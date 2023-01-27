Read full article on original website
San Francisco 49ers Looking To Replace Top Coach After Brutal LossOnlyHomersSan Francisco, CA
San Francisco 49ers Lose CoachOnlyHomersSan Francisco, CA
Contra Costa Hopeful For A Future With Fair Housing And Integrated CitiesVince MartellacciContra Costa County, CA
Person Rushed To Hospital After Amtrak Train Crashes Into Their Vehicle In OaklandWestmont Community NewsOakland, CA
Dave’s Hot Chicken Opens New Location in OaklandMadocOakland, CA
Video shows struggle for hammer during Pelosi attack
Video released publicly Friday shows the husband of former U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi fighting for control of a hammer with his assailant during a brutal attack in the couple’s San Francisco home last year. The body-camera footage shows suspect David DePape wrest the tool from 82-year-old Paul Pelosi...
Emotional Nancy Pelosi reveals husband Paul is not ‘back to normal’ after hammer attack
Rep. Nancy Pelosi choked back tears while discussing her husband’s prolonged recovery from a brutal hammer attack last fall, saying it could take months before he is “back to normal.” The former House speaker, 82, opened up about Paul Pelosi’s condition during an appearance on “Who’s Talking To Chris Wallace?” “He’s doing OK,” Pelosi (D-Calif.) told Wallace after the veteran newsman asked how her husband was doing. “It’s going to take a little while for him to be back to normal.” Paul Pelosi, also 82, was alone at the family’s San Francisco home early Oct. 28 when conspiracy theorist David DePape, 42,...
Videos Showing Paul Pelosi Attack, Police Interviews With Suspect Released
Authorities have released video and audio relating to the attack of former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's husband, Paul, at their San Francisco home. The recordings include police body camera footage, home surveillance video, audio from interviews with the alleged attacker David DePape, and audio from the 911 call. DePape has...
Judge orders release of video of attack on Nancy Pelosi's husband
Sacramento — Footage of the attack on former U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's husband will be released to the public after a judge on Wednesday denied a request from prosecutors to keep it secret.San Francisco Superior Court Judge Stephen M. Murphy ruled there was no reason to keep the footage secret, especially after prosecutors played it in open court during a preliminary hearing last month, according to Thomas R. Burke, a San Francisco-based lawyer who represented CBS News, The Associated Press and a host of other news agencies in their attempt to access the evidence. The San Francisco District Attorney's...
Trump in Even More Legal Hot Water After Lying to Judge
Former President Donald Trump appears to have lied in sworn court records, opening him up to severe sanctions by a New York judge who has already lost his patience and threatened to punish him before.Trump claimed he wasn’t the president of the Trump Organization during his four years at the White House, despite previously testifying that he was an “inactive president.” And he claimed that he didn’t have a financial stake in a partnership with the real estate company Vornado, even though he previously testified that he did.On Tuesday, the New York Attorney General’s Office asked Justice Arthur F. Engoron...
Friend of charged officer describes conversation they had about Nichols' death
CNN's Nick Valencia reports on the arrest of 5 Memphis police officers charged in the death of Tyre Nichols and speaks with Bennie Cobb, a family friend of one of the officers.
Tucker Carlson on Tyre Nichols Video: But What About Ashli Babbitt?
While covering the Friday night release of appalling body-cam footage that shows five Memphis cops fatally beating Tyre Nichols, Tucker Carlson suggested that those who speak out against police brutality have been hypocritically unconcerned about the death of Ashli Babbitt, the Trump supporter who was shot while attempting to breach the Speaker’s Lobby during the Jan. 6 insurrection. “Of course, the very same people who are weeping on television about police brutality applauded when one of Nancy Pelosi’s officers murdered an unarmed woman called Ashli Babbitt. Yes: murdered. That’s exactly what that was—far more clearly than anything you just saw on the videotape we played,” said the Fox News host, whose commentary has made Babbitt out to be a martyr. (The Capitol police officer who shot Babbitt was exonerated.) Carlson’s colleague Jesse Watters, meanwhile, claimed in the previous hour that he “didn’t see any death blows” in the footage, which at one point showed Nichols being punched in the head repeatedly.Read more at The Daily Beast.
