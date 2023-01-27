ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Virginia State

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Patrick Mahomes, Joe Burrow Handshake

Two future all-time greats went at it in the AFC Championship Game on Sunday night. Patrick Mahomes led the Kansas City Chiefs to a 23-20 win over the Cincinnati Bengals in the AFC Championship Game on Sunday night, taking down Joe Burrow and Co.  Following the game, Mahomes and Burrow had a ...
CINCINNATI, OH
The Comeback

Joe Burrow reacts to loss with bold message

After making the conference championship game for a second time in as many seasons, Cincinnati Bengals suffered a tough loss to the Kansas City Chiefs following a costly penalty in the final seconds of the game that set up a game-winning field goal for the Chiefs. It wasn’t the outcome the team had hoped for, Read more... The post Joe Burrow reacts to loss with bold message appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
CINCINNATI, OH
247Sports

Tayven Jackson explains Tennessee football transfer, Indiana commitment

Indiana quarterback Tayven Jackson appreciates the time he spent at Tennessee learning under two elite-level signal callers, and he believes his experience in the SEC will help him make an immediate impact with the Hoosiers. Jackson entered the transfer portal Jan. 13 and quickly made the jump to Indiana, joining his brother, Trayce Jackson-Davis, who is a veteran on the Hoosiers' men's basketball team.
BLOOMINGTON, IN
247Sports

Miami offensive coordinator search: James Coley, Marcus Arroyo floated as potential Mario Cristobal candidates

Mario Cristobal is in search of Miami's next offensive coordinator after firing one-year Hurricanes assistant Josh Gattis this week. Texas A&M wide receivers coach James Coley and former UNLV coach Marcus Arroyo could be potential targets to watch, given their prior relationship with Cristobal, InsideTheU's David Lake explained on Through The Smoke.
MIAMI, FL
247Sports

Greg McElroy explains why Nick Saban is under pressure entering Alabama football's 2023 season

Alabama finished the 2022 season 11-2, but the campaign did not meet the expectations the Crimson Tide and their fans have. Alabama and head coach Nick Saban missed the College Football Playoff for the first time since 2019, as the Crimson Tide dropped two regular season games for the first time since that season. Former Alabama quarterback Greg McElroy says there is pressure on Saban to rally his team entering next year.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
247Sports

Former Alabama walk-on Jake Long rejoining Crimson Tide staff

A former Alabama player is headed back to Tuscaloosa, Ala., to join the coaching staff. Jake Long, a former walk-on defensive lineman for the Crimson Tide, tweeted “#WeBack” on Saturday while changing his profile picture and bio to reflect a return to Alabama. According to Jim Dunaway of The Next Round, Long will be a defensive analyst at his alma mater.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
247Sports

What they were saying about Arkansas' loss at Baylor

The Arkansas Razorbacks are still in search of their first true road win of the season after suffering a 67-64 loss against the No. 17 Baylor Bears inside the Ferrell Center in Waco (Texas), part of the Big 12/SEC Challenge. The loss snapped a two-game winning streak for the Hogs, who dropped to 14-7 on the year.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
247Sports

Kellen Moore hired as Los Angeles Chargers' OC after Dallas Cowboys departure

Former Dallas Cowboys offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach Kellen Moore is the Los Angeles Chargers' new offensive coordinator, the Chargers announced, following a report Monday by NFL Media's Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero. Dallas announced Sunday that the team and Moore mutually agreed to part ways after the Cowboys' loss to the San Francisco 49ers in the playoffs last week.
DALLAS, TX
247Sports

WATCH: NC State signee Trey Parker dunks over two 7-footers

Trey Parker put on a show over the weekend in the 2023 Overtime Elite Dunk Show, but he shut the gym down with an electric dunk to close out his round. That dunk involved not just one, but two 7-footers in the paint that he cleared and finished strong to take the title in the OTE competition.
RALEIGH, NC
247Sports

Rick Barnes reacts to Final Four hype, Rodney Terry's remarks after Tennessee beats Texas basketball 82-71

Tennessee basketball coach Rick Barnes is grateful for complimentary "Final Four team" remarks from Texas coach and longtime colleague Rodney Terry following the Volunteers' 82-71 win over the Longhorns. The matchup of top-15 teams in the SEC/Big 12 Challenge was perhaps a precursor to what media and fans will see in the NCAA Tournament between two of the nation's most complete teams this season.
KNOXVILLE, TN
247Sports

Nyckoles Harbor, Duce Robinson lead 2023 recruiting cycle's top uncommitted players ahead of Signing Day

With several planned announcements later this week during the traditional National Signing Day, there are still several 2023 top-level recruits set to make their plans official. According to 247Sports' player rankings, Nyckoles Harbor and Duce Robinson are the two uncommitted five-stars who remain along with elite quarterback Jaden Rashada, a four-star ranked as the sixth-best player and top available signal caller.
SOUTH CAROLINA STATE
247Sports

247Sports

71K+
Followers
423K+
Post
17M+
Views
ABOUT

Your team. All the time.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy