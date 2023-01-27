In his Daily Market Notes report to investors, Louis Navellier wrote:. Market bounces on soft Employment Cost Index. Stocks were well in the red pre-opening but turned around when the Employment Cost Index for 4Q’22 came in slightly light; 1.0% vs the 1.0% forecast, the lowest since 4Q’21. Anything that reflects softer inflation is a positive for equities as it supports the theory that the Fed can slow interest rate increases and in fact start cutting rates sooner rather than later.

12 HOURS AGO