FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Gentrification in Birmingham: The impact of urban renewal on low-income communitiesEdy ZooBirmingham, AL
Have You Seen Them? Kids From Alabama Missing Since July 2022- NowThe World Around Jae and BeyondAlabama State
Do You Have Any Chickens? 2 Reasons I Need Chickens Now, Share Your ThoughtsThe World Around Jae and BeyondAlabama State
Calera to Welcome First of Its Kind: The Comfort Inn & Suites HotelBryan DijkhuizenCalera, AL
Time for Some Fun! Events Happening In Birmingham and Surrounding Areas From January 23, 2023 until February 4, 2023The World Around Jae and BeyondBirmingham, AL
Mayors want Alabama lawmakers to look into banning trigger activators, renew economic incentives
DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — Dothan Mayor Mark Saliba among 10 other mayors from Alabama’s largest cities for their quarterly meeting in Mobile — The Alabama 10. “To share ideas of what each one of us is dealing with in our cities and for this time of year to talk about what we think should be our legislative agenda for this upcoming year,” Mayor Mark Saliba said.
Prisoners in Alabama get second chance at jobs with new grant
ALABAMA (WDHN) — Prisoners in Alabama will get a second chance with a new $150,000 state grant to help them find trade jobs after they are released. According to a release from the Alabama Department of Economic and Community Affairs, the grants will help J.F. Ingram State Technical College in Deatsville connect employers with graduated inmates who are trained and possess the skills that assist American companies to thrive while also providing those inmates the chance to earn a living and put their talents to use.
Flights canceled, at least 2 dead as ice storm freezes US
AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Winter weather brought ice to a wide swath of the United States on Tuesday, canceling more than 1,700 flights nationwide and snarling highways. At least two people died on slick roads in Texas and two law officers in the state were seriously injured, including a deputy who was pinned under a truck, authorities said.
An Alabama man was arrested during a welfare check. Two weeks later, he was dead.
WALKER COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — His family thought jail may be the safest place for him. But two weeks after his family called police for a welfare check and their loved one was subsequently arrested, Anthony “Tony” Mitchell was dead. Mitchell died after two weeks in police...
Alabama Sheriffs take a stand against officers in Nichols beating
ALABAMA (WDHN) —The Alabama Sheriffs Association, a group that consists of Alabama’s 67 Sheriffs, came out in a public release reacting to the violent arrest of 29-year-old Tyre Nichols. In the release, the association stated they are united in the stand against the actions and images presented in...
Decatur City Council won’t provide funds for homeless advocates
DECATUR, Ala. (WHNT) — Advocates say Decatur city leaders are leaving money to fight the homelessness crisis out of the conversation at council meetings. Officials are now responding with how they plan to address the growing homeless population. Sue Terrell of Hands Across Decatur knows a lot about homelessness...
Veterans in Texas, Wisconsin sue Biden administration over new gun restrictions
A conservative Wisconsin law firm is suing the Biden administration’s Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) over a new rule aimed at regulating stabilizing braces that can turn pistols into rifles, arguing the measure violates the right to bear arms. The lawsuit, filed Tuesday in U.S. District...
Attorney General attempts to block Alabama prison inmates set to be released
ALABAMA (WHNT) — On Tuesday, January 31, 412 inmates are expected to be released from correctional facilities across the state, according to court documents obtained by News 19. On Monday, January 30, Alabama Attorney General Steve Marshall filed a lawsuit in order to prevent the early release. The suit...
UPDATE: Only a portion of over 400 inmates released so far
ALABAMA (WDHN) — Only a small portion of the 412 inmates set to be released on Tuesday, January 31, has been turned over to the Alabama Bureau of Pardons and Paroles. Alabama Bureau of Pardons and Paroles Director Cam Ward says 92 of the 412 inmates have been released today.
Michigan boy, 6, uses dad’s phone to order $1K worth of food from GrubHub
CHESTERFIELD TWP., Mich. (WLNS) – For 6-year-old Mason Stonehouse, money was no object last weekend. The youngster somehow managed to buy five orders of jumbo shrimp, salads, shawarma, chicken pita sandwiches, chili cheese fries, ice cream, grape leaves and rice. But that’s just some of what Mason ordered.
What is ‘thundersnow’? Weather phenomenon explained
JOHNSON COUNTY, Ind. (WXIN) — Several Hoosiers reported hearing thunder and seeing lightning while snow was falling earlier this week during a winter storm. The National Weather Service confirmed the phenomenon in Johnson and Brown counties, though it was reported elsewhere. The NWS described the occurrence as “something unusual,”...
