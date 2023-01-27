Read full article on original website
NFL World Reacts To Patrick Mahomes, Joe Burrow Handshake
Two future all-time greats went at it in the AFC Championship Game on Sunday night. Patrick Mahomes led the Kansas City Chiefs to a 23-20 win over the Cincinnati Bengals in the AFC Championship Game on Sunday night, taking down Joe Burrow and Co. Following the game, Mahomes and Burrow had a ...
Joe Burrow reacts to loss with bold message
After making the conference championship game for a second time in as many seasons, Cincinnati Bengals suffered a tough loss to the Kansas City Chiefs following a costly penalty in the final seconds of the game that set up a game-winning field goal for the Chiefs. It wasn’t the outcome the team had hoped for, Read more... The post Joe Burrow reacts to loss with bold message appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Rival Reaction: Ohio State head coach Chris Holtmann talks about the loss to Indiana
Ohio State head coach Chris Holtmann discusses the 86-70 loss to Indiana. The Hoosiers used a 17-0 run at the end of the first half into the beginning of the second to separate themselves from the Buckeyes. Here is what Holtmann said about the game, the metal piece falling from the video board before the second half, and his team's performance.
Kenny Payne criticism continues from media after Louisville basketball gets squashed by Notre Dame
Kenny Payne's tumultuous first season as Louisville's head men's basketball coach continued Saturday at Notre Dame, where the Fighting Irish led comfortably throughout a 76-62 victory. Notre Dame (10-12, 2-9 ACC) snapped a four-game skid and sent Payne's Cardinals (2-19, 0-10) to their 10th consecutive loss as the ACC's only remaining winless team.
Patrick Mahomes' Wife Has 3-Word Message For Bengals After Game
Patrick Mahomes' wife, Brittany, wants all the smoke. Brittany, who's never been afraid to speak her mind on social media, just posted a message for the Bengals. Hint: It's not very friendly. "Cancun on 3," she said on Twitter. "Cancun on 3" has become a trendy phrase in the ...
Tayven Jackson explains Tennessee football transfer, Indiana commitment
Indiana quarterback Tayven Jackson appreciates the time he spent at Tennessee learning under two elite-level signal callers, and he believes his experience in the SEC will help him make an immediate impact with the Hoosiers. Jackson entered the transfer portal Jan. 13 and quickly made the jump to Indiana, joining his brother, Trayce Jackson-Davis, who is a veteran on the Hoosiers' men's basketball team.
Tennessee impresses highly ranked, in-state QB target again at junior day
A highly ranked, in-state quarterback who’s ranked among the nation’s top prospects in the 2025 class visited Tennessee again Saturday to attend the Vols’ junior day.
247Sports
Miami offensive coordinator search: James Coley, Marcus Arroyo floated as potential Mario Cristobal candidates
Mario Cristobal is in search of Miami's next offensive coordinator after firing one-year Hurricanes assistant Josh Gattis this week. Texas A&M wide receivers coach James Coley and former UNLV coach Marcus Arroyo could be potential targets to watch, given their prior relationship with Cristobal, InsideTheU's David Lake explained on Through The Smoke.
Stacy Searels, Bryan McClendon share how much Georgia has changed since 1st stints
The Georgia Bulldogs had an intriguing mix of new assistant coaches before the 2022 season, as two of the on-staff hires were young coaches new to Athens and two were veterans who had coached for the Bulldogs before. Both assistants reflected on how different their second tenures at Georgia are in the lead-up to the Bulldogs’ second national championship.
247Sports
Alabama football's OC search: Jason Garrett, Kliff Kingsbury possible options for Nick Saban, per ESPN
Alabama is searching for its next offensive coordinator after Bill O'Brien left this week for the opening with the New England Patriots and ESPN's Pete Thamel put out several names who could be under consideration, including former NFL head coaches Kliff Kingsbury and Jason Garrett. "(Have heard) some NFL guys,...
247Sports
Greg McElroy explains why Nick Saban is under pressure entering Alabama football's 2023 season
Alabama finished the 2022 season 11-2, but the campaign did not meet the expectations the Crimson Tide and their fans have. Alabama and head coach Nick Saban missed the College Football Playoff for the first time since 2019, as the Crimson Tide dropped two regular season games for the first time since that season. Former Alabama quarterback Greg McElroy says there is pressure on Saban to rally his team entering next year.
Iowa Football: Official jersey numbers, height/weight for mid-year enrollees
Iowa football published part of its roster for 2023 spring ball this week. The Hawkeyes started winter workouts the last couple of weeks, and Iowa is set to prepare for the 2023 season. Iowa welcomed 11 mid-year enrollees, which includes seven from the transfer portal, two JUCO additions, and two...
No. 1 Penn State wrestling is too much for No. 2 Iowa in battle of NCAA powerhouses
The No. 1 Penn State wrestling team proved its ranking it legitimate with a convincing 23-14 win over Iowa at a jam-packed Bryce Jordan Center Friday night. Down 14-9 after six bouts, PSU captured the final four matchups to win going away. Cael Sanderson’s Nittany Lions are now 11-0 overall...
Former Alabama walk-on Jake Long rejoining Crimson Tide staff
A former Alabama player is headed back to Tuscaloosa, Ala., to join the coaching staff. Jake Long, a former walk-on defensive lineman for the Crimson Tide, tweeted “#WeBack” on Saturday while changing his profile picture and bio to reflect a return to Alabama. According to Jim Dunaway of The Next Round, Long will be a defensive analyst at his alma mater.
What they were saying about Arkansas' loss at Baylor
The Arkansas Razorbacks are still in search of their first true road win of the season after suffering a 67-64 loss against the No. 17 Baylor Bears inside the Ferrell Center in Waco (Texas), part of the Big 12/SEC Challenge. The loss snapped a two-game winning streak for the Hogs, who dropped to 14-7 on the year.
Michigan vs. Penn State basketball: Media sees Wolverines' NCAA Tournament start to fade with blowout loss
Penn State basketball blistered Michigan, 83-61, Sunday afternoon behind red-shooting from the outside and a decisive scoring run to end the first half resulting in a sizable advantage. The Nittany Lions (14-7, 5-5 Big Ten) improved to 11-1 at home this season and continued their massive shooting splits at Bryce Jordan Center.
Kellen Moore hired as Los Angeles Chargers' OC after Dallas Cowboys departure
Former Dallas Cowboys offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach Kellen Moore is the Los Angeles Chargers' new offensive coordinator, the Chargers announced, following a report Monday by NFL Media's Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero. Dallas announced Sunday that the team and Moore mutually agreed to part ways after the Cowboys' loss to the San Francisco 49ers in the playoffs last week.
WATCH: NC State signee Trey Parker dunks over two 7-footers
Trey Parker put on a show over the weekend in the 2023 Overtime Elite Dunk Show, but he shut the gym down with an electric dunk to close out his round. That dunk involved not just one, but two 7-footers in the paint that he cleared and finished strong to take the title in the OTE competition.
Rick Barnes reacts to Final Four hype, Rodney Terry's remarks after Tennessee beats Texas basketball 82-71
Tennessee basketball coach Rick Barnes is grateful for complimentary "Final Four team" remarks from Texas coach and longtime colleague Rodney Terry following the Volunteers' 82-71 win over the Longhorns. The matchup of top-15 teams in the SEC/Big 12 Challenge was perhaps a precursor to what media and fans will see in the NCAA Tournament between two of the nation's most complete teams this season.
Nyckoles Harbor, Duce Robinson lead 2023 recruiting cycle's top uncommitted players ahead of Signing Day
With several planned announcements later this week during the traditional National Signing Day, there are still several 2023 top-level recruits set to make their plans official. According to 247Sports' player rankings, Nyckoles Harbor and Duce Robinson are the two uncommitted five-stars who remain along with elite quarterback Jaden Rashada, a four-star ranked as the sixth-best player and top available signal caller.
247Sports
