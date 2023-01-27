Read full article on original website
3 Firefighters have been fired and 2 additional Memphis cops have been placed on leave.Sherif SaadMemphis, TN
Tyre Nichols case sees removal of seventh Memphis police officerSherif SaadMemphis, TN
Tyre Nichols: Illinois Fraternal Order Of Police Says, "Don't Lump Good Cops In With Bad Cops."South Suburban NewsMemphis, TN
As parents prepare to attend Biden's State of the Union address, Tyre Nichols - live, Trump condemns a "terrible" death.Malek SherifMemphis, TN
Police in Memphis disbanded the scorpion team when one of its members was found dead; Opinion.Sherif SaadMemphis, TN
Two teens involved in fatal shooting in Decatur
A teenager is dead and another was arrested for involuntary manslaughter after a shooting in Decatur last night.
Teenager dead, another arrested after Decatur shooting
DECATUR, Il. (WCIA) — A teenager is dead after they were shot in Decatur last night. Police arrived at a home near 4th Drive to see a 13-year-old with a gunshot wound. The teenager was transported to a local hospital before dying there. After searching the scene and interviewing witnesses, police found a shell casing […]
WAND TV
Man arrested in relation to shooting of Champaign 12-year-old
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) — A Champaign man is in custody following an investigation into an October 2022 shooting that injured a 12-year-old. Jamonte Hill, 28, of Champaign, was arrested on January 31 by members of the United States Marshals Service Great Lakes Regional Task Force. A release from Champaign...
WAND TV
Police: Teen in custody for shooting, killing 13-year-old
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - According to the Decatur Police, a 13-year-old was shot and killed Monday night. The Decatur Police Department said on Monday at 10:47 p.m. officers responded to a home on 4th Drive in reference to a 13-year-old with a gunshot wound. The teen was transported to the...
wglt.org
District 87 board member Fitzgerald Samedy sentenced to veterans treatment court a 2nd time after 4th DUI
A District 87 school board member was sentenced on Tuesday to a second term of probation with the McLean County Veterans Treatment Court for aggravated drunk driving and driving on a revoked license. Fitzgerald Samedy, 36, admitted to the felony driving offenses during a plea hearing with Judge Charles Feeney....
25newsnow.com
Bloomington school board member to get treatment in veterans court for repeat DUI
BLOOMINGTON (25 News Now) - A Bloomington School District 87 school board member is being given a chance to avoid jail through a veterans program after a repeat drunken driving conviction. A judge on Tuesday sentenced Fitzgerald Samedy, 36, to 2 1/2-years on probation with McLean County’s Veterans Treatment Court....
newschannel20.com
Crime Stoppers seeking information on aggravated battery and mob action in SHG gym
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — This week Crime Stoppers is seeking information to assist the Springfield Police Department about an aggravated battery and mob action that occurred at the Sacred Heart-Griffin Gym located at 1601 W Washington. Police say it happened around 6:10 p.m. on Jan. 7. We're told the...
Central Illinois Proud
Peoria teen held on bond for string of burglaries, gun possession
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — An 18-year-old man was indicted Tuesday by a grand jury for three burglaries that occurred last September, when he was a juvenile. Court documents charge the suspect with three counts of burglary on Sept. 7, alleging that he entered Freedom Gas Station in Chillicothe, Express Smoke Shop in Chillicothe, and the Shell Gas Station on N Prospect Road in Peoria, all with the intent to commit theft within that business.
wcbu.org
Peoria police officers involved in fatal shooting of Samuel Richmond are at work, as investigation status remains unclear
The four Peoria police officers involved in the Oct. 3 fatal shooting of 59-year-old Samuel Vincent Richmond are on the job - albeit in back-office roles. Peoria Police Department spokeswoman Semone Roth confirmed officers Candice Fillpot, Christopher Heaton, Danny Marx, and Andrew Fuller are currently on critical incident leave, but are reporting to the police department to perform "non-public facing administrative duties."
