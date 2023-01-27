ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

New York Post

NBA refutes Reddit theory on defensive stats for Grizzlies’ Jaren Jackson Jr.

Something isn’t adding up for one NBA fan on Reddit. Jaren Jackson Jr.‘s campaign for NBA Defensive Player of the Year has been called out by the Reddit user, who pointed out that the Grizzlies star’s defensive statistics during home games are suspiciously higher than road matchups. The NBA has not found any mistakes on their end, however, and disputed suspicion that the Grizzlies’ home-court scorekeeper was awarded Jackson illegitimate blocks and steals to pad his stats. “In order to ensure the integrity of our game statistics, auditors, independent of the statisticians on-site, review all plays and stats decisions in real-time...
MEMPHIS, TN
NBA

Joel Embiid fined $25K for making obscene gesture on playing court

NEW YORK — Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid has been fined $25,000 for making an obscene gesture on the playing court, it was announced today by Joe Dumars, Executive Vice President, Head of Basketball Operations. The incident occurred with 6:01 remaining in the third quarter of the 76ers’ 137-133...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
NBA

Stephen Curry fined $25K for throwing mouthpiece into stands

NEW YORK — Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry has been fined $25,000 for throwing his mouthpiece into the spectator stands, it was announced today by Joe Dumars, Executive Vice President, Head of Basketball Operations. The incident, for which Curry was assessed a technical foul and ejected, occurred with...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
rolling out

LeBron James slammed for response to Tyre Nichols tragedy

LeBron James is being attacked for the way he responded to the video beatdown of Memphis motorist Tyre Nichols on Jan. 7, 2023,. The 29-year-old Black male was beaten to a pulp on the streets of Memphis, Tennessee, following a traffic stop for allegedly driving recklessly, though that was never established by the responding officers.
MEMPHIS, TN
NBA

Pool Report on Jonas Valanciunas Ejection

The Pool Report interview was conducted by Will Guillory (The Athletic) with Crew Chief Marc Davis following tonight’s Washington Wizards at New Orleans Pelicans game. QUESTION: “How did you come to the determination that the Jonas Valanciunas foul was a Flagrant 2?”. DAVIS: “Replay determined that the elbow...
WASHINGTON, DC
NBA

Reserves Lead Late Rally, But Magic Lose to Bulls

Moe Wagner recorded a season-best 27 points, including 16 straight for the Magic during one stretch late in the third quarter and into the fourth, and Cole Anthony tallied 21 points, however Orlando, despite pulling within five in the fourth quarter after trailing by as many as 25, were unable to complete the comeback in Saturday’s 128-109 loss to the Chicago Bulls at Amway Center.
ORLANDO, FL
NBA

Keys to the Game - 01.28.23 (Bulls at Magic)

The Chicago Bulls (22-26) complete a three-game road trip tonight with a visit to Orlando to take on the Magic (19-30) in the second of three this season. The Bulls arrive frustrated after a second-straight gut-wrenching defeat against a team they should have beaten. After blowing a 21-point first half lead and falling 116-110 at Indiana to start the trip on Tuesday, Chicago failed to close the deal again Thursday at Charlotte, blowing a couple of double-digit leads, losing 111-96 to the now 14-36 Hornets.
CHICAGO, IL
Yardbarker

Daniel Gafford Takes Charge Against The Pelicans

NEW ORLEANS-The Washington Wizards hit the road to take on the New Orleans Pelicans for the third game of their five-game road trip. This game was the second and final game of the season series between New Orleans and Washington. New Orleans took game one in Washington 132-112. In the...
WASHINGTON, DC
NBA

Brown Redeems Himself in 37-Point, Clutch Effort vs. Lakers

BOSTON – After missing two critical free throws in the closing moments of Thursday night’s 120-117 loss to the New York Knicks, Jaylen Brown vowed to redeem himself. Two nights later, the basketball gods gave him an opportunity to do so, and in a nearly identical scenario. This...
BOSTON, MA
FOX Sports

Minnesota takes on Sacramento, seeks 5th straight home win

Sacramento Kings (27-21, third in the Western Conference) vs. Minnesota Timberwolves (27-25, sixth in the Western Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Minnesota hosts Sacramento looking to continue its four-game home winning streak. The Timberwolves are 18-16 against Western Conference opponents. Minnesota averages 15.3 turnovers per game and is 15- when it wins...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
NBA

Fantasy Basketball Waiver Wire Pickups: Week 15

0-14% What’s more, we’ll give you a breakdown of how many games each team has for the upcoming week so that you can maximize the minutes of your streamers. Without further delay, let’s get to it, starting with the schedule of games being played for next week.
NBA

Timberwolves Defeat Memphis, 111-100

MINNEAPOLIS -- — Anthony Edwards scored 13 of his 25 points in the third quarter as Minnesota extended its lead, D’Angelo Russell added 19 points and the Timberwolves topped the short-handed Memphis Grizzlies 111-100 on Friday night. The Grizzlies took the court minutes after video footage was released...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN

