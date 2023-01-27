My favorite subject in school and college was history. Mr. Horowitz, one of my college history professors often said good historians ought to be bridge builders to reconcile the past with the future, share the things we could learn from the past and do better for the future to benefit all of us. From the time I heard that, I wanted to be a bridge builder. My love of Washington’s history made me want to build bridges that would connect Washington’s people. I love sharing Washington’s rich history and that love has taken me down roads I would have never imagined.

WASHINGTON, NC ・ 1 DAY AGO