greg Abbott named a “border czar” for the state during a media news conference on Monday afternoon where construction crews are building the second segment of the state-funded border wall in South Texas. Abbott said the new Texas border...
Forget Hurricanes and Tornados: This is Texas’ Biggest Fear
Texans can handle quite a bit. We tough out hurricanes, squash deadly critters, and even chase tornados. However, the moment a winter storm sneaks its way in, all bets are off. When it comes to other forms of weather, we are built to handle them. But winter weather is a...
Dumpster Held Hostage In Amarillo Business’ Showdown With City
**UPDATE** Negotiations have been made and the two entities have peacefully resolved the matter of the missing dumpster. You know the old saying you don't know what you've got until it's gone. Well, a local business is feeling the loss of something very needed. This is something we usually take...
Is It Legal In Texas To Leave Your Dog Outside When It’s Really Cold?
It's been super cold in Lubbock for the past few weeks. This morning, it was only 19 degrees when I drove into work. Not fun. I was reminded of all of the animals that are outdoors. I've seen several chained up in yards, shivering in the snow. Is it actually...
abc7amarillo.com
Amarillo pastor first to file for City Council Place 1
AMARILLO, Texas (KVII) — An Amarillo pastor is the first candidate to file for City Council Place 1. Margie Gonzales, an Associate Pastor at VIDA Church and Chaplain at Heal the City, filed her ballot application Monday afternoon. According to her LinkedIn page, Gonzales earn a business degree from...
The Most Dangerous Time For Driving In Amarillo Is…..
When I moved here from Austin, I recognized that driving here is wildly different. It's the little things that matter to me, such as the speed people drive on the highway, or whether they actually stop at red lights or not. So when I saw that the TXDOT website has a tool to take a look at the cold hard data, whew! I tell you, I've never clicked something so fast.
As fracking increases in Texas, city leaders avoid scrutiny
This story is produced by Floodlight, a nonprofit news site that investigates climate issues. When she saw the drilling rig go back up, Kim Feil started closing windows. She didn’t want a repeat of 2013, when she experienced nosebleeds after natural gas drilling began at the site just a quarter mile from her home in Arlington, Texas, in the Barnett Shale. A 2019 study found people living between 500 and 2,000 feet of fracking sites have an elevated risk of nosebleeds, headaches, dizziness or other short-term health effects.
A Quick Lesson In How To Handle Good News From Pampa, TX
Before you go firing your lips off at the hip because you've got a chronic case of hot headed know-it-all-ness that you can't wait to showoff online, think twice. Recently, I and several other people, were reminded how beautification projects work in a city. It was a quick lesson in...
abc7amarillo.com
Amarillo marine suing Biden administration over new ATF rule about popular gun attachment
AMARILLO, Texas (KVII) — Second Amendment supporters are fired up about a new rule announced by the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms. “It's an arbitrary rule. If you break the law, law enforcement will come to enforce it. There's no such thing as a rule enforcement officer,” said Darren Britto, a retired Marine from Amarillo.
newsnationnow.com
Texas sheriff asks neighboring states to help with smugglers
(NewsNation) — Despite a sharp decline in certain migrants crossing the U.S.-Mexico border, cartels are still making moves, and human and drug smuggling are rampant in many border communities. Terrell County and Kinney County are among the Texas counties being hit hard by smugglers. Now Kinney County Sheriff Brad...
Texas Gov. Abbott signs infrastructure improvement agreement with U.S. Military
Texas Gov. Greg Abbott signed an agreement between his state and the U.S. Military to manage infrastructure and transportation improvements on federal military properties in the state. The Statewide Intergovernmental Support Agreement (S-IGSA) authorizes the Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT) to manage roadway maintenance and repair projects and purchase bulk materials through a federal-state partnership. […] The post Texas Gov. Abbott signs infrastructure improvement agreement with U.S. Military appeared first on Transportation Today.
Executions for Texas Panhandle men scheduled by Texas Department of Criminal Justice
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The executions of two men with Texas Panhandle ties have officially been scheduled, according to the Texas Department of Criminal Justice’s website. The execution of 54-year-old John Balentine is scheduled for Feb. 8, according to the website. Balentine has been in custody for more than 23 years after being convicted of […]
What We Would Do To Live in This Beautiful 2-Story Log Home in Amarillo
Looking for the perfect log cabin escape? Look no further than this stunning 2-story, 4-bedroom, 2-bathroom log house located at 6115 Grimes Cir in Amarillo, TX. With over 3,300 square feet of living space, this log house is perfect for families or anyone who wants to enjoy the peace and tranquility of a cabin escape.
On the trail of East Texas’ buried treasure
TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Legends of buried treasure have fascinated people around the world since time immemorial. It’s no surprise that East Texas has local tales of buried treasure. There are two legends in particular that seem to have found purchase in the minds of East Texas treasure hunters. Tales of pirate booty and Mexican […]
Millions more available for Texas homeowners, renters for utility bills
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The Texas Department of Housing and Community Affairs (TDHCA) announced it has an additional $48 million to help homeowners and renters who need help paying their energy bills. The money is from the Federal Infrastructure and Investment Jobs Act. Through Texas Utility Help, homeowners and renters can pay off total […]
State of Texas: ‘You’re not welcome here,’ Bill to limit TX land purchases brings backlash
AUSTIN (Nexstar) — A bill filed in the Texas Senate aims to ban citizens of China, Russia, North Korea and Iran from purchasing real estate in Texas. Sen. Lois Kolkhorst, R-Brenham, filed Senate Bill 147 amid concerns from some top Republican officials that foreign adversaries could endanger state interests by buying Texas land. Texas Agriculture […]
Gone In 8 Photos: Watch The Demolition of One Of Amarillo’s First buildings.
Anyone who was around to see the demolition of this piece of Amarillo history must have been lucky. In 1965, the then 76-year-old Amarillo Hotel was demolished in a spectacular fashion, proving a spectacle for onlookers at the time to watch and unlikely forget, and for you to see thanks to these photos that have immortalized this scene in local history.
101.9 The Bull
Amarillo, TX
5K+
Followers
7K+
Post
784K+
Views
ABOUT
101.9 The Bull FM plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Amarillo, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://thebullamarillo.com
Comments / 1