A man was found fatally shot in a parked car in the Little Hollywood area of San Francisco on Tuesday morning. Authorities are investigating the circumstances of his death. San Francisco Police Department officers were called just after 7:20 a.m. to the 100 block of Hester Avenue, just across Highway 101 from Bay View Park, on reports of a possible shooting victim. Police found the man seated in a car with an apparent gunshot wound, according to a department statement. Officers summoned paramedics but the victim was pronounced dead at the scene. His name is being withheld pending notification of his next of kin. Events leading up to the man's death are under investigation, and no further details have been released. Anyone with information is asked to contact San Francisco police at (415) 575-4444.

SAN FRANCISCO, CA ・ 7 HOURS AGO