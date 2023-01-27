ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Francisco, CA

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
New York Post

Emotional Nancy Pelosi reveals husband Paul is not ‘back to normal’ after hammer attack

Rep. Nancy Pelosi choked back tears while discussing her husband’s prolonged recovery from a brutal hammer attack last fall, saying it could take months before he is “back to normal.” The former House speaker, 82, opened up about Paul Pelosi’s condition during an appearance on “Who’s Talking To Chris Wallace?” “He’s doing OK,” Pelosi (D-Calif.) told Wallace after the veteran newsman asked how her husband was doing. “It’s going to take a little while for him to be back to normal.” Paul Pelosi, also 82, was alone at the family’s San Francisco home early Oct. 28 when conspiracy theorist David DePape, 42,...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
iheart.com

Videos Showing Paul Pelosi Attack, Police Interviews With Suspect Released

Authorities have released video and audio relating to the attack of former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's husband, Paul, at their San Francisco home. The recordings include police body camera footage, home surveillance video, audio from interviews with the alleged attacker David DePape, and audio from the 911 call. DePape has...
WASHINGTON, CA
CBS LA

Judge orders release of video of attack on Nancy Pelosi's husband

Sacramento — Footage of the attack on former U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's husband will be released to the public after a judge on Wednesday denied a request from prosecutors to keep it secret.San Francisco Superior Court Judge Stephen M. Murphy ruled there was no reason to keep the footage secret, especially after prosecutors played it in open court during a preliminary hearing last month, according to Thomas R. Burke, a San Francisco-based lawyer who represented CBS News, The Associated Press and a host of other news agencies in their attempt to access the evidence. The San Francisco District Attorney's...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
TheDailyBeast

Trump in Even More Legal Hot Water After Lying to Judge

Former President Donald Trump appears to have lied in sworn court records, opening him up to severe sanctions by a New York judge who has already lost his patience and threatened to punish him before.Trump claimed he wasn’t the president of the Trump Organization during his four years at the White House, despite previously testifying that he was an “inactive president.” And he claimed that he didn’t have a financial stake in a partnership with the real estate company Vornado, even though he previously testified that he did.On Tuesday, the New York Attorney General’s Office asked Justice Arthur F. Engoron...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
TheDailyBeast

Tucker Carlson on Tyre Nichols Video: But What About Ashli Babbitt?

While covering the Friday night release of appalling body-cam footage that shows five Memphis cops fatally beating Tyre Nichols, Tucker Carlson suggested that those who speak out against police brutality have been hypocritically unconcerned about the death of Ashli Babbitt, the Trump supporter who was shot while attempting to breach the Speaker’s Lobby during the Jan. 6 insurrection. “Of course, the very same people who are weeping on television about police brutality applauded when one of Nancy Pelosi’s officers murdered an unarmed woman called Ashli Babbitt. Yes: murdered. That’s exactly what that was—far more clearly than anything you just saw on the videotape we played,” said the Fox News host, whose commentary has made Babbitt out to be a martyr. (The Capitol police officer who shot Babbitt was exonerated.) Carlson’s colleague Jesse Watters, meanwhile, claimed in the previous hour that he “didn’t see any death blows” in the footage, which at one point showed Nichols being punched in the head repeatedly.Read more at The Daily Beast.
MEMPHIS, TN
The Hill

Davis: Time to correct the record again — Hillary Clinton did not have a single email marked ‘classified’

There has been substantial media coverage of President Biden and former Vice President Pence both removing marked classified documents outside the White House after they left the vice presidency (and, in the case of Biden, also including after he was a U.S. senator). Both insist they did so inadvertently.   Of course, the word “inadvertent” does not apply to former President Trump’s behavior. As we now know from Mr. Trump’s own admission, he knew documents he took to Mar-a-Lago were classified…
WASHINGTON STATE
New York Post

Fox News journalist Benjamin Hall returns to live TV after getting badly injured in Ukraine

A Fox News journalist who lost a limb and sight in one eye in an attack while reporting on Russia’s invasion of Ukraine made his return to live TV Thursday with an uplifting message to viewers. Benjamin Hall urged those at home to “never give up, never assume it’s all over” as he called into “Fox & Friends” in his first television appearance since the March 2022 attack outside Kyiv that killed two of his colleagues. “I’ve got one leg, I’ve got no feet, I see through one eye, got one workable hand. I was burned all over, and I...
TEXAS STATE
New York Post

What Hunter Biden told Kevin McCarthy’s mom at White House state dinner

Hunter Biden walked up to House Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) at the White House state dinner honoring French President Emmanuel Macron last month and commented on the appearance of McCarthy’s 82-year-old mother, according to a report. President Biden’s son was among the first of the guests to arrive at the lavish function, and among the few other early arrivals was McCarthy and his mother Roberta, according to a New York Times report on Wednesday. Despite the California Republican’s vows to investigate Hunter and his father, the first son and his wife approached McCarthy and his mother and the two men shook...
CALIFORNIA STATE
TheDailyBeast

MAGA Anesthesiologist Hit With Jan. 6 Charges After Ex-Pal Turns Him In

A board-certified cardiothoracic anesthesiologist from Southern California is facing federal charges over his alleged participation in the Jan. 6, 2021, Capitol riot in support of ex-President Donald Trump. Austin Brendlen Harris, an M.D. who runs a ketamine infusion clinic in Sherman Oaks, was captured on surveillance video inside the building, comparing Capitol police officers to Nazis, according to a federal complaint unsealed Thursday. Harris, who was wearing a “Lions Not Sheep” cap during the attempted insurrection, was turned in by a “former friend” who spotted a Facebook post of Harris at the scene and reported it to the FBI. The...
The Independent

George Santos news - live: Republican congressman quits committees ‘to avoid drama’ as past lies draw scrutiny

Embattled GOP congressman George Santos has announced he will step down from his committee assignments after meeting with House Majority Leader Kevin McCarthy on Monday.Mr Santos continues to be at the centre of a growing number of scandals. The New York lawmaker was spotted coming out of Mr McCarthy’s office but refused to confirm the meeting to reporters.The GOP leader then confirmed to CNN that he had met with Mr Santos.The meeting comes as pressure continues to mount on Mr McCarthy to take action after the freshman congressman has been exposed as a serial liar and is now believed...
NEW YORK STATE
BBC

Migrant protest at New York hotel highlights growing issue

Before he arrived at a city-run shelter in Manhattan, Wilson, a 23-year-old Venezuelan asylum seeker, crossed through multiple Central American countries, over the US-Mexico border, up the eastern seaboard and, finally, to New York City. Now, he will likely have to move again. Wilson and dozens of other migrants have...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
BBC

Leila Borrington: Murder-accused woman says stepson fell from sofa

A woman accused of murdering her three-year-old stepson has denied tailoring her account to fit the evidence after she was told she was "twisting and turning" her story. Harvey Borrington was taken to hospital on 7 August 2021 and died two days later from head injuries. His stepmother Leila wept...

Comments / 0

Community Policy