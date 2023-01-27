ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greenville, NC

WNCT Sports Talk: ECU Baseball Media Day

By Courtney Layton
 4 days ago

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — This week’s Sports Talk podcast is about all things East Carolina University baseball.

Media Day was Monday and the team’s first practice was scheduled for Friday (Jan. 27). Many members of the coaching staff along with several players were at Monday’s press conference and expressed their excitement about the upcoming season.

Head coach Cliff Godwin, assistant coach Jeff Palumbo and pitching coach Austin Knight gave their thoughts on how last season ended and how they feel the team has changed, even after losing players to the transfer portal, MLB draft or just exhausting their eligibility.

We also heard from reigning AAC pitcher of the year Carter Spivey, Jacob Jenkins-Cowart, Garrett Saylor, Lane Hoover, Josh Moylan and Alec Makarewicz. They each said that the most recent practices have been the most fun as they feel the excitement of the season starting.

Click the video above or listen to learn more.

