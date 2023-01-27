ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York Post

George Santos accused of online jokes about Hitler, ‘the Jews and blacks’

By Lee Brown
New York Post
New York Post
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4aPfML_0kTlmFNo00

Disgraced Long Island Rep. George Santos allegedly made tasteless jokes about Adolf Hitler and “the Jews and blacks,” according to an alarming new report.

The Republican congressman — who claimed to be a “proud American Jew” during his campaign before admitting to The Post last month that he was “clearly Catholic” — purportedly made the wisecrack in a Facebook thread obtained by Patch .

The since-deleted comment was a reply to a March 2011 post from a friend who suggested that a photo of someone saluting looked “something like Hitler,” the outlet said.

“hiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiigh hiiiiiiiiiiiitlerrrrrrrrrrr (hight hitler),” Santos replied, according to a screenshot of the chat shared by a former friend, Patch said.

“lolololololololololololol sombody [sic] kill her!!” Santos went on, repeating the acronym for “laugh out loud.”

“The Jews and black mostly lolllolol!!! Dum,” he concluded, according to the screenshot shared by Patch.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2VSfkF_0kTlmFNo00
George Santos reportedly made fun of the Holocaust in deleted Facebook posts.
Rod Lamkey – CNP

Santos would have been 22 at the time of the alleged comment, which was on a personal Facebook page that he deleted in late December after he was elected to Congress, the outlet said.

The former friend — who declined to be identified — told Patch that they took a screenshot because they thought it was an offensive comment from someone who claimed to be part-Jewish and a descendant of Holocaust survivors.

Another former friend, Santos’ one-time roommate Gregory Morey-Parker, confirmed the existence of the Facebook post that sparked the distasteful response.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1668mu_0kTlmFNo00
The deep dive into Santos’ social-media history added to calls for his resignation.

Santos was clearly stunned Thursday when asked about the report in the halls of the Capitol.

“I’m sorry?” he replied in an aghast tone when asked his “most-recently-leaked Facebook comments,” with the interviewer interpreting his quote as being “about killing all Jews and black people.”

Keeping track of all NY Rep. George Santos lies

“That’s going to be hard to hold,” he said, walking away into an elevator.

His attorney, Joseph Murray, told Patch that “the Facebook comment that you reference …is completely false, absolutely disgusting.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2OW1a8_0kTlmFNo00
Santos allegedly “LOL”ed at a Facebook photo that he suggested looked like someone making a Hitler-style Sieg Heil salute.
EPA

“There is absolutely nothing to talk about,” the lawyer stated.

Still, the scandal added to mushrooming demands for the rookie representative to step down.

“George Santos trafficked in Antisemitism before pretending to be Jew-ish. RESIGN!” tweeted Rep. Ritchie Torres , a regular Santos critic .

BREAKING: George Santos once had a Facebook post that appears to salute Hitler while mentioning “the Jews and blacks.”

George Santos trafficked in Antisemitism before pretending to be Jew-ish. RESIGN! pic.twitter.com/PyAdNUSxtJ

— Ritchie Torres (@RitchieTorres) January 26, 2023

Oren Segal, the vice president of the Center on Extremism at the Anti-Defamation League, told Patch the Hitler comment “would be deeply offensive and an affront to the Jewish community.”

“Joking about Hitler is clearly offensive for anyone,” he said, “but it’s especially offensive from someone who lied about his Jewish heritage and having family members that fled the Holocaust.”

Morey-Parker, however, told Patch that his former roommate often made offensive racially tinged jokes.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4EPT5B_0kTlmFNo00
Santos dismissed “fake ‘posts'” as he attacked criticism of his track record.

“He’d always say that it was okay for him to make those jokes because he was Jewish,” he told the local outlet.

Santos’ campaign website claimed that his mother was Jewish and his material grandparents escaped the Nazis during World War II, which he bragged about in interviews.

However, when he first confessed to The Post about a slew of lies in his resume, he admitted he was Catholic.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1KV46G_0kTlmFNo00
Santos admitted to lying about being Jewish and the descendant of Holocaust survivors.
Getty Images

Patch said that the under-fire rookie congressman used the name Anthony Zabrovsky on Facebook in 2013 and 2014.

That is the same name that Santos said he used because “the Jews will give more if you’re a Jew,” Morey-Parker previously told CNN.

