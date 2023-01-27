Read full article on original website
Magdalena Martinez
4d ago
Revoke his California license to practice law so that future attorneys are not indoctrinated in conspiracies.
Reply(2)
10
DFWM
4d ago
there is an emerging pattern here, everyone who had any kind of dealings with Donald Trump is in prison, going to prison or fighting like hell to stay out of prison. who's next????
Reply
4
Larry Berardino
4d ago
What a steaming pile. I think he's going to make a great jailhouse lawyer.
Reply(1)
11
Related
goldrushcam.com
California Attorney General Says Property Owners Should Not Be Forced to Allow Guns on Their Properties
Defends NY rule that would require property owners’ consent for guns in homes, businesses, and private property. January 31, 2023 - OAKLAND — California Attorney General Rob Bonta today, as part of a multistate coalition, joined an amicus brief in support of a New York law that would criminalize possession of a weapon on a person’s private property without the owner’s express consent. The brief, filed in the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Second Circuit in Christian v. Nigrelli urges reversal of a district court decision that would halt immediate enforcement of the law. The coalition of 16 attorneys general argue in the brief that New York’s restriction is one in a long line of government regulations designed to make gun possession and use safer for the public, and is a lawful exercise of states’ regulatory and police powers to enact such a law.
davisvanguard.org
State Bar of California Charging Trump Supporter and Attorney John Eastman on Multiple Disciplinary Counts
SAN FRANCISCO, CA – John Charles Eastman, a California attorney, is facing 11 disciplinary charges from the CA State Bar relating to helping former President Donald Trump’s efforts to block President Biden’s presidential victory during the 2020 election, according to Chief Trial Counsel for the Bar, George Cardona.
californiaglobe.com
Bill To End California Mail-In Ballots Mandate Amended In Assembly
A bill t0 end the automatic mailing of ballots to all California voters, make Election Day a state holiday, and introduce other election measures, was positioned to be heard in several Assembly committees this week following new amendment changes made the previous week. Assembly Bill 13, authored by freshman Assemblyman...
KSBW.com
California lawmaker files 'DUPE Act' amid George Santos controversy
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — As controversy continues to consume New York CongressmanGeorge Santos at the nation's capital, an effort is underway at the state capitol to try to deter any elected official in California from duping voters. Democratic State Sen. Josh Newman this week filed the DUPE Act, or the...
oc-breeze.com
Assembly Republicans join law enforcement to call for end to California crime spree
Assembly Republicans joined with law enforcement officials from around the state today to announce legislation to stop the wave of crime hurting Californians’ quality of life. With violent crime increasing 6% in a year and high-profile property crimes shaking people’s sense of safety, California needs a new direction to protect and enhance public safety.
coloradoboulevard.net
Fred Korematsu: Ordinary Citizen Defying Injustice
On January 30, California celebrates Fred Korematsu Day. If you’re like most Americans, you’re probably still wondering who this guy was, what he did to be recognized with an official day, or why he still matters today. Signed into law on September 23, 2010 by then Governor Arnold...
Eastman faces disbarment push in California
The chief trial counsel for the State Bar of California contends the lawyer violated rules of professional conduct as he pushed fringe legal theories aimed at keeping Donald Trump in power.
mynspr.org
California reparations task force aims at more than dollars, seeks policies to prevent harm
End legalized slavery in California. Adopt a Black studies school curriculum that shows racism’s devastating results. Stop devaluing Black businesses. These are some of the dozens of recommendations California’s first-in-the-nation task force on reparations put into its 485-page interim report. Members say these policy recommendations are not getting the attention that monetary discussions are, even though these policy ideas might have as big an impact.
Activist at California slavery reparations meeting denounces proposed payment of $223,000: 'Not enough!'
California's reparations task force met again on Friday with some urging the panel to go bold, arguing that a suggested $223,000 payment is "not enough."
Who Are The 10 Most Terrible Killers in California State History?
Many believe that human nature is basically good. Others believe that human nature is inherently fallen and consistently subject to varying degrees of evil behavior. Evidence of the latter may be found by examining the murderous behaviors of some of the most treacherous killers in the history of the State of California.
McDonald’s President Says California Law Proposal To Pay Fast-Food Workers $22 an Hour Is ’Costly and Job-Destroying'
In an open letter, McDonald's USA president John Erlinger slammed California lawmakers for passing a fast-food law that would raise hourly restaurant wages to $22 an hour, saying it would make it "all but impossible to run small business restaurants" in the state.
Food For Thought& A News Cafe
Straight Outta Cottonwood: The Story of Northern California’s Outlaw MAGA Militia
Militias have become increasingly active in the last few years, including in Shasta County. Modern United States militias are categorized by the Southern Poverty Law Center under its hate-groups umbrella as extremist organizations that have evolved into a far-right paramilitary wing of the antigovernment movement. Militias’ beliefs are their foundational core.
McDonald’s USA President Blasts California Proposal to Raise Minimum Wage: ‘Bad politics over good policy
“Whether you're a lawmaker, a business owner or leader or an everyday voter, one thing is clear: California has become a dramatic case study of putting bad politics over good policy," McDonald's USA President Joe Erlinger wrote in an open letter Wednesday.
Thieves drain millions off CalFresh and CalWORKs recipients’ cards, families wait and taxpayers pay
The EBT cards the state uses to deliver financial assistance to low-income residents lack security features common to credit and debit cards. California officials plan to upgrade. Meanwhile, they're paying millions to replace stolen money and food stamps.
Statement on Lakey Boyd's Resignation from the Harper's Choice CA Representative Alan Klein
On January 28th, Harper's Choice Columbia Association (CA) Representative, Alan Klein, emailed a statement regarding the resignation of former CA CEO and President Lakey Boyd to some residents of Harper's Choice (Mr. Klein's statement is posted in its entirety below). This article compares Mr. Klein's statement to other statements and adds context to portions of it.
sjvsun.com
Activists sue to block Newsom’s homeless mental illness treatment program
Gov. Gavin Newsom’s court-led program to force mentally-ill homeless Californians off the streets and into treatment is coming under attack by a handful of activist groups. Thursday, a trio of groups filed a petition with the California Supreme Court to block implementation of Community Assistance, Recovery and Empowerment (CARE) Courts via the CARE Act, designed, championed, and signed by Newsom last year.
High-impact measures headed for 2024 California ballot
At least a half-dozen high-impact measures are likely to appear on the 2024 California ballot, generating multi-million-dollar campaigns for and against.
wealthinsidermag.com
: How to pay for reparations in California? ‘Swollen’ wealth could replace ‘stolen’ wealth through taxes
The panel responsible for the nation’s first state-level exploration of reparations for Black Americans discussed an important question this weekend: How will the state pay for reparations?. The California reparations task force listened to testimony from experts who suggested possible sources for compensation, after previous meetings had touched on...
foxla.com
The Issue Is: Adam Schiff, Gavin Newsom, Jennifer Siebel Newsom
This week, Elex spoke with Rep. Adam Schiff, who gave his first TV interview since announcing his run for Senate. Governor Gavin Newsom discusses recent mass shooting in California and First Partner Jennifer Siebel Newsom talks youth mental heath and gun violence during a visit to Santa Monica.
sfstandard.com
Kaepernick Blasts California’s Ranking Republican, Calls Out ‘Police Executions’ in New Docuseries
A three-part documentary series about gun violence in Bakersfield, billed as a “true-crime thriller” by executive producer Colin Kaepernick, calls out the recently elected speaker of the House, Kevin McCarthy, and his Central California district for having the highest rate of officer-involved shootings in the country. Killing County,...
Comments / 16