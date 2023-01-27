Read full article on original website
Matthew Gorup
4d ago
If he hadn't broken the law, resisted arrest, and then fled the police he would still be alive today. Why isn't that the moral of this story?
Reply(4)
5
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Omaha Target Shooting ReportcreteOmaha, NE
Armed Man Fatally Shot by Police at Target Store in Omaha, NebraskaVirgil "The Web Designer" GriffinOmaha, NE
Nebraska's highest earning YouTube has over 2.5 billion viewsTed RiversNebraska State
The richest person in Omaha has been named the most generous in the United StatesAsh JurbergOmaha, NE
The Billionaire Next Door: Who is the Richest Person in Nebraska?Ted RiversNebraska State
Related
WOWT
Omaha shooting witness: 'It was really frantic and really scary'
Jazz Master classes being held at North Omaha Music and Arts Academy. That teaching comes in the jazz masterclasses, and the young -- some real young -- are here, to learn and enjoy the music. Names of officers involved in Monday shooting released. Updated: 51 minutes ago. 6 News has...
WOWT
Omaha shooting witness: 'He was right outside'
Questions remain following the officer-involved shooting at an Omaha storage facility Monday night. Omaha store shooting: 3 Millard schools put on lockout. Three Millard elementary schools were placed on lockout following the Target shooting on Tuesday. Officers injured in shooting at Omaha storage unit identified. Updated: 5 hours ago. 6...
WOWT
Omaha Police: Officer shot active shooter at Target
Jazz Master classes being held at North Omaha Music and Arts Academy. That teaching comes in the jazz masterclasses, and the young -- some real young -- are here, to learn and enjoy the music. Nebraskans speak out at committee hearing for "Parental Bill of Rights" Updated: 21 minutes ago.
WOWT
Three Millard elementary schools put on lockout
6 News has learned more about the background of the man shot and killed by Omaha Police at a storage facility Monday night. "Parental Bill of Rights" committee hearing held in Lincoln. Updated: 36 minutes ago. The controversial "Parental Bill of Rights" was discussed with the unicameral's education committee Tuesday.
Omaha police fatally shoot armed man in Target store
Omaha police say they fatally shot a man who entered a Target store with an AR-15-style rifle on Tuesday and “plenty of ammunition.”
WOWT
OPD Chief: "This is what you want" in active shooter response
6 News has learned more about the background of the man shot and killed by Omaha Police at a storage facility Monday night. "Parental Bill of Rights" committee hearing held in Lincoln. Updated: 50 minutes ago. The controversial "Parental Bill of Rights" was discussed with the unicameral's education committee Tuesday.
WOWT
Officers injured in shooting at storage unit identified
The controversial "Parental Bill of Rights" was discussed with the unicameral's education committee Tuesday. Witnesses describe what happened inside Target during shooting. Witnesses told 6 News about what went on inside the store as shots were fired. Omaha shooting witness: 'He was right outside'. Updated: 1 hour ago. Jasmine Gascar,...
kfornow.com
Shooting Reported Inside Omaha Retail Store
OMAHA–(KFOR Jan. 31)–Police are on the scene of a reported shooting early Tuesday afternoon at a retail store in southwest Omaha. According to the Omaha Police Department’s Twitter account, officers are at the scene inside the Target off of 178th and West Center Road about reports of a shooting. Police are clearing the store and the investigation is in the early stages.
WOWT
Chaplain programs available for police, families after officer-involved shootings
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Most never discharge their firearm in the line of duty. But Jeff Kaiser says those who have chosen to walk in the profession of law enforcement must prepare for the harsh reality. So for starters, his job is to make sure an officer involved in a...
WOWT
Witnesses describe what happened inside Target during shooting
Nebraskans speak out at committee hearing for "Parental Bill of Rights" Parents on both sides of the issue made their voices heard in Lincoln today as the committee hearing was held for the "Parental Bill of Rights." Jazz Master classes being held at North Omaha Music and Arts Academy. Updated:...
WOWT
PACE cooperating with FBI investigation of Omaha Police officers, councilman
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - An organization that connects Omaha Police officers with families through sports said Monday that it is cooperating with an investigation into two OPD officers and a city councilman — an investigation that is not targeting the organization. In a letter posted at the top of...
1011now.com
Omaha Police identify officers involved in fatal shooting
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A 38-year-old man was killed Monday night after in an officer-involved shooting at a storage facility. Omaha Police identified the man as Steven Docken of Council Bluffs. According to Omaha Police, officers were called to Dino’s Storage at 53rd and Center streets around 10:30 p.m. for...
News Channel Nebraska
Lincoln woman reportedly scammed out of $53K
LINCOLN, Neb. -- A woman in Lincoln reportedly lost $53,000 in an internet scam. The Lincoln Police Department said officers were sent to the 4900 block of Starling Dr. around 10:45 a.m. on Jan. 27 for a reported fraud. Officers said they talked to the 66-year-old man that had made...
News Channel Nebraska
Widow of motorcyclist killed wants witnesses to come forward
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A lifelong love of motorcycles is why loved ones say 71-year-old Ira Burks had the experience to never take it easy when riding in traffic. “They ran him off the road and that’s why he went into the mailbox,” said Sandra Burks, Ira’s widow. “He was a perfect driver, he wouldn’t have run off the road. I’m telling you, my husband was a perfect driver.”
WOWT
'Parental Bill of Rights' committee hearing held in Lincoln
Nebraskans speak out at committee hearing for "Parental Bill of Rights" Parents on both sides of the issue made their voices heard in Lincoln today as the committee hearing was held for the "Parental Bill of Rights." Jazz Master classes being held at North Omaha Music and Arts Academy. Updated:...
WOWT
Chaplains available for first responders and their families following traumatic events
Jazz Master classes being held at North Omaha Music and Arts Academy. That teaching comes in the jazz masterclasses, and the young -- some real young -- are here, to learn and enjoy the music. Nebraskans speak out at committee hearing for "Parental Bill of Rights" Updated: 29 minutes ago.
Man says he was ‘not himself’ when he threatened Islamic center
LINCOLN — A Council Bluffs, Iowa, man has been ordered to be placed at a mental health treatment center as part of his sentence for threatening to shoot members of the Islamic Center of Omaha with an AK-47. Senior U.S. District Judge Joseph Bataillon also sentenced the man to time served in detention (about 30 months) while awaiting sentencing.
kfornow.com
Vandalism Reported at Downtown Lincoln Church
LINCOLN–(KFOR Jan. 31)–A vandalism case was reported Saturday night at St. Paul’s United Methodist Church off of 12th and “M” Street. Lincoln Police Sgt. Chris Vollmer says a passerby saw the glass door on the “M” Street side had been shattered. Arriving officers observed the broken door and searched the building. No suspects were found and damage to the door was estimated at $1,500.
UPDATE: Omaha police officers injured in Monday shooting named
The Omaha Police Department has named the officers injured in a Monday night exchange of fire at a Dino's Storage facility in midtown Omaha.
WOWT
Omaha man sentenced to life in prison for shooting, killing man in Lincoln
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Deontae Rush, 27 of Omaha, was sentenced to life in prison Monday for shooting and killing a Lincoln man in 2021 in what was outlined in court as a robbery gone wrong. He was found guilty of first-degree murder and use of a deadly weapon to...
Comments / 11