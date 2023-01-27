Read full article on original website
John Michaels
4d ago
Betsy worked very closely with the Trump administration, was on his staff and we’re glad she supports and so passionate about the Arts.
Reply(2)
4
Loveyourneighboralways
4d ago
She should be arrested for her damage to educating our children.
Reply(4)
8
Comments / 11