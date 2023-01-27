ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bucky's 5th Quarter

Wisconsin volleyball: All-American Temi Thomas-Ailara joins UW as a transfer

Head coach Kelly Sheffield is always looking to add more firepower to the Wisconsin Badgers volleyball team. This time, he’ll bring in an All-American standout to the Badgers’ arsenal. Former Northwestern outside hitter Temi Thomas-Ailara announced Tuesday she committed to Wisconsin. She’ll come in as a graduate transfer...
Why Badgers HC Greg Gard sat Tyler Wahl for 15 minutes in 1st half vs Illinois

The Wisconsin Badgers lost their third consecutive game in a 61-51 defeat to the Illinois Fighting Illini on Saturday, dropping their sixth in seven games. They significantly struggled offensively, particularly in the first half, where the Badgers shot just 6/33 from the field, scoring only 16 points. A notable omission...
Was 6’4 Connor Essegian on 6’9 Matthew Mayer the right matchup for the Badgers?

The Wisconsin Badgers lost to the Illinois Fighting Illini on Saturday in a 61-51 loss, dropping them to 12-8 on the season after originally starting 11-2. One of their biggest issues? They couldn’t effectively stop guard/forward Matthew Mayer, who scored 26 points on 9/19 shooting, while being matched up against freshman Connor Essegian several times when the starters were in.
Wisconsin Bracketology: Where do the Badgers stand?

After an 11-2 start to the season, the Wisconsin Badgers have struggled as of late, dropping six of their last seven games, including three in a row to the Illinois Fighting Illini, Maryland Terrapins, and Northwestern Wildcats. The recent slide has jeopardized their chances to earn a spot in the...
Podcast: The Badgers have an offense problem, not a defense problem

On the latest episode of “The Rohan Chakravarthi Show”, Rohan Chakravarthi and a guest discuss the Wisconsin Badgers men’s basketball team having an offense problem, not a defense problem, Luke Fickell and the football team, and more. The audio for the show is embedded above, while the...

