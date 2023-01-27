Read full article on original website
NBA refutes Reddit theory on defensive stats for Grizzlies’ Jaren Jackson Jr.
Something isn’t adding up for one NBA fan on Reddit. Jaren Jackson Jr.‘s campaign for NBA Defensive Player of the Year has been called out by the Reddit user, who pointed out that the Grizzlies star’s defensive statistics during home games are suspiciously higher than road matchups. The NBA has not found any mistakes on their end, however, and disputed suspicion that the Grizzlies’ home-court scorekeeper was awarded Jackson illegitimate blocks and steals to pad his stats. “In order to ensure the integrity of our game statistics, auditors, independent of the statisticians on-site, review all plays and stats decisions in real-time...
Shaq takes jab at Lakers after latest trade, as Charles Barkley butchers newly acquired Rui Hachimura’s name
In true Charles Barkley fashion, he roasted the Lakers by mispronouncing the name of the recently acquired, Rui Hachimura. Shaq said he preferred the team landed another player.
NBA
Joel Embiid fined $25K for making obscene gesture on playing court
NEW YORK — Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid has been fined $25,000 for making an obscene gesture on the playing court, it was announced today by Joe Dumars, Executive Vice President, Head of Basketball Operations. The incident occurred with 6:01 remaining in the third quarter of the 76ers’ 137-133...
NBA
Stephen Curry fined $25K for throwing mouthpiece into stands
NEW YORK — Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry has been fined $25,000 for throwing his mouthpiece into the spectator stands, it was announced today by Joe Dumars, Executive Vice President, Head of Basketball Operations. The incident, for which Curry was assessed a technical foul and ejected, occurred with...
"They don't value me" - Kenny Smith reveals how he cried after witnessing the abysmal culture of the Sacramento Kings
Kenny Smith details just how miserable the culture of the Sacramento Kings was, having spent 3 years with them
LeBron James slammed for response to Tyre Nichols tragedy
LeBron James is being attacked for the way he responded to the video beatdown of Memphis motorist Tyre Nichols on Jan. 7, 2023,. The 29-year-old Black male was beaten to a pulp on the streets of Memphis, Tennessee, following a traffic stop for allegedly driving recklessly, though that was never established by the responding officers.
NBA
NBA fines Heat $25,000 for violating injury reporting rules
NEW YORK – The NBA today announced the Miami Heat has been fined $25,000 for failing to comply with league policies governing injury reporting.
NBA
Pool Report on Jonas Valanciunas Ejection
The Pool Report interview was conducted by Will Guillory (The Athletic) with Crew Chief Marc Davis following tonight’s Washington Wizards at New Orleans Pelicans game. QUESTION: “How did you come to the determination that the Jonas Valanciunas foul was a Flagrant 2?”. DAVIS: “Replay determined that the elbow...
NBA
Reserves Lead Late Rally, But Magic Lose to Bulls
Moe Wagner recorded a season-best 27 points, including 16 straight for the Magic during one stretch late in the third quarter and into the fourth, and Cole Anthony tallied 21 points, however Orlando, despite pulling within five in the fourth quarter after trailing by as many as 25, were unable to complete the comeback in Saturday’s 128-109 loss to the Chicago Bulls at Amway Center.
Eric Gordon, Rockets hang on in final seconds to edge Pistons
Eric Gordon scored 24 points to lead the Houston Rockets to a 117-114 road win over the Detroit Pistons on
NBA
GAMEDAY RUNDOWN: With Momentum, the Clippers Start Their Road Trip Against the Hawks
Last Matchup: 1/8/22 – ATL 112 – LAC 108 | Kawhi Leonard: 29 PTS – Trae Young: 30 PTS. Eight of the last 10 meetings between the Clippers and Hawks have been decided by single digits, including a 112-108 Hawks win in Los Angeles on January 8. The Hawks are looking to sweep the season series with the Clippers for the first time since 2014-15.
On this day: Celtic center Stacey King born; Powe leads blowout of Heat
On this day in Boston Celtics history, former Boston big man Stacey King was born in Lawton, Oklahoma back in 1967. King would play his college ball at the University of Oklahoma before being picked up with the sixth overall pick by the Chicago Bulls in the 1989 NBA draft.
NBA
Keys to the Game - 01.28.23 (Bulls at Magic)
The Chicago Bulls (22-26) complete a three-game road trip tonight with a visit to Orlando to take on the Magic (19-30) in the second of three this season. The Bulls arrive frustrated after a second-straight gut-wrenching defeat against a team they should have beaten. After blowing a 21-point first half lead and falling 116-110 at Indiana to start the trip on Tuesday, Chicago failed to close the deal again Thursday at Charlotte, blowing a couple of double-digit leads, losing 111-96 to the now 14-36 Hornets.
NBA
Pool Report on the Final Seconds of Regulation of Tonight’s Los Angeles Lakers at Boston Celtics Game
The Pool Report interview was conducted by Adam Himmelsbach (Boston Globe) with Crew Chief Eric Lewis following tonight’s Los Angeles Lakers at Boston Celtics game. QUESTION: “Why was Patrick Beverley assessed a technical foul at the end of regulation?”. LEWIS: “His actions were inappropriate in addressing resentment to...
Yardbarker
Daniel Gafford Takes Charge Against The Pelicans
NEW ORLEANS-The Washington Wizards hit the road to take on the New Orleans Pelicans for the third game of their five-game road trip. This game was the second and final game of the season series between New Orleans and Washington. New Orleans took game one in Washington 132-112. In the...
NBA
Brown Redeems Himself in 37-Point, Clutch Effort vs. Lakers
BOSTON – After missing two critical free throws in the closing moments of Thursday night’s 120-117 loss to the New York Knicks, Jaylen Brown vowed to redeem himself. Two nights later, the basketball gods gave him an opportunity to do so, and in a nearly identical scenario. This...
NBA
Kevin Durant rejoins NBA HooperVision for Friday's broadcast on NBA League Pass
Kevin Durant is rejoining Quentin Richardson for a new stream of NBA HooperVision on NBA League Pass. Friday’s stream will also feature former NBA sharpshooter Dorell Wright and 3-time NBA Slam Dunk Contest winner Nate Robinson. This trio of retired NBA vets and Durant, will give their distinct perspectives...
FOX Sports
Minnesota takes on Sacramento, seeks 5th straight home win
Sacramento Kings (27-21, third in the Western Conference) vs. Minnesota Timberwolves (27-25, sixth in the Western Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Minnesota hosts Sacramento looking to continue its four-game home winning streak. The Timberwolves are 18-16 against Western Conference opponents. Minnesota averages 15.3 turnovers per game and is 15- when it wins...
NBA
Fantasy Basketball Waiver Wire Pickups: Week 15
0-14% What’s more, we’ll give you a breakdown of how many games each team has for the upcoming week so that you can maximize the minutes of your streamers. Without further delay, let’s get to it, starting with the schedule of games being played for next week.
NBA
Timberwolves Defeat Memphis, 111-100
MINNEAPOLIS -- — Anthony Edwards scored 13 of his 25 points in the third quarter as Minnesota extended its lead, D’Angelo Russell added 19 points and the Timberwolves topped the short-handed Memphis Grizzlies 111-100 on Friday night. The Grizzlies took the court minutes after video footage was released...
