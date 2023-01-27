Read full article on original website
NBA
Reserves Lead Late Rally, But Magic Lose to Bulls
Moe Wagner recorded a season-best 27 points, including 16 straight for the Magic during one stretch late in the third quarter and into the fourth, and Cole Anthony tallied 21 points, however Orlando, despite pulling within five in the fourth quarter after trailing by as many as 25, were unable to complete the comeback in Saturday’s 128-109 loss to the Chicago Bulls at Amway Center.
NBA
Hornets Overcome And Weather Miami Runs In Homestand-Sweeping Win
Charlotte Starters Total 107 PTS to Help Top Heat for the First Time in Almost Two Years. The last time Charlotte and Miami met down in South Beach back in mid-November, the Heat capitalized on a big third quarter to net its seventh straight win in the head-to-head series. Two months later, the Hornets returned the favor in similar fashion to beat the Heat, 122-117 on Sunday afternoon to sweep their mini-two-game homestand.
NBA
Lakers Fall to Nets in Shorthanded Battle
With both teams missing a superstar or two, the Brooklyn Nets outlasted a Lakers’ rally and seized control late for a 121-104 victory. The Lakers were without LeBron James (30.2 points per game) and Anthony Davis (26.7), while the Nets continued their stretch minus Kevin Durant (29.7). L.A. was the slower horse out of the gates, scoring a season-low 16 first quarter points, as Brooklyn took a 19-point lead in the first half.
NBA
76ers Host Magic, Seeking Eighth Straight W | Gameday Report 49/82
The 76ers (32-16) will seek their eighth consecutive victory Monday, hosting the Orlando Magic (19-31). After an impressive 126-119 victory over the Denver Nuggets (34-16) on Saturday, the Sixers are 20-4 in their last 24 games. The Sixers have risen to No. 2 in the Eastern Conference, trailing the No....
NBA
Grizzlies rally to defeat Pacers 112-100 for season-high eighth consecutive home win
The Memphis Grizzlies (32-18) defeated the Indiana Pacers (24-28) 112-100 on Sunday at FedExForum, winning their season-high eighth consecutive home game and snapping their five-game losing streak. Jaren Jackson Jr. led the Grizzlies with 28 points, eight rebounds and five blocks, while Ja Morant posted his second consecutive triple-double and...
LeBron James slammed for response to Tyre Nichols tragedy
LeBron James is being attacked for the way he responded to the video beatdown of Memphis motorist Tyre Nichols on Jan. 7, 2023,. The 29-year-old Black male was beaten to a pulp on the streets of Memphis, Tennessee, following a traffic stop for allegedly driving recklessly, though that was never established by the responding officers.
Sean Payton lands head coach job
The Denver Broncos wanted to make a splash when hiring their next head coach, and they have done just that. Sean Payton has reached an agreement to become the head coach of the Broncos, according to multiple reports. The Broncos have agreed to a compensation package with the New Orleans Saints, who previously held Payton’s... The post Sean Payton lands head coach job appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
NBA
Recap: Wizards beat Spurs 127-106, earn sixth-straight win behind Avdija's career-high 25 points
The Wizards strolled into San Antonio on Monday night seeking a season-best six-straight wins. Kristaps Porzingis returned to the court in dominant fashion on both offense and defense and Deni Avdija poured in a career-high 25 points, leading the Wizards to a 127-106 victory over the Spurs. This win was the first road win in San Antonio for the Wizards since 1999, snapping a 22-game losing streak.
NBA
Celtics Outlast Lakers in Overtime
The Lakers lost another heartbreaker in frustrating fashion, falling to the Celtics 125-121 in overtime on Saturday night. The game was the team's third consecutive OT loss, and drops them to 23-27 for the season. The Lakers had many chances to close out the Celtics, including a potentially game winning...
NBA
Bulls hold off Magic 128-109 to get back on track
The Bulls still are looking to thrive this season, but they have to survive first. They finally did that Saturday when they avoided the darkness of another big relinquished lead and escaped into the sunshine of a 128-109 victory over the Orlando Magic. Into the lion’s den of defeat and...
