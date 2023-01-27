Read full article on original website
KVAL
Lane County Sheriff: 'Female suspect departed southbound on foot' after robbery
SAGINAW, Ore. — Around 11:30 a.m. on Saturday (Jan. 28, 2023), the Lane County Sheriff’s Office received the report of a robbery that occurred at a business in the 79000 block of Highway 99 in Saginaw. "The female suspect departed southbound on foot with an undisclosed amount of...
KVAL
Eugene Police Department warns community not to fall victim to scammers
EUGENE, Ore. — The Eugene Police Department says they received a report, Tuesday, from a member of the community regarding a scammer who tried to sell them a discount off their tv/internet service bill. EPD says the victim was 'savvy ' and decided to call the involved company directly...
KVAL
Lane County Sheriff: 23-year-old man assaults father with frying pan, replica firearm
MAPLETON, Ore. — Around 7:30 p.m. Monday, the Lane County Sheriff’s Office received multiple calls about a dispute in the 11700 block of Maple Ave. in Mapleton. "One caller mentioned they overheard what sounded like gunshots during the dispute," LCSO said. Deputies arrived and contacted 23-year-old Steen Joseph...
KVAL
Sheriff: Stayton man dies in crash near Lyons; two hospitalized with serious injuries
LYONS, Ore. — The Linn County Sheriff’s Office responded to a crash on Lyons-Mill City Drive near the intersection of Mowitch Street outside of Lyons Monday afternoon. A caller reported hearing a loud collision and thought a crash occurred. The call came into the dispatch center around 3:10 p.m.
KVAL
TRAFFIC ALERT: Traffic light work Thursday at 42nd Street and Hwy 126 in Springfield
SPRINGFIELD, Ore. — The traffic light system at 42nd Street and Hwy 126 in Springfield will be deactivated and flaggers will be directing traffic the morning of Thursday, February 2, the City of Springfield announced in a Facebook post. The traffic lights at the intersection of 42nd Street and...
KVAL
EPD's independent police auditor reacts to Tyre Nichols video
EUGENE, Ore. — Following the release of the video showing the beating of Tyre Nichols by five police officers in Memphis, Tennessee, conversations around police accountability have picked up again nationwide. For Leia Pitcher, the current interim auditor for the Eugene Police Department, the video was hard to watch.
KVAL
Downed powerlines near Albany due to fatal car crash
LINN COUNTY, Ore. — A fatal car crash outside of Albany Monday morning leaves one dead, and downed powerlines through out the area. At 9:22 a.m., Monday morning, the Linn County Sheriff's Office Dispatch Center received a 911 call that reported a crash on Scravel Hill Road near the intersection of Grenz Lane. The caller reported that a single vehicle struck a power pole and power lines were down throughout the area.
lebanonlocalnews.com
Lebanon man dies in crash Monday morning
A Lebanon man was pronounced dead Monday morning, Jan. 30, following a single-vehicle crash on Scravel Hill Road outside Albany, Linn County Sheriff Michelle Duncan reported. The Linn County Sheriff’s Office Dispatch Center received a 911 call at 09:22 a.m., reporting the crash on Scravel Hill Road near the intersection of Grenz Lane, outside of Albany. The caller reported a single vehicle struck a power pole and power lines were down throughout the area, Duncan said.
kezi.com
Local business concerned about proposed changes to busy Eugene street
EUGENE, Ore. -- One business owner is sounding the alarm over proposed changes to Eugene’s Franklin Boulevard. The City of Eugene is looking to redesign the busy thoroughfare, with the latest project design showing several roundabouts replacing intersections with traffic lights, and the addition of a second EmX-only lane.
kezi.com
Vandalism over the weekend in South Eugene neighborhood shocks residents
EUGENE, Ore. - Residents of a South Eugene neighborhood have more questions than answers after they an alleged run-in with vandals over the weekend. Reports of vandalism on cars came out of Baker Boulevard, and some neighbors said they even heard loud and laughing voices. Neighbors told KEZI 9 News...
