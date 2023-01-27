ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Death penalty phase of NYC terror trial could pull back curtain on supermax prison ‘H unit’

By Ben Feuerherd
New York Post
New York Post
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4WnAAO_0kTlmEV500

The death penalty phase of West Side Highway terrorist Sayfullo Saipov’s trial will likely delve into procedures at the most secure wing of the nation’s “supermax” prison.

Prosecutors on the case seeking the death penalty intend to argue Saipov could still pose a “future danger” from behind bars, in part because of the threat of security breaches at ADX Florence, where he’ll be jailed.

At a court hearing Friday, Saipov attorney Andrew Dalack argued prosecutors should be limited to referencing only issues that have occurred on the prison’s “H unit,” which houses terrorists and others under Special Administrative Measures, known as SAMs, by the federal Bureau of Prisons.

Former unit prisoners have described being completely isolated from the world , said they were allowed just one phone call a month, and that their every move was monitored at all times.

Assistant US Attorney Amanda Houle said prosecutors intend to elicit expert testimony about a prisoner, whose last name is “Petty,” who was not jailed on the unit.

Houle was apparently referencing Ishmael Petty, a murderous bank robber convicted in 2015 of attacking three prison employees with a shank at ADX Florence.

Dalack said Saipov’s defense team is “strenuously” objecting to testimony about Petty because he wasn’t housed in the H unit at the time of the attack.

Houle added prosecutors will attempt to show jurors that inmates are regularly “stepped down” from SAMs – another point Dalack objected to, telling Judge Vernon Broderick, “That is just not true.” While there are “phases” to SAMs, Dalack said, the Attorney General, the US Attorney’s Office and the FBI would have to approve the measures be vacated.

Broderick has yet to rule on the scope of the testimony he’ll allow on the subject.

Saipov was convicted on 28 counts Thursday in Manhattan federal court for the 2017 truck attack that killed eight people.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Independent

Texas man accused of racist killing of 23 people at El Paso Walmart will not face federal death penalty

A Texas man accused of killing 23 people in a racist attack at a Walmart store in El Paso will not face the death penalty if convicted, federal prosecutors have announced.Patrick Crusius has been charged with 90 counts under federal hate crime laws and is set to face trial for the killings in January 2024.The US Department of Justice announced its decision to not seek the death penalty against Mr Crusius, who is white, in a required filing in the federal court in El Paso on Tuesday.“The United States of America hereby notifies the Court and Defendant PATRICK WOOD...
EL PASO, TX
RadarOnline

Four Of The Five Memphis Police Officers Who Beat Tyre Nichols 'Worse Than Rodney King' Out On Bail Ahead Of Brutal Bodycam Footage Release

Four of the five Memphis police officers charged with second-degree murder for the death of Tyre Nichols have posted bond and are out of jail, RadarOnline.com has learned. Only one officer remains in custody as the nation braces for the scheduled release of the body camera footage, which captured Nichols being beaten "worse than Rodney King."Nichols succumbed to his injuries and died in the hospital on January 10 after suffering kidney failure and cardiac arrest. Three days before, the 29-year-old FedEx driver was involved in a traffic stop that escalated to an inconceivable level of violence and cruelty. The Memphis...
MEMPHIS, TN
BBC

Rape survivor secretly recorded her abuser's confession

A woman who released audio of her rapist's confession said she wanted to show how "manipulative" abusers can be. Ellie Wilson, 25, secretly captured Daniel McFarlane admitting to his crimes by setting her phone to record in her handbag. McFarlane was found guilty of two rape charges and sentenced to...
Washington Examiner

Iran punishes Belgian with 74 lashes and 40 years in prison for alleged espionage

Iran is punishing a Belgian national with 74 lashes and 40 years in prison for espionage charges, according to state media. Olivier Vandecasteele, a 41-year-old former Belgian aid worker who has been imprisoned since last February, received the sentence along with a $1 million fine for charges pertaining to the espionage accusations, per Al Jazeera. The verdict can be appealed.
New York Post

Migrants turn NYC hotel into violent, drug-infested ‘free-for-all’: employee

A once-trendy Manhattan hotel has become a wild “free-for-all” of sex, drugs and violence after the city began housing migrants there, an employee claimed Tuesday. Row NYC worker Felipe Rodriguez — who told The Post earlier this month that migrants were throwing away “tons” of prepared food at the hotel — said the facility has now descended into “total chaos. “Chaos, total chaos,” Rodriguez told “Fox & Friends” when asked to describe conditions at the hotel. “There’s no accountability. “There is no daily supervision to show these people that … ‘You don’t destroy your hotel. You are only there temporarily. This is...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Independent

Top Tennessee prison officials fired after report finds ‘shocking’ issues with death penalty drugs

Two top Tennessee corrections officials have been fired, following a report that found “shocking” issues with the state’s death penalty protocols.Debra Inglis, general counsel at the Tennessee Department of Corrections (TDOC), and Kelly Young, former TDOC inspector, were informed of their termination on 27 December, the Tennessean reports.Earlier that month, a scathing report produced by former US Attorney Edward Stanson and the law firm Butler Snow found that state’s execution process suffered from “a tunnel-vision, result-oriented lens” without “any checks and balances whatsoever.”The Independent contacted TDOC for coment.The inquiry’s conclusions are “troubling” and “shocking,” federal public defender Kelley Henry said...
TENNESSEE STATE
KARE 11

Prosecutors drop appeals against 2 ex-cops in Floyd case

MINNEAPOLIS — A federal appeals court on Wednesday accepted the government's request to drop its appeals of the sentences of two former Minneapolis police officers who were convicted of civil rights violations in the murder of George Floyd. The one-page filings in the cases of ex-officers J. Alexander Kueng...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Tri-City Herald

‘Aryan Circle’ prison gang had suspected gay inmate beaten as rite of passage, feds say

Two members of a white supremacist prison gang will spend more time in prison over the brutal beating of an inmate suspected to be gay, federal prosecutors said. William Glenn Chunn, a high-ranking “Aryan Circle” gang leader also known as “Big Head,” ordered Matthew Rentfrow, also known as “Mongo,” to attack the inmate as a rite of passage while they were both imprisoned at a penitentiary in Yazoo City, Mississippi, in 2017, according to officials.
YAZOO CITY, MS
RadarOnline

Russian Serial Killer Charged With Murdering 83 Women Volunteers To Fight For Vladimir Putin In Ukraine

One of Russia’s most infamous serial killers has volunteered to fight for Vladimir Putin in Ukraine in exchange for his freedom, RadarOnline.com has learned.Mikhail Popkov, 58, is currently behind bars in Russia after being found guilty of murdering 83 women between 1992 and 2010.The convicted serial killer was given two life sentences plus an additional nine years following three separate trials for the shocking murders, but he recently asked to be released from prison so he could join the Wagner Private Military Group led by Putin crony Yevgeny Prigozhin.Even more shocking are reports that Popkov’s actual death toll is “closer...
New York Post

New York Post

New York City, NY
176K+
Followers
76K+
Post
53M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1801 by Alexander Hamilton, the New York Post is America’s oldest continuously published newspaper – and one of its most provocative, impactful, and beloved news brands. We shine a bright light on the people and institutions that shape our readers’ lives; we break big stories and set the news agenda; and we offer engaging, fun and addictive content to the country and the world.

 https://nypost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy