District Attorney Price to reopen 8 police killings for possible criminal prosecution
Alameda County police officers and sheriff’s deputies who killed eight individuals while on duty in past incidents could newly face murder, manslaughter, or other criminal charges, according to a press release issued by District Attorney Pamela Price today. “I promised accountability,” said Price, who campaigned on a platform of...
San Jose man accused of crime spree that included 2 murders, shooting of police officer
SAN JOSE -- A 34-year-old San Jose man was charged Tuesday in a 2021 crime spree that involved two homicides and other violent assaults, according to Santa Clara County authorities.The San Jose police department said Ricardo Padilla was in custody for the slayings of 49-year-old Thomas Salvador Calamia and 43-year-old Samuel Torres, who has been missing since July 4, 2021.Homicide detectives first became aware of Padilla in August 2021 during the Torres investigation. During the investigation, it was determined that Torres was shot and killed in the area of Coyote Creek near Wool Creek Drive by Padilla.The case bedeviled detectives...
SFPD arrests 2 on suspicion of murder
Man found dead in parked car in San Francisco; investigation underway
A man was found fatally shot in a parked car in the Little Hollywood area of San Francisco on Tuesday morning. Authorities are investigating the circumstances of his death. San Francisco Police Department officers were called just after 7:20 a.m. to the 100 block of Hester Avenue, just across Highway 101 from Bay View Park, on reports of a possible shooting victim. Police found the man seated in a car with an apparent gunshot wound, according to a department statement. Officers summoned paramedics but the victim was pronounced dead at the scene. His name is being withheld pending notification of his next of kin. Events leading up to the man's death are under investigation, and no further details have been released. Anyone with information is asked to contact San Francisco police at (415) 575-4444.
Santa Clara County deputy injured while wrestling gun away from suspect
SAN JOSE -- A Santa Clara County sheriff's deputy was recovering from injuries suffered while he was wrestling a weapon away from a suspect.The sheriff's department said 41-year-old Emmanuel Diaz Ramos was being held on charges that include attempted murder of a peace officer and resisting arrest related to the confrontation.Investigators said the incident began at 8:00 a.m. Saturday. A deputy conducted a traffic enforcement stop in the area of Rutland Ave., at Parkmoor Ave. in San Jose.During the traffic stop, the driver later identified as Ramos, fled on foot from the deputy. After a short chase, Ramos brandished a...
Dublin man killed in San Francisco Potrero Hill shooting
SAN FRANCISCO -- A shooting in San Francisco's Potrero Hill District over the weekend claimed the life of an East Bay man, police said Monday.The shooting happened on Saturday evening at about 8:19 p.m. San Francisco police said officers responded to a Shot Spotter activation on the 700 block of Missouri Street, but officers didn't find any victims in a search of the area.About 10 minutes later, dispatchers told officers that a victim had arrived at a local hospital suffering from gunshot wounds. The victim, a 44-year-old man from Dublin, died of his injuries at the hospital, police said.Investigators determined the man was shot on the 700 block of Missouri Street, just east of Potrero Hill Park and recreation center. No suspect information was available.Police asked anyone with information about the case to call the SFPD tip line at 415-575-4444 or send a text to TIP411 and begin the text message with SFPD.
Concord Police make arrest in cold case murder after 29 years
CONCORD, CA (Jan. 30, 2023) — On Thursday, January 26, Concord PD detectives arrested 55-year-old James William Grimsley for the 1994 murder of Terrie Ladwig. The arrest came with assistance from Salt Lake City’s Safe Streets Task Force. Ladwig was murdered in her Concord apartment on December 2,...
Tesla driver accused of attempted murder booked into jail
SAN MATEO COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) -- The man accused of attempting to kill three people by driving a Tesla off a cliff on Highway 1 is now behind bars, according to San Mateo County inmate records.
2 Bay Area drug dealers sentenced to prison
SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) — A South Bay drug dealer was sentenced Tuesday for conspiring to traffic more than 200 pounds of drugs, prosecutors said. Raul Jimenez-Verduzco, 24, of San Jose, was sentenced by U.S. District Judge Beth Freeman to serve 84 months in federal prison. Jimenez-Verduzco pleaded guilty. In his plea agreement, he admitted […]
Man arrested for breaking into Walnut Creek home, stealing gun
WALNUT CREEK, Calif. (KRON) — A Pittsburg man was arrested in connection with a residential burglary that took place in Walnut Creek, according to a Facebook post by the Walnut Creek Police Department. The suspect was identified as Eduardo Cortes-Rodriguez, 35. The burglary was reported to police at 5:15 p.m. on Jan. 25. The suspect […]
San Francisco Pizza Restaurant Employee Fired After Asking Police Officers to Leave
An incident at a San Francisco pizza place is fueling an ongoing debate about the public perception of the police. An employee over the weekend told several San Francisco police officers they were not welcome in the restaurant and asked them to leave. Almost as soon as the story got out, the owner offered an apology and announced that the worker had been fired, but the controversy and backlash have been slow to cool down.
Bay Area drug dealer who help distribute 198 pounds of meth sentenced to 7 years in prison
SAN JOSE -- A convicted drug dealer, who pleaded guilty to helping to distribute 198 pounds of methamphetamine, 10 pounds of heroin, and 40 pounds of cocaine has been sentenced to seven years in prison. U.S. Attorney Stephanie M. Hinds announced that Raul Jimenez-Verduzco was sentenced Tuesday for conspiring to distribute and to possess with the intent to distribute more than 500 grams of methamphetamine.Jimenez-Verduzco, 24, a resident of San Jose and Milpitas, pleaded guilty on November 1, 2022. In his plea agreement, he admitted that from October 2020 to October 2021 he worked with a drug trafficking organization to...
44-year-old man shot, killed in San Francisco on Saturday, police say
The San Francisco Police Department said it was alerted of the incident by a ShotSpotter.
Missing 18-year-old SF man found deceased in Bayview
SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — A missing 18-year-old man who was last seen on Jan. 6 has been located deceased in San Francisco’s Bayview District, according to a press release from the San Francisco Police Department. Maxwell George Maltzman was last seen at his apartment on the 900 block of Sutter Street on Friday, Jan. 6 […]
VIDEO: Man has car broken into while sitting inside in Oakland
OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) — A San Francisco man said he had his car broken into while he was sitting inside of it in Oakland. Oakland police are investigating this case and said they were surprised to hear it. Tyson Wrensch was parked in a parking lot on 98th Avenue between Airport Access Road and Empire […]
Two people detained following RV standoff in Colma
COLMA, Calif. (KRON) — Two people were taken into custody after they were removed from an RV in a standoff with police, according to the Daly City Police Department. Video from the scene shows seven police vehicles and at least seven officers on the scene surrounding the RV near a freeway onramp. The RV was […]
East Palo Alto man held woman against her will in hotel room: police
MILPITAS, Calif. (KRON) — An man was arrested Saturday morning after he allegedly held a woman in a hotel room against her will, according to a Facebook post from the Milpitas Police Department. Police found an unregistered gun when arresting the suspect. Police responded to the hotel on the 400 block of South Main Street […]