SWAT team arrests accused dog killer after shed standoff: Marion County Sheriff’s Office
A Jefferson man was arrested on Jan. 26 for allegedly shooting his neighbor’s dog to death five months ago.
philomathnews.com
Mother, toddler, infant involved in Highway 20 crash
A mother with a toddler and an infant in the vehicle crashed off Highway 20 down an embankment just west of Highway 34 on Friday afternoon, Philomath Fire & Rescue reported. Emergency responders were dispatched to the crash at 2:05 p.m. Jan. 27 to find a vehicle on its side. The mother and infant were only able to exit the vehicle after crews removed a window.
KVAL
Volunteers urgently needed for Egan sites Monday night
EUGENE, Ore. — Egan Warming Centers will ACTIVATE Monday (Jan. 30), and will remain on Standby for Tuesday and Wednesday, Jan. 31 & Feb. 1. "We had another successful night [Sunday] night," organizers said. "It was very cold and our guests were appreciative of being able to stay warm and safe inside. Egan volunteers literally save lives! We will be open again on Monday night. As we often do at this point in the day, we have some urgent holes in our schedules."
kezi.com
Accidents lead to costly repairs on Highway 20 in Corvallis
CORVALLIS, Ore -- Highway 20 in Corvallis hasn't had a lot of luck these past couple of months. First, in late November, a semi-truck hit the ramp severely damaging it. Then, on January 25, an over-height car carrier truck left its mark on the highway when a vehicle fell off as it passed. The Oregon Department of Transportation (ODOT) can attest that all this damage will cost quite a large amount of money to fix.
kezi.com
Man found dead in Willamette River after allegedly falling in
EUGENE, Ore. -- A man was found dead underwater in the Willamette River Tuesday afternoon after allegedly falling into the water Monday evening, the Lane County Sheriff’s Office and Eugene Springfield Fire said. According to Eugene Springfield Fire, at about 5:30 p.m. on January 23, ESF, the LCSO, and...
KVAL
Egan Warming Center Volunteers exhausted after three nights in a row
LANE COUNTY, Ore. — For three nights in a row, Egan Warming Centers in the Eugene/Springfield area have called on volunteers to help homeless people who need shelter on cold nights. “We get a cold front and all of a sudden we are activated multiple days in a row,...
klcc.org
Measure 114 and the Role of County Sheriffs
Tune in for this program Friday, January 27 at 3:00pm. Audio will be available here following that broadcast. Oregon on the Record spoke with local sheriffs as well as policy and legal experts about the legality and enforcement of the recently passed voter initiative Measure 114. The law would require additional permitting and training for anyone wanting to purchase a firearm and would also ban the sale of high-capacity ammunition magazines.
KVAL
Warming center in Cottage Grove in need of volunteers
Beds for Freezing Nights, a warming center in Cottage Grove, is in need of volunteers. Currently operating on a limited staff, the center is located at the First Presbyterian Church at 216 3rd St. The center has separate rooms for men and women. It also provides food and coffee for...
wholecommunity.news
Springfield Police tell the homeless: Go to Eugene or Lane County
Jana Thrift and Julie Lambert from KEPW are interviewing a homeless woman when a Springfield police officer arrives to issue a verbal warning: Move out of our city. Springfield tells the homeless: Move out of the city. KEPW’s Jana Thrift and Julie Lambert recorded this encounter with Springfield Police live on their show, Legalize Survival.
KVAL
Alaska Airlines adds nonstop service between Eugene and San Diego
EUGENE, Ore. — Alaska Airlines will offer daily, year-round, nonstop service between Eugene Airport and San Diego International Airport starting June 15. Andrew Martz, Acting Assistant Airport Director for the Eugene Airport says this is some exciting news. Daily flights will depart Eugene at 11:30 a.m. and arrive in...
