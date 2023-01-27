ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Memphis, TN

WCIA

Teenager dead, another arrested after Decatur shooting

DECATUR, Il. (WCIA) — A teenager is dead after they were shot in Decatur last night. Police arrived at a home near 4th Drive to see a 13-year-old with a gunshot wound. The teenager was transported to a local hospital before dying there. After searching the scene and interviewing witnesses, police found a shell casing […]
DECATUR, IL
WAND TV

Man arrested in relation to shooting of Champaign 12-year-old

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) — A Champaign man is in custody following an investigation into an October 2022 shooting that injured a 12-year-old. Jamonte Hill, 28, of Champaign, was arrested on January 31 by members of the United States Marshals Service Great Lakes Regional Task Force. A release from Champaign...
CHAMPAIGN, IL
WAND TV

Police: Teen in custody for shooting, killing 13-year-old

DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - According to the Decatur Police, a 13-year-old was shot and killed Monday night. The Decatur Police Department said on Monday at 10:47 p.m. officers responded to a home on 4th Drive in reference to a 13-year-old with a gunshot wound. The teen was transported to the...
DECATUR, IL
Central Illinois Proud

Peoria teen held on bond for string of burglaries, gun possession

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — An 18-year-old man was indicted Tuesday by a grand jury for three burglaries that occurred last September, when he was a juvenile. Court documents charge the suspect with three counts of burglary on Sept. 7, alleging that he entered Freedom Gas Station in Chillicothe, Express Smoke Shop in Chillicothe, and the Shell Gas Station on N Prospect Road in Peoria, all with the intent to commit theft within that business.
PEORIA, IL
wcbu.org

Peoria police officers involved in fatal shooting of Samuel Richmond are at work, as investigation status remains unclear

The four Peoria police officers involved in the Oct. 3 fatal shooting of 59-year-old Samuel Vincent Richmond are on the job - albeit in back-office roles. Peoria Police Department spokeswoman Semone Roth confirmed officers Candice Fillpot, Christopher Heaton, Danny Marx, and Andrew Fuller are currently on critical incident leave, but are reporting to the police department to perform "non-public facing administrative duties."
PEORIA, IL
newschannel20.com

Police: 16-year-old arrested for shooting, killing 13-year-old

DECATUR, Ill. (WICS) — A 13-year-old was shot and killed on Monday night according to the Decatur Police Department. The Decatur Department responded to a residence on 4th Drive at 10:47 p.m. about a 13-year-old juvenile with an apparent gunshot wound. The teen was taken to Decatur Memorial Hospital...
DECATUR, IL
starvedrock.media

Streator Shooting Suspects Turn Themselves In

A Streator pair wanted in regards to separate shootings have turned themselves in. According to the Livingston County Sheriff's Office, 28-year-old Alyssa Shelton and 25-year-old Timothy Wheaton were booked Monday. Both were wanted for aggravated battery while Wheaton is also charged with reckless discharge of a firearm stemming from a shooting on the south side of Streator in September.
STREATOR, IL
25newsnow.com

Peoria man sentenced on methamphetamine charge to 10 years in prison

PEORIA (25 News Now) - A Peoria man was sentenced to 120 months in federal prison, followed by five years of supervised release, for possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine. At the sentencing hearing for Robert Lee Ford, 38, of the 700 block of South Helen Street, the government presented...
PEORIA, IL
Central Illinois Proud

Peoria man indicted for 3 armed robberies

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD)– A grand jury press release reveals a Peoria man has been indicted on six counts, including multiple armed robberies. 24-year-old Desmond Turner has been charged with three separate armed robbery attempts in Peoria. One robbery on SW Adams St, one on S Griswold St, and one on W Starr St.
PEORIA, IL
WCIA

Crime Stoppers looking to solve U of I bar assault

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Champaign County Crime Stoppers is asking for the public’s help in identifying the person responsible for an assault that happened inside a University of Illinois bar last fall. Officials said the assault happened at Kam’s, 102 East Green Street in Champaign, the morning of Sept. 4, 2022. At approximately 1:15 a.m., […]
CHAMPAIGN, IL
25newsnow.com

Family carjacked at gunpoint Sunday

PEORIA (25 News Now) - Peoria Police say a family driving home was approached by three men who demanded they exit their vehicle. One of those men was armed with a handgun, according to Peoria Police spokesperson Semone Roth. The suspects drove away heading westbound in the stolen vehicle. No...
PEORIA, IL
WCIA

Reward rises to $7,000 in Macon Co. animal cruelty case

FORSYTH, Ill. (WCIA) — $7,000 in reward money is now being offered for information that can help determine who left a dog by the side of a road either dead or dying last week near Forsyth. Following a reward offer from PETA last week, Macon County Crime Stoppers is joining the effort to solve the […]
MACON COUNTY, IL
Central Illinois Proud

Peoria police respond to multiple armed incidents Sunday

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The Peoria Police Department responded to three armed incidents Sunday. According to Peoria police press releases, the incidents occurred at approximately 11:45 a.m., 5:30 p.m. and 9:05 p.m. At the 11:45 a.m. incident, a woman was robbed at gunpoint near Bradley Avenue and Rebecca Place....
PEORIA, IL
25newsnow.com

State of Illinois to mandate police body cameras

PEORIA (25 News Now) - A new change will be coming to police departments in 2025. Each police department in the State of Illinois must have officers wearing body cameras. Bloomington Police Department’s public information officer said body cameras should be seen as tools and not weapons. “The training...
ILLINOIS STATE
WCIA

Dozens in Urbana demand justice for Tyre Nichols

URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) – Across the country and in Central Illinois, people are taking to the streets and demanding change. Dozens of protestors gathered in Urbana Sunday to honor the memory of 29-year-old Tyre Nichols, a man who died in Memphis after he was beaten by police earlier this month, with camera footage capturing the […]
URBANA, IL
fordcountychronicle.com

Paxton Police Blotter: Arrest made for trespassing, disorderly conduct

PAXTON — The Paxton Police Department released the following list of recent activity:. — Orlando A. Patan, 33, of Paxton, was arrested for criminal trespass to land and disorderly conduct on Wednesday, Jan. 25, after Paxton police responded around 8:42 p.m. to a call from a residence in the 800 block of East Patton Street seeking his removal from the home. After Patan was told to stay away from the home, he returned and was arrested.
PAXTON, IL

