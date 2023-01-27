Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
thewashingtondailynews.com
Amanda D. Alligood
Ms. Amanda Dare Alligood, age 42, a resident of Washington, NC passed away Sunday, January 22, 2023. A graveside service was held Sunday, January 29, 2023, at Oakdale Cemetery and was officiated by Travis Boyd. Her father, brother, brother in law, ex-husband and nephews served as pallbearers. Amanda was born...
thewashingtondailynews.com
Linda P. Buck
Linda Jeanette Phelps Buck, age 70, a resident of Greenville, NC died Monday January 30, 2023, at ECU Health Inpatient Hospice. Services will be held at 11:00 AM Friday February 3, 2023, in the Chapel of Paul Funeral Home & Crematory of Washington. Linda was born on August 28, 1952,...
thewashingtondailynews.com
Let’s build bridges together
My favorite subject in school and college was history. Mr. Horowitz, one of my college history professors often said good historians ought to be bridge builders to reconcile the past with the future, share the things we could learn from the past and do better for the future to benefit all of us. From the time I heard that, I wanted to be a bridge builder. My love of Washington’s history made me want to build bridges that would connect Washington’s people. I love sharing Washington’s rich history and that love has taken me down roads I would have never imagined.
thewashingtondailynews.com
Demons repeat as conference champs; Indians crown individual champion
P.S. Jones repeated as the Pitt County Middle School Athletic Conference team wrestling champions, while Chocowinity MS crowned an individual champion in the program’s first year Saturday morning at Washington High School. The Demons claimed their second straight title over A.G. Cox, 245.05-202, with North Pitt a distant third....
thewashingtondailynews.com
Health Inspections January 15-21, 2022
The following public health inspections were made in Beaufort County from January 15-21, 2023. Kentucky Fried Chicken, 1510 Carolina Ave., Washington, grade A, final score 94.5. La Parrilla Mexican Restaurant, 140 Town Center Plaza, Chocowinity, grade A, final score 95.5. Northeast Elementary School Lunchroom, 21000 U.S. Hwy. 264, Pinetown, grade...
thewashingtondailynews.com
Pam Pack’s team wrestling season ends abruptly, Northside also eliminated
Everything was lined up for the Washington High School wrestling team to advance to Wednesday’s 2A state dual team tournament third round. However, nobody told West Craven. The Eagles pulled off a stunning 45-36 upset and will face third-seeded Southwest Onslow in the third round. Washington entered the four-team...
thewashingtondailynews.com
Two snow days were better than one
As Rose Ann and I walked to John Small School in the morning we could see Horace shoveling coal into the furnaces at Washington High School. The coal was used to heat the entire building through radiators in every room. The overcast sky could mean snow to an area that was not used to getting snow.
thewashingtondailynews.com
Deed transfers: January 15-21, 2023
The following property transactions were made in Beaufort County from January 15-21, 2023. Mary Lois B Moore to Mary Lois B Moore, three parcels in Beaufort County. Andrew Dale Rose to Mytuyet Thanh Pham, .665, .754 & .64 acre in Long Acre Township. Earl J. Huffman Jr to Tommy Grantham,...
thewashingtondailynews.com
Divorces: January 15-21, 2023
The following people were granted divorces in Beaufort County from January 15-21, 2023.
thewashingtondailynews.com
Washington Police Department, January 9-15, 2023
The following incidents were reported to and investigated by the Washington Police Department during the period of January 9-15, 2023. Welfare check of a person at 200 block of Mayo Drive, at 5:26 a.m. Counterfeit money/papers at 800 block of John Small Ave., at 10:31 a.m. Warrant service at 300...
thewashingtondailynews.com
Belhaven Police Department: Jan 9-15, 2023
The following incidents were reported to and investigated by the Belhaven Police Department for the period of January 9-15, 2023. Most block locations and incident occurrence times are not noted. January 9. Communicating threats at Union Street. Voluntary commitment, field interview observation report at West Old County Road. January 10-12.
thewashingtondailynews.com
Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office: January 8-14, 2023
The following incidents were reported to and investigated by the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office for the period of January 8-14, 2023. Controlled substance offense: sale/manufacture of marijuana, sale/manufacture of a controlled substance at 1600 block of W. Fifth St. (Sheetz), Washington, 4:10 a.m. Overdose/poisoning at 1600 block of Taylor...
Comments / 0