Hoover, AL

Mayors want Alabama lawmakers to look into banning trigger activators, renew economic incentives

DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — Dothan Mayor Mark Saliba among 10 other mayors from Alabama’s largest cities for their quarterly meeting in Mobile — The Alabama 10. “To share ideas of what each one of us is dealing with in our cities and for this time of year to talk about what we think should be our legislative agenda for this upcoming year,” Mayor Mark Saliba said.
DOTHAN, AL
Prisoners in Alabama get second chance at jobs with new grant

ALABAMA (WDHN) — Prisoners in Alabama will get a second chance with a new $150,000 state grant to help them find trade jobs after they are released. According to a release from the Alabama Department of Economic and Community Affairs, the grants will help J.F. Ingram State Technical College in Deatsville connect employers with graduated inmates who are trained and possess the skills that assist American companies to thrive while also providing those inmates the chance to earn a living and put their talents to use.
ALABAMA STATE
Flights canceled, at least 2 dead as ice storm freezes US

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Winter weather brought ice to a wide swath of the United States on Tuesday, canceling more than 1,700 flights nationwide and snarling highways. At least two people died on slick roads in Texas and two law officers in the state were seriously injured, including a deputy who was pinned under a truck, authorities said.
TEXAS STATE
Alabama Sheriffs take a stand against officers in Nichols beating

ALABAMA (WDHN) —The Alabama Sheriffs Association, a group that consists of Alabama’s 67 Sheriffs, came out in a public release reacting to the violent arrest of 29-year-old Tyre Nichols. In the release, the association stated they are united in the stand against the actions and images presented in...
ALABAMA STATE
Decatur City Council won’t provide funds for homeless advocates

DECATUR, Ala. (WHNT) — Advocates say Decatur city leaders are leaving money to fight the homelessness crisis out of the conversation at council meetings. Officials are now responding with how they plan to address the growing homeless population. Sue Terrell of Hands Across Decatur knows a lot about homelessness...
DECATUR CITY, IA
UPDATE: Only a portion of over 400 inmates released so far

ALABAMA (WDHN) — Only a small portion of the 412 inmates set to be released on Tuesday, January 31, has been turned over to the Alabama Bureau of Pardons and Paroles. Alabama Bureau of Pardons and Paroles Director Cam Ward says 92 of the 412 inmates have been released today.
ALABAMA STATE
What is ‘thundersnow’? Weather phenomenon explained

JOHNSON COUNTY, Ind. (WXIN) — Several Hoosiers reported hearing thunder and seeing lightning while snow was falling earlier this week during a winter storm. The National Weather Service confirmed the phenomenon in Johnson and Brown counties, though it was reported elsewhere. The NWS described the occurrence as “something unusual,”...
JOHNSON COUNTY, IN

