ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Holland, MI

Comments / 11

John Michaels
4d ago

Betsy worked very closely with the Trump administration, was on his staff and we’re glad she supports and so passionate about the Arts.

Reply(2)
4
Loveyourneighboralways
4d ago

She should be arrested for her damage to educating our children.

Reply(4)
8
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Advocate

Right-Wing Group Targets LGBTQ+ Existence In Michigan Schools

Michigan right-wingers are working together to challenge LGBTQ+-inclusive education in public schools. An organization called the Great Schools Initiative (GSI) is offering parents an opt-out form to prevent all discussions about gender identity and sexual orientation in schools. Last week, the group began an initiative called “Operation Opt-Out,” which asks...
MICHIGAN STATE
fox2detroit.com

3 Michigan cities get perfect score on Municipal Equality Index for supporting LGBTQ+ people

DETROIT (FOX 2) - Three Michigan cities received a perfect score on the Human Rights Campaign's 2022 Municipal Equality Index. The index analyzed 506 cities' support of LGBTQ+ people, including 11 in Michigan. Parameters include non-discrimination laws, protections and transgender health care benefits for municipal employees, and municipal services, along...
MICHIGAN STATE
Michigan Advance

‘Cruel, inefficient and just wrong on so many levels’

When the COVID-19 pandemic hit in 2020, struggling Michiganders who had lost jobs watched as their bank accounts dwindled.  As the world around them was engulfed by sickness and death, they saw their savings — often built over years — being depleted while they attempted to put food on their tables and pay their rent […] The post ‘Cruel, inefficient and just wrong on so many levels’ appeared first on Michigan Advance.
MICHIGAN STATE
nowkalamazoo.com

‘This is what the community wanted. I helped facilitate it.’

Chris Dilley was a graphic designer with the heart of an anthropologist, when his favorite grocery store, the People’s Food Co-op, asked him to work on their newsletter. He couldn’t imagine where The Co-op Scoop would lead to 25 years later. “Yeah, I didn’t think, ‘I’ll lay out...
KALAMAZOO, MI
interlochenpublicradio.org

Secretary of State wants Michiganders to double-check list of voter registrations to be canceled

Michigan’s Secretary of State wants people to double check a soon-to-be released list of voter registrations that are up for cancellation. This year, nearly 100,000 people are slated be removed from the state’s registered voter list. That’s because they haven't participated in any elections since at least 2020 and haven't responded to state notices of cancellation.
MICHIGAN STATE
sooleader.com

Nessel: Keep guns out of places of worship

Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel joined a coalition of 18 attorneys general, co-led by Illinois Attorney General Kwame Raoul and District of Columbia Attorney General Brian Schwalb, asking the U.S. Court of Appeals for the 2nd Circuit to reverse a lower court decision that enjoined New York’s prohibition on carrying firearms in places of worship and religious observation.
MICHIGAN STATE
Detroit News

Looming automatic tax cut has Michigan Democrats studying options

Lansing — Michigan Democrats have been weighing in recent days a plan to tie targeted tax relief to a funding scheme for economic development in what would be a controversial move to disrupt a looming automatic cut in the state's personal income tax. Facing pressure to sign proposals to...
MICHIGAN STATE
The Saginaw News

A Michigan college could dump ‘Pioneers’ as a nickname, fearing it’s offensive. There’s pushback.

FRANKENLUST TOWNSHIP, MI — Counties away from the nearest peer institution, Delta College was on its own when the campus opened to students 62 years ago. Bay City Junior College, which once operated on the third floor of a nearby high school, was shuttered by then. Northwood University’s move from Alma to Midland came one year later. Saginaw Valley State University did not yet even exist.
MICHIGAN STATE
The Detroit Free Press

The Salvation Army needs donations for rehabilitation program: Where to drop off

The Salvation Army has a request from southeast Michigan residents. Salvation Army Southeast Michigan Adult Rehabilitation Center (ARC) is seeking donations of gently used shoes, electronics, accessories, and home goods at 29 southeast Michigan thrift stores. Donations at the thrift store support ARC's 180-day residential rehabilitation program for women and...
MICHIGAN STATE
The Grand Rapids Press

The Grand Rapids Press

Grand Rapids, MI
28K+
Followers
33K+
Post
22M+
Views
ABOUT

The Grand Rapids Press and MLive www.mlive.com/grand-rapids. Part of Michigan's #1 media organization www.mlivemediagroup.com

 https://www.mlive.com/grand-rapids-muskegon/

Comments / 0

Community Policy