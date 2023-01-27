Ronna McDaniel reelected to fourth term as RNC chair

Ronna McDaniel was elected to a fourth term as head of the Republican National Committee Friday, turning back a challenge from insurgent Harmeet Dhillon.

McDaniel, 49, received the votes of 111 of the 168 members, well above the 84 needed to win reelection.

Dhillon, a legal adviser to former President Donald Trump’s 2020 campaign and a former vice chairwoman of the California Republican Party, received 51 votes.

MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell, an avid Trump supporter who has insisted that the 2020 presidential election was rife with voter fraud, received just four votes.

Former congressman and New York gubernatorial candidate Lee Zeldin received one vote despite r emoving himself from contention last month and declaring McDaniel’s victory to be “pre-baked.”

McDaniel seemed as encouraged as ever after taking the RNC gavel again, thanking Dhillon and Lindell for running “the race you ran [and being] the leaders you are in our party.”

“I can’t say enough wonderful things about Mike and Harmeet,” she said. “We need all of us – we heard you grassroots, we know. We heard Harmeet, we heard Mike Lindell, but with us united and all of us going together, the Democrats are going to hear us in 2024 when we take back the White House.”

McDaniel, the niece of Sen. Mitt Romney (R-Utah), will remain the leader of the RNC through the next presidential election despite presiding over three prior cycles in which the GOP lost the House, White House and Senate — before failing to make expected gains in last year’s midterms.

Dhillon had insisted that the party needed new leadership and had called for the RNC to move its headquarters out of Washington.

Florida governor and potential 2024 Republican presidential candidate Ron DeSantis had signaled his support for Dhillon on Thursday, calling for “new blood” at the RNC after the GOP won a net of just nine House seats and lost a Senate seat in the Nov. 8 elections.

