A Pennsylvania man accused of handcuffing and stabbing his estranged wife has been extradited from West Virginia.Northville HeraldMorgantown, WV
Update: List of JOANN Locations Permanently ClosingJoel EisenbergBridgeport, WV
Is Your Local Joann Fabric Store Closing? Check Out The List HereMinha D.Marion, OH
247Sports
Details on incident between TCU student section and WVU's Jimmy Bell
Shortly after the final buzzer sounded and the television cameras turned off, TCU walked off a winner, defeating visiting West Virginia, 76-72 in Forth Worth on Tuesday night. That was not the end of the fireworks, though, as the post-game handshake turned into something a lot more. At some point,...
Live updates: WVU vs. TCU
West Virginia looks to turn back the clock to the 2020-21 in tonight's 9 o'clock ESPNU game against No. 15 TCU. The Mountaineers ended a 12-game, 100-week losing streak in Big 12 road games with last week's game at Texas Tech. A win tonight, which would be just the second in six games at Schollmaier Arena, would be the first winning streak in conference road games since the 2020-21 season. That was also the last time WVU swept a conference team in the season.
247Sports
UNC vs. Pittsburgh Preview
ACC Network (Wes Durham, Dan Bonner) “They can really shoot the basketball and what makes them so dangerous is they can hit contested shots. Not just open shots, they can hit with guys in their face, and they’re just really tough. They’re an older, more experienced team and they’ve been through it individually. They are a hardened, tough team that doesn’t get shaken. That’s one of the many reasons why they're having such a good year this season.” — UNC coach Hubert Davis on Monday, assessing the matchup against the Panthers.
What Bob Huggins had to say after the loss to TCU
West Virginia traveled to No. 15 TCU on Tuesday evening and trailed for nearly the entire contest, eventually falling, 76-72, to the Horned Frogs. In the first fifteen minutes of the game, TCU had already scored 24 points in the paint, doing so on 11 layups and dunks. "We put...
Familiar face helped WVU with James Okonkwo
A familiar face helped WVU find and develop James Okonkwo, who is quickly turning into a budding star.
nittanysportsnow.com
Laurel Highlands CB Antwan Black Jr. ‘Shocked’ By Penn State Offer
The Laurel Highlands football program has had a lot of success and have won a lot of games over the last few years. 4-star wide receiver Rodney Gallagher, who signed with West Virginia in December, was a big reason for that but he wasn’t the only talented player on the Mustangs team.
ESPN BPI predicts WVU's remaining schedule
ESPN's Basketball Power Index projects that West Virginia will finish with a 17.9-13.1 record (up from 17.2-13.8 last week) and has a 0.1% chance of winning the Big 12 Conference. The Mountaineers are ranked No. 25 in the BPI (up four spots from last week), and have the tenth-toughest remaining schedule in the country.
247Sports
Huggins expands offerings with big tandem and options it presents
In modern college basketball timelines, with players coming and going as freely and as frequently as they do, this was a lifetime ago. Nevertheless, West Virginia used to play with Oscar Tshiebwe and Derek Culver at the same time. There were problems. There was a resolution. No need to go on there.
These places in West Virginia were stocked with trout last week
Last week, the West Virginia Division of Natural Resources stocked seven lakes, reservoirs and streams with trout.
Huggins has grand plans to help the people of West Virginia
Bob Huggins' annual Fish Fry was another raving success. According to the West Virginia University Head Coach, the event raised "$2 million or more" after featuring a night full of laughs and tears with special guest Charles Barkley. Of course, Huggins does all of this in memory of his mother, hence the name of the foundation - the Norma Mae Huggins Cancer Foundation. The money raised at these events goes to help with cancer research, but Huggins says he's not going to stop there. He hopes that he can, one day, do something more permanent to help the people of the state of West Virginia. Check out his plans in the video above.
WDTV
WVDNR stocks trout in 4 NCWV waters
SOUTH CHARLESTON, W.Va (WDTV) - The West Virginia Division of Natural Resources has released the recent locations where trout was stocked. In the last week, the WVDNR stocked seven waters, including four in north-central West Virginia. During the week of Jan. 23–27, Deegan Lake and Hinkle Lake in Bridgeport were...
West Virginia’s only Bed Bath & Beyond is closing
Bed Bath & Beyond announced Monday that it is planning to close an additional 87 stores, and according to a newly released list, West Virginia's only location will be among them.
WDTV
Fat Angelo’s to open location in Bridgeport
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - A growing pizza business that started in Pennsylvania and filtered its way into West Virginia will soon be calling the City of Bridgeport home. Bria McKown, and her husband Chad, said they will be operating the third location of Fat Angelo’s, known for its pizza and other menu items, with a site on Thompson Drive with a spring opening planned. McKown said her knowledge of the area helped in the decision-making process.
West Virginia Governor praised bridge project that many people thought would be a disaster
WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – Governor Jim Justice commemorated the completion of the I-70 bridges project. Although the project was actually finished in late December, the Governor, the West Virginia Highway Commissioner and city officials held a ceremonial ribbon cutting on the patio of Wesbanco Arena on Friday overlooking the Ohio River, with the Fort Henry […]
Metro News
$180 million in projects underway or soon to be for I-79 in northcentral West Virginia
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — Recent investments in I-79 from Harrison County to the Pennsylvania state line have totaled more than $180 million. State highway officials say the projects have added lanes to handle increased commerce and traffic and rehabilitated bridges that are more than 50-years-old. The section of interstate in...
wvpublic.org
State Filmmaking Groups Begin Organizing Statewide Job Workshops
Filmmakers and producers are organizing workshops to support a potential filmmaking workforce statewide. A grip and lighting workshop is scheduled for late February in Morgantown as part of a partnership between the state’s film office and the West Virginia Filmmakers Guild. It’s the first that the office is organizing, with plans to sponsor similar workforce development workshops in places around the north-central region and the Eastern Panhandle.
Power outage planned in Mon County Wednesday
The Monongalia County Emergency Management Agency announced that 112 customers will be out of power for part of the day on Wednesday, Feb. 1.
WDTV
Crumbl Cookies franchise coming to Emily Drive
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - This story comes from our media partners Connect Bridgeport. A popular cookie shop is coming to Clarksburg. A Bridgeport family is set to open a Crumbl Cookies franchise on Emily Dr. “We’ll be in the end cap beside Jersey Mikes and Shogun (Japanese Steakhouse),” said Bridgeport’s...
pittsburghmagazine.com
Here’s How To View The Green Comet Around Pittsburgh
Last seen by Neanderthals and woolly mammoths, the green comet last passed by Earth 50,000 years ago. Now, under the right viewing conditions, the comet will again be visible as it makes its closest pass by Earth. Comet C/ 2022 E3 (ZTF) — its government name — is famous for...
Submarine chic or spaceship sophisticated? Pittsburgh home for sale is very unique
The interior ascends to a quirky dimension.
247Sports
