Read full article on original website
Related
ValueWalk
SD-WAN, SASE And The Future Of Banking Networks
As financial institutions continue adapting to changes in both work and workplace, one thing is clear: They need networking technology that can support multi-site operations without latency or downtime. Prior to the pandemic, migrating workloads to the cloud was the crux of digital transformations. Table of Contents show. The Future...
ValueWalk
NFT Trends To Watch In 2023
There’s no doubt that the NFT market has experienced a turbulent year. But despite a massive cooling off in trading volume, 2022 saw a steady stream of growth and investment into new projects in development. The slowdown in sales and hype around NFTs is a facade for what’s brewing...
ValueWalk
Biswap DEX Unveils Improved AMM as Part of Its Ambitious 2023 Roadmap
New York, United States, 31st January, 2023, Chainwire. BNB Chain decentralized exchange Biswap has published its 2023 roadmap which includes a number of proposed improvements and upgrades. It includes details of a new AMM, route optimization, and perpetual trading. Take a look at the main Biswap benefits: https://biswap.org/. A new...
ValueWalk
Baillie Gifford Increases Position In Duolingo (DUOL)
Fintel reports that Baillie Gifford & has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 3.25MM shares of Duolingo, Inc. Class A (NASDAQ:DUOL). This represents 10.4% of the company. In their previous filing dated October 6, 2022 they reported 3.07MM shares and 10.03% of the company, an increase...
ValueWalk
Venom Ventures Fund Commits a $5 Million Strategic Investment in the Everscale Blockchain
Abu Dhabi, Abu Dhabi, 31st January, 2023, Chainwire. Venom Ventures Fund, a Web3 and blockchain innovation fund managed by Abu Dhabi-based investment fund manager Iceberg Capital Limited, has announced a strategic partnership with Everscale, a premier blockchain that aims to solve the scalability issues bogging down the Web3 industry. Venom...
ValueWalk
82% Of Millionaires Seek Advice On Crypto As Bitcoin Soars
Eight out of 10 high net worth (HNW) individuals have asked their financial advisers about including cryptocurrencies, such as Bitcoin, into their portfolios over the last 12 months – despite the market experiencing a difficult year in 2022. According to the results of a study by deVere Group, one...
ValueWalk
Nelson Peltz Welcomes New Unilever CEO
What’s New In Activism – Peltz Welcomes New Unilever CEO. Unilever plc (NYSE:UL) named the head of a Dutch dairy cooperative as its next CEO in a move applauded by Trian Partners’ Nelson Peltz, who joined the consumer goods giant’s board last year in the aftermath of a failed 50-billion-pound ($61 million) deal.
ValueWalk
Why Lucid Spiked Nearly 100% In One Day
Lucid Group shares shot up nearly 100% in a single session on rumors of a takeover. Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund may be buying the company. This is good news for EV stocks across the board. Shares of Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCID) rocketed up by almost 100% in one day...
ValueWalk
Top Line Appears In Good Shape
In his Daily Market Notes report to investors, Louis Navellier wrote:. Market bounces on soft Employment Cost Index. Stocks were well in the red pre-opening but turned around when the Employment Cost Index for 4Q’22 came in slightly light; 1.0% vs the 1.0% forecast, the lowest since 4Q’21. Anything that reflects softer inflation is a positive for equities as it supports the theory that the Fed can slow interest rate increases and in fact start cutting rates sooner rather than later.
ValueWalk
Mullen Automotive On Hiring Spree, What Could That Mean?
Mullen Automotive announced 11 new hires across teams and segments. 4 new members help flesh out the growing commercial and consumer sales divisions. The 1st institutional buying in over a month has been logged. Mullen Automotive (NASDAQ:MULN) recently announced hiring 11 more executives for its growing fleet. The hires include...
ValueWalk
S&P 500 Rally Continues – FOMO Rules
S&P 500 barely stopped, and the broad based rally continued… till the final hour. Was that the reversal? Unlikely! On Wednesday, I discussed what I‘m looking for on the FOMC day:. (…) positioning for next week‘s FOMC with 25bp hike and no change in balance sheet shrinking and...
ValueWalk
Much Of The Wealth Destroyed Through The Creation Of Irrational Exuberance Is Never Recovered
I wrote last week about how statements discouraging market timing/price discipline are wealth destroyers. It would be impossible for the CAPE level ever to rise to the level where it resides today if most investors practiced market timing whenever the price of stocks got so high as to put their risk profile out of whack.
Comments / 0