NBA
"It's A Good Win For Us" | Five Things To Know Following Utah's Victory Over Dallas
Saturday's showdown between Utah and Dallas was just another fun chapter in what's quickly emerging as an entertaining rivalry between the two teams. A late 9-2 run by Dallas had trimmed Utah's 19-point third quarter lead down to five with just over two minutes. But as he'd done all season, Lauri Markkanen answered the call for the Jazz — delivering a knockout three-pointer on the ensuing possession.
NBA
Preview: Wolves vs. Kings
The Minnesota Timberwolves (27-25) are back on Monday night to take on the Sacramento Kings (27-21) at Target Center. Minnesota is on a three-game win streak after defeating Sacramento on Saturday night, 117-110. Anthony Edwards had a game-high 34 points in the competition, scoring 16 of them in the third quarter. D’Angelo Russell added 25 points, and Jaden McDaniels had 15 points.
NBA
Gameday update: Pelicans at Nuggets (1/31/2023)
NEW ORLEANS PELICANS (26-25) at DENVER NUGGETS (34-16) 9 p.m. Central, TNT, WRNO 99.5 FM. A national TV audience will tune in for a Western Conference matchup that has already produced two of the most memorable games of the season from a New Orleans perspective, both good and bad. On Dec. 4 vs. Denver, Pelicans reserve point guard Jose Alvarado delivered a performance few in attendance at the Smoothie King Center will forget anytime soon, pouring in a career-best 38 points and going 8/11 from three-point range in a 121-106 win. On Jan. 24, New Orleans rallied in the fourth quarter to take a one-point lead in the final minute, but Denver’s Nikola Jokic hit a floater for a go-ahead score to give the Nuggets a 99-98 road triumph. Since the early-December meeting between these clubs, Denver has the NBA’s second-best record at 20-8 (Philadelphia is 20-6 during the same span).
NBA
Recap: Wizards pick up fifth-straight win, beat Pelicans 113-103 Saturday in NOLA
Led by a collection of role players and late surges from Kyle Kuzma and Bradley Beal, the Wizards extended their win-streak to a season-best five, beating the Pelicans 113-103 in New Orleans on Saturday night. Daniel Gafford led the team in scoring, putting up a 21-point, 12-rebound double-double to go along with five blocks.
NBA
Brown Redeems Himself in 37-Point, Clutch Effort vs. Lakers
BOSTON – After missing two critical free throws in the closing moments of Thursday night’s 120-117 loss to the New York Knicks, Jaylen Brown vowed to redeem himself. Two nights later, the basketball gods gave him an opportunity to do so, and in a nearly identical scenario. This...
NBA
Keys to the Game - 01.31.23 (Bulls vs Clippers)
The Chicago Bulls (23-26) return home to the United Center after closing out a three-game road trip on a successful note with a 19-point victory (128-109) over Orlando Saturday night. The Bulls lost the opening two games in very frustrating fashion but bounced back nicely against the Magic for a much-needed win.
NBA
"We Stayed With It" | Markkanen's Big Fourth Quarter Leads Utah To 108-100 Win Over Dallas
After meeting in the playoffs last season and already playing a close game earlier this season, it was no surprise that Saturday's showdown between Utah and Dallas came down to the end. Despite a valiant effort from the shorthanded Mavericks, the Jazz had an answer for every Dallas run and...
NBA
Fox, Lyles help Kings outlast Timberwolves 118-111 in OT
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — De’Aaron Fox scored 32 points and Trey Lyles had eight of his 11 points in overtime for the Sacramento Kings, who outlasted the Minnesota Timberwolves 118-111 on Monday night. Domantas Sabonis had 17 points and 13 rebounds before fouling out for the Kings, and Keegan...
NBA
Blazers Close Out Homestand With Close Win Versus Hawks
PORTLAND -- A close win is worth the same as a blowout win in the standings, but it’s certainly nice to be able to do both. After failing for over a month to get a win by single digits, the Trail Blazers pulled out a 129-125 victory versus the Atlanta Hawks in front of a crowd of 18,262 Monday night at Moda Center.
NBA
Russell Westbrook passes Gary Payton for 10th in all-time assists
Russell Westbrook’s statistical dominance saw him climb another rung in the NBA record books Monday night. The former Kia MVP passed Hall of Fame guard Gary Payton for 10th in all-time assists during the Lakers’ 121-104 loss in Brooklyn, making him the third active player in that group.