newschannel20.com
Police: 16-year-old arrested for shooting, killing 13-year-old
DECATUR, Ill. (WICS) — A 13-year-old was shot and killed on Monday night according to the Decatur Police Department. The Decatur Department responded to a residence on 4th Drive at 10:47 p.m. about a 13-year-old juvenile with an apparent gunshot wound. The teen was taken to Decatur Memorial Hospital...
starvedrock.media
Streator Shooting Suspects Turn Themselves In
A Streator pair wanted in regards to separate shootings have turned themselves in. According to the Livingston County Sheriff's Office, 28-year-old Alyssa Shelton and 25-year-old Timothy Wheaton were booked Monday. Both were wanted for aggravated battery while Wheaton is also charged with reckless discharge of a firearm stemming from a shooting on the south side of Streator in September.
25newsnow.com
Peoria man sentenced on methamphetamine charge to 10 years in prison
PEORIA (25 News Now) - A Peoria man was sentenced to 120 months in federal prison, followed by five years of supervised release, for possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine. At the sentencing hearing for Robert Lee Ford, 38, of the 700 block of South Helen Street, the government presented...
Central Illinois Proud
Peoria man indicted for 3 armed robberies
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD)– A grand jury press release reveals a Peoria man has been indicted on six counts, including multiple armed robberies. 24-year-old Desmond Turner has been charged with three separate armed robbery attempts in Peoria. One robbery on SW Adams St, one on S Griswold St, and one on W Starr St.
Crime Stoppers looking to solve U of I bar assault
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Champaign County Crime Stoppers is asking for the public’s help in identifying the person responsible for an assault that happened inside a University of Illinois bar last fall. Officials said the assault happened at Kam’s, 102 East Green Street in Champaign, the morning of Sept. 4, 2022. At approximately 1:15 a.m., […]
25newsnow.com
Family carjacked at gunpoint Sunday
PEORIA (25 News Now) - Peoria Police say a family driving home was approached by three men who demanded they exit their vehicle. One of those men was armed with a handgun, according to Peoria Police spokesperson Semone Roth. The suspects drove away heading westbound in the stolen vehicle. No...
Reward rises to $7,000 in Macon Co. animal cruelty case
FORSYTH, Ill. (WCIA) — $7,000 in reward money is now being offered for information that can help determine who left a dog by the side of a road either dead or dying last week near Forsyth. Following a reward offer from PETA last week, Macon County Crime Stoppers is joining the effort to solve the […]
Central Illinois Proud
Peoria police respond to multiple armed incidents Sunday
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The Peoria Police Department responded to three armed incidents Sunday. According to Peoria police press releases, the incidents occurred at approximately 11:45 a.m., 5:30 p.m. and 9:05 p.m. At the 11:45 a.m. incident, a woman was robbed at gunpoint near Bradley Avenue and Rebecca Place....
25newsnow.com
State of Illinois to mandate police body cameras
PEORIA (25 News Now) - A new change will be coming to police departments in 2025. Each police department in the State of Illinois must have officers wearing body cameras. Bloomington Police Department’s public information officer said body cameras should be seen as tools and not weapons. “The training...
Dozens in Urbana demand justice for Tyre Nichols
URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) – Across the country and in Central Illinois, people are taking to the streets and demanding change. Dozens of protestors gathered in Urbana Sunday to honor the memory of 29-year-old Tyre Nichols, a man who died in Memphis after he was beaten by police earlier this month, with camera footage capturing the […]
fordcountychronicle.com
Paxton Police Blotter: Arrest made for trespassing, disorderly conduct
PAXTON — The Paxton Police Department released the following list of recent activity:. — Orlando A. Patan, 33, of Paxton, was arrested for criminal trespass to land and disorderly conduct on Wednesday, Jan. 25, after Paxton police responded around 8:42 p.m. to a call from a residence in the 800 block of East Patton Street seeking his removal from the home. After Patan was told to stay away from the home, he returned and was arrested.
