Omaha, NE

Matthew Gorup
4d ago

If he hadn't broken the law, resisted arrest, and then fled the police he would still be alive today. Why isn't that the moral of this story?

OMAHA–(KFOR Jan. 31)–Police are on the scene of a reported shooting early Tuesday afternoon at a retail store in southwest Omaha. According to the Omaha Police Department's Twitter account, officers are at the scene inside the Target off of 178th and West Center Road about reports of a shooting. Police are clearing the store and the investigation is in the early stages.
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A 38-year-old man was killed Monday night after in an officer-involved shooting at a storage facility. Omaha Police identified the man as Steven Docken of Council Bluffs. According to Omaha Police, officers were called to Dino's Storage at 53rd and Center streets around 10:30 p.m. for...
LINCOLN, Neb. -- A woman in Lincoln reportedly lost $53,000 in an internet scam. The Lincoln Police Department said officers were sent to the 4900 block of Starling Dr. around 10:45 a.m. on Jan. 27 for a reported fraud. Officers said they talked to the 66-year-old man that had made...
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A lifelong love of motorcycles is why loved ones say 71-year-old Ira Burks had the experience to never take it easy when riding in traffic. "They ran him off the road and that's why he went into the mailbox," said Sandra Burks, Ira's widow. "He was a perfect driver, he wouldn't have run off the road. I'm telling you, my husband was a perfect driver."
LINCOLN–(KFOR Jan. 31)–A vandalism case was reported Saturday night at St. Paul's United Methodist Church off of 12th and "M" Street. Lincoln Police Sgt. Chris Vollmer says a passerby saw the glass door on the "M" Street side had been shattered. Arriving officers observed the broken door and searched the building. No suspects were found and damage to the door was estimated at $1,500.
