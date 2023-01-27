ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lane County, OR

Related
KVAL

EPD's independent police auditor reacts to Tyre Nichols video

EUGENE, Ore. — Following the release of the video showing the beating of Tyre Nichols by five police officers in Memphis, Tennessee, conversations around police accountability have picked up again nationwide. For Leia Pitcher, the current interim auditor for the Eugene Police Department, the video was hard to watch.
EUGENE, OR
KVAL

Downed powerlines near Albany due to fatal car crash

LINN COUNTY, Ore. — A fatal car crash outside of Albany Monday morning leaves one dead, and downed powerlines through out the area. At 9:22 a.m., Monday morning, the Linn County Sheriff's Office Dispatch Center received a 911 call that reported a crash on Scravel Hill Road near the intersection of Grenz Lane. The caller reported that a single vehicle struck a power pole and power lines were down throughout the area.
ALBANY, OR
lebanonlocalnews.com

Lebanon man dies in crash Monday morning

A Lebanon man was pronounced dead Monday morning, Jan. 30, following a single-vehicle crash on Scravel Hill Road outside Albany, Linn County Sheriff Michelle Duncan reported. The Linn County Sheriff’s Office Dispatch Center received a 911 call at 09:22 a.m., reporting the crash on Scravel Hill Road near the intersection of Grenz Lane, outside of Albany. The caller reported a single vehicle struck a power pole and power lines were down throughout the area, Duncan said.
LEBANON, OR
kezi.com

Local business concerned about proposed changes to busy Eugene street

EUGENE, Ore. -- One business owner is sounding the alarm over proposed changes to Eugene’s Franklin Boulevard. The City of Eugene is looking to redesign the busy thoroughfare, with the latest project design showing several roundabouts replacing intersections with traffic lights, and the addition of a second EmX-only lane.
EUGENE, OR
kezi.com

Vandalism over the weekend in South Eugene neighborhood shocks residents

EUGENE, Ore. - Residents of a South Eugene neighborhood have more questions than answers after they an alleged run-in with vandals over the weekend. Reports of vandalism on cars came out of Baker Boulevard, and some neighbors said they even heard loud and laughing voices. Neighbors told KEZI 9 News...
EUGENE, OR
philomathnews.com

Mother, toddler, infant involved in Highway 20 crash

A mother with a toddler and an infant in the vehicle crashed off Highway 20 down an embankment just west of Highway 34 on Friday afternoon, Philomath Fire & Rescue reported. Emergency responders were dispatched to the crash at 2:05 p.m. Jan. 27 to find a vehicle on its side. The mother and infant were only able to exit the vehicle after crews removed a window.
PHILOMATH, OR
KVAL

Volunteers urgently needed for Egan sites Monday night

EUGENE, Ore. — Egan Warming Centers will ACTIVATE Monday (Jan. 30), and will remain on Standby for Tuesday and Wednesday, Jan. 31 & Feb. 1. "We had another successful night [Sunday] night," organizers said. "It was very cold and our guests were appreciative of being able to stay warm and safe inside. Egan volunteers literally save lives! We will be open again on Monday night. As we often do at this point in the day, we have some urgent holes in our schedules."
EUGENE, OR
kezi.com

Accidents lead to costly repairs on Highway 20 in Corvallis

CORVALLIS, Ore -- Highway 20 in Corvallis hasn't had a lot of luck these past couple of months. First, in late November, a semi-truck hit the ramp severely damaging it. Then, on January 25, an over-height car carrier truck left its mark on the highway when a vehicle fell off as it passed. The Oregon Department of Transportation (ODOT) can attest that all this damage will cost quite a large amount of money to fix.
CORVALLIS, OR
kezi.com

Man found dead in Willamette River after allegedly falling in

EUGENE, Ore. -- A man was found dead underwater in the Willamette River Tuesday afternoon after allegedly falling into the water Monday evening, the Lane County Sheriff’s Office and Eugene Springfield Fire said. According to Eugene Springfield Fire, at about 5:30 p.m. on January 23, ESF, the LCSO, and...
EUGENE, OR
klcc.org

Measure 114 and the Role of County Sheriffs

Tune in for this program Friday, January 27 at 3:00pm. Audio will be available here following that broadcast. Oregon on the Record spoke with local sheriffs as well as policy and legal experts about the legality and enforcement of the recently passed voter initiative Measure 114. The law would require additional permitting and training for anyone wanting to purchase a firearm and would also ban the sale of high-capacity ammunition magazines.
LANE COUNTY, OR
KVAL

Warming center in Cottage Grove in need of volunteers

Beds for Freezing Nights, a warming center in Cottage Grove, is in need of volunteers. Currently operating on a limited staff, the center is located at the First Presbyterian Church at 216 3rd St. The center has separate rooms for men and women. It also provides food and coffee for...
COTTAGE GROVE, OR
wholecommunity.news

Springfield Police tell the homeless: Go to Eugene or Lane County

Jana Thrift and Julie Lambert from KEPW are interviewing a homeless woman when a Springfield police officer arrives to issue a verbal warning: Move out of our city. Springfield tells the homeless: Move out of the city. KEPW’s Jana Thrift and Julie Lambert recorded this encounter with Springfield Police live on their show, Legalize Survival.
SPRINGFIELD, OR
KVAL

Alaska Airlines adds nonstop service between Eugene and San Diego

EUGENE, Ore. — Alaska Airlines will offer daily, year-round, nonstop service between Eugene Airport and San Diego International Airport starting June 15. Andrew Martz, Acting Assistant Airport Director for the Eugene Airport says this is some exciting news. Daily flights will depart Eugene at 11:30 a.m. and arrive in...
EUGENE, OR

