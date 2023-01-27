The Wisconsin Badgers lost to the Illinois Fighting Illini on Saturday in a 61-51 loss, dropping them to 12-8 on the season after originally starting 11-2. One of their biggest issues? They couldn’t effectively stop guard/forward Matthew Mayer, who scored 26 points on 9/19 shooting, while being matched up against freshman Connor Essegian several times when the starters were in.

MADISON, WI ・ 11 HOURS AGO