Davis: Time to correct the record again — Hillary Clinton did not have a single email marked ‘classified’
There has been substantial media coverage of President Biden and former Vice President Pence both removing marked classified documents outside the White House after they left the vice presidency (and, in the case of Biden, also including after he was a U.S. senator). Both insist they did so inadvertently. Of course, the word “inadvertent” does not apply to former President Trump’s behavior. As we now know from Mr. Trump’s own admission, he knew documents he took to Mar-a-Lago were classified…
Fox News journalist Benjamin Hall returns to live TV after getting badly injured in Ukraine
A Fox News journalist who lost a limb and sight in one eye in an attack while reporting on Russia’s invasion of Ukraine made his return to live TV Thursday with an uplifting message to viewers. Benjamin Hall urged those at home to “never give up, never assume it’s all over” as he called into “Fox & Friends” in his first television appearance since the March 2022 attack outside Kyiv that killed two of his colleagues. “I’ve got one leg, I’ve got no feet, I see through one eye, got one workable hand. I was burned all over, and I...
What Hunter Biden told Kevin McCarthy’s mom at White House state dinner
Hunter Biden walked up to House Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) at the White House state dinner honoring French President Emmanuel Macron last month and commented on the appearance of McCarthy’s 82-year-old mother, according to a report. President Biden’s son was among the first of the guests to arrive at the lavish function, and among the few other early arrivals was McCarthy and his mother Roberta, according to a New York Times report on Wednesday. Despite the California Republican’s vows to investigate Hunter and his father, the first son and his wife approached McCarthy and his mother and the two men shook...
MAGA Anesthesiologist Hit With Jan. 6 Charges After Ex-Pal Turns Him In
A board-certified cardiothoracic anesthesiologist from Southern California is facing federal charges over his alleged participation in the Jan. 6, 2021, Capitol riot in support of ex-President Donald Trump. Austin Brendlen Harris, an M.D. who runs a ketamine infusion clinic in Sherman Oaks, was captured on surveillance video inside the building, comparing Capitol police officers to Nazis, according to a federal complaint unsealed Thursday. Harris, who was wearing a “Lions Not Sheep” cap during the attempted insurrection, was turned in by a “former friend” who spotted a Facebook post of Harris at the scene and reported it to the FBI. The...
Judge allows Capitol Police officers' civil lawsuit against Trump and January 6 rioters to proceed
A federal judge has allowed another civil lawsuit against former President Donald Trump for the January 6, 2021, attack on the US Capitol to proceed.
Trump's Attack On Ex-COVID Adviser Contains 1 Weird Detail
The former president claimed he fired former White House Coronavirus Response Coordinator Deborah Birx, who retired at the conclusion of Trump's term.
Prosecutor appointed by Trump Justice Department used claims from Russian intelligence to obtain emails from a George Soros aide: NYT
John Durham, appointed by Bill Barr, relied on claims from Russian intelligence analysts to obtain a US citizen's emails, The New York Times reported.
George Santos news - live: Republican congressman quits committees ‘to avoid drama’ as past lies draw scrutiny
Embattled GOP congressman George Santos has announced he will step down from his committee assignments after meeting with House Majority Leader Kevin McCarthy on Monday.Mr Santos continues to be at the centre of a growing number of scandals. The New York lawmaker was spotted coming out of Mr McCarthy’s office but refused to confirm the meeting to reporters.The GOP leader then confirmed to CNN that he had met with Mr Santos.The meeting comes as pressure continues to mount on Mr McCarthy to take action after the freshman congressman has been exposed as a serial liar and is now believed...
Migrant protest at New York hotel highlights growing issue
Before he arrived at a city-run shelter in Manhattan, Wilson, a 23-year-old Venezuelan asylum seeker, crossed through multiple Central American countries, over the US-Mexico border, up the eastern seaboard and, finally, to New York City. Now, he will likely have to move again. Wilson and dozens of other migrants have...
Leila Borrington: Murder-accused woman says stepson fell from sofa
A woman accused of murdering her three-year-old stepson has denied tailoring her account to fit the evidence after she was told she was "twisting and turning" her story. Harvey Borrington was taken to hospital on 7 August 2021 and died two days later from head injuries. His stepmother Leila wept...
Opinion: McCarthy's committee vengeance could pose a grave risk
Frida Ghitis writes that House Speaker Kevin McCarthy's decision to reject the appointments of Democratic Reps. Adam Schiff and Eric Swalwell to the House Select Committee on Intelligence shows that he's living up to his promised vengeance, which could pose a grave risk.
Four White supremacists sentenced for attacking Black DJ in 2018
Four members of a White supremacist organization have been sentenced to jail on hate crime charges for assaulting a Black man at a bar in 2018.
FBI Agent Involved in Trump-Russia Probe Arrested for Colluding with Russia, Was Paid by Ex-Russian Intel Officer
An ex-FBI official involved in the probe of potential links between the Trump campaign and Russia was charged on Monday with breaking sanctions on behalf of a Russian oligarch who is sanctioned by the U.S. government, according to NBC News.