One of Santos’ former co-workers, Barbara Hurdas, also told Patch that she was frequently uncomfortable with his posts that she found racist, including ones that suggested then-first lady Michelle Obama was a man.

Joshua Sauberman got into an online argument with Santos in November 2020 when the future congressman shared an Instagram meme showing former President Barack Obama and his wife altered to look like apes, a common racist trope.

I’m sure you read the footer as to what I said? @JoshForNY it’s going to be hard to sale your BS when trying to acuse me of racism. I’m son of a black man and raised in a very bi-racial family. Good luck to you trying to smear me and god bless you.

— George Santos (@Santos4Congress) November 16, 2020

In his replies, Santos noted that his hashtags said the image was a “#badmove” by a European outlet — adding that it would be hard “to acuse [sic] me of racism” because “I’m son of a black man and raised in a very bi-racial family.”

Santos appeared to hint at the latest scandal in a tweet defending his track record.

“From interviewing clowns, to creating fake ‘posts’ the media continues to down spiral as their attempt to smear me fails,” he wrote late Thursday .

“I am getting the job I signed up for done, while you all spiral out of control.”

Comments / 0

Related
CBS New York

Long Island GOP leader says he has proof Rep. George Santos admitted to crimes in Brazil

NEW YORK -- A Long Island Republican party leader says he has proof Rep. George Santos, who lied about much of his resume and life story, admitted to crimes in Brazil.Meantime, the Santos campaign office in Douglaston, Queens appeared to be closed again Monday as new videos of the embattled congressman emerged. One video involved Baruch College, a school Santos never attended. "I actually went to school on a volleyball scholarship. We went to play against Harvard, Yale, and we slayed them. Look, I sacrificed both my knees and got very nice knee replacements from HSS playing volleyball. That's how serious I took the...
NEW YORK STATE
TheDailyBeast

Trump in Even More Legal Hot Water After Lying to Judge

Former President Donald Trump appears to have lied in sworn court records, opening him up to severe sanctions by a New York judge who has already lost his patience and threatened to punish him before.Trump claimed he wasn’t the president of the Trump Organization during his four years at the White House, despite previously testifying that he was an “inactive president.” And he claimed that he didn’t have a financial stake in a partnership with the real estate company Vornado, even though he previously testified that he did.On Tuesday, the New York Attorney General’s Office asked Justice Arthur F. Engoron...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Andrei Tapalaga

Who Are the Living Relatives of Adolf Hitler?

It must be quite tough to live in the present while people are aware that you are a relative of one of the most terrible persons to have ever lived since the number of lives lost as a result of his ideals will never be forgotten.
New York Post

Migrants turn NYC hotel into violent, drug-infested ‘free-for-all’: employee

A once-trendy Manhattan hotel has become a wild “free-for-all” of sex, drugs and violence after the city began housing migrants there, an employee claimed Tuesday. Row NYC worker Felipe Rodriguez — who told The Post earlier this month that migrants were throwing away “tons” of prepared food at the hotel — said the facility has now descended into “total chaos. “Chaos, total chaos,” Rodriguez told “Fox & Friends” when asked to describe conditions at the hotel. “There’s no accountability. “There is no daily supervision to show these people that … ‘You don’t destroy your hotel. You are only there temporarily. This is...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Jewish Press

Appalling Nazi Children’s Board Game ‘Jews Out!’ on Display at TAU

On the eve of International Holocaust Remembrance Day, a new exhibition at the Wiener Library for the Study of the Nazi Era and the Holocaust at Tel Aviv University features an appalling children’s board game, “Jews out!” (Juden Raus!). The game was manufactured in Nazi Germany by...
Popculture

CNN Anchor Calls Guest 'Rude' in Awkward On-Air Exchange

CNN has been knee-deep in coverage of the U.S. House of Representatives' struggle to elect a speaker, with Republican nominee Kevin McCarthy finally earning the role after 15 rounds of voting, several joke nominations, and a near fight to close out the week late into Saturday morning. But on Thursday,...
New York Post

New York Post

New York City, NY
176K+
Followers
76K+
Post
53M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1801 by Alexander Hamilton, the New York Post is America’s oldest continuously published newspaper – and one of its most provocative, impactful, and beloved news brands. We shine a bright light on the people and institutions that shape our readers’ lives; we break big stories and set the news agenda; and we offer engaging, fun and addictive content to the country and the world.

 https://nypost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy