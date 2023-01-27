ALABAMA (WDHN) — Prisoners in Alabama will get a second chance with a new $150,000 state grant to help them find trade jobs after they are released. According to a release from the Alabama Department of Economic and Community Affairs, the grants will help J.F. Ingram State Technical College in Deatsville connect employers with graduated inmates who are trained and possess the skills that assist American companies to thrive while also providing those inmates the chance to earn a living and put their talents to use.

ALABAMA STATE ・ 8 HOURS AGO