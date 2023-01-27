ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Amarillo, TX

Comments / 1

Related
Colorado Newsline

A river wounded: Crisis on the Rio Grande

This series originally appeared in Source NM. The Rio Grande existed long before humans. It may not outlive us. Through millions of years, the river is mapped in strata, in oral traditions. More recently, in computer models. All tell of rapidly receding waters. A shrunken Rio Grande remains for thirstier landscapes and wildlife drawn to […] The post A river wounded: Crisis on the Rio Grande appeared first on Colorado Newsline.
COLORADO STATE
abc7amarillo.com

Amarillo pastor first to file for City Council Place 1

AMARILLO, Texas (KVII) — An Amarillo pastor is the first candidate to file for City Council Place 1. Margie Gonzales, an Associate Pastor at VIDA Church and Chaplain at Heal the City, filed her ballot application Monday afternoon. According to her LinkedIn page, Gonzales earn a business degree from...
AMARILLO, TX
101.9 The Bull

The Most Dangerous Time For Driving In Amarillo Is…..

When I moved here from Austin, I recognized that driving here is wildly different. It's the little things that matter to me, such as the speed people drive on the highway, or whether they actually stop at red lights or not. So when I saw that the TXDOT website has a tool to take a look at the cold hard data, whew! I tell you, I've never clicked something so fast.
AMARILLO, TX
Grist

As fracking increases in Texas, city leaders avoid scrutiny

This story is produced by Floodlight, a nonprofit news site that investigates climate issues. When she saw the drilling rig go back up, Kim Feil started closing windows. She didn’t want a repeat of 2013, when she experienced nosebleeds after natural gas drilling began at the site just a quarter mile from her home in Arlington, Texas, in the Barnett Shale. A 2019 study found people living between 500 and 2,000 feet of fracking sites have an elevated risk of nosebleeds, headaches, dizziness or other short-term health effects.
ARLINGTON, TX
newsnationnow.com

Texas sheriff asks neighboring states to help with smugglers

(NewsNation) — Despite a sharp decline in certain migrants crossing the U.S.-Mexico border, cartels are still making moves, and human and drug smuggling are rampant in many border communities. Terrell County and Kinney County are among the Texas counties being hit hard by smugglers. Now Kinney County Sheriff Brad...
TERRELL COUNTY, TX
Transportation Today News

Texas Gov. Abbott signs infrastructure improvement agreement with U.S. Military

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott signed an agreement between his state and the U.S. Military to manage infrastructure and transportation improvements on federal military properties in the state. The Statewide Intergovernmental Support Agreement (S-IGSA) authorizes the Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT) to manage roadway maintenance and repair projects and purchase bulk materials through a federal-state partnership. […] The post Texas Gov. Abbott signs infrastructure improvement agreement with U.S. Military appeared first on Transportation Today.
TEXAS STATE
KETK / FOX51 News

On the trail of East Texas’ buried treasure

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Legends of buried treasure have fascinated people around the world since time immemorial. It’s no surprise that East Texas has local tales of buried treasure. There are two legends in particular that seem to have found purchase in the minds of East Texas treasure hunters. Tales of pirate booty and Mexican […]
TEXAS STATE
KTSM

Millions more available for Texas homeowners, renters for utility bills

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The Texas Department of Housing and Community Affairs (TDHCA) announced it has an additional $48 million to help homeowners and renters who need help paying their energy bills. The money is from the Federal Infrastructure and Investment Jobs  Act. Through Texas Utility Help, homeowners and renters can pay off total […]
EL PASO, TX
KAMC KLBK EverythingLubbock.com

State of Texas: ‘You’re not welcome here,’ Bill to limit TX land purchases brings backlash

AUSTIN (Nexstar) — A bill filed in the Texas Senate aims to ban citizens of China, Russia, North Korea and Iran from purchasing real estate in Texas. Sen. Lois Kolkhorst, R-Brenham, filed Senate Bill 147 amid concerns from some top Republican officials that foreign adversaries could endanger state interests by buying Texas land. Texas Agriculture […]
TEXAS STATE
101.9 The Bull

101.9 The Bull

Amarillo, TX
5K+
Followers
7K+
Post
784K+
Views
ABOUT

101.9 The Bull FM plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Amarillo, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://thebullamarillo.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy