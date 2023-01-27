ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grants Pass, OR

KVAL

BREAKING: Grants Pass attempted murder suspect dead from self-inflicted gunshot wound

Grants Pass, OR. — UPDATE: 10:45 p.m. Grants Pass Police Spokesperson Jeff Hattersley confirmed with News 10 that attempted murder suspect Benjamin Foster died at the hospital from a self-inflicted gunshot wound. UPDATE: 9:35 p.m. After a several hour long standoff, attempted murder suspect Benjamin Foster is in custody....
KVAL

Search for Grants Pass fugitive turns into a nationwide manhunt

GRANTS PASS — Grants Pass Police Department is approaching day 7 in the now nationwide manhunt for Benjamin Foster. "We are in constant contact with the Las Vegas District Attorney's office along with detectives at their police station, they have been helpful in our search and we have looked at the 2019 court case thoroughly," said Jeff Hattersley, Public Information Officer for Grants Pass Police Department.
GRANTS PASS, OR
KVAL

Victory Dogs owner is battling and would like for your help

MEDFORD — A sign of a person's true character is what the community will do for him when he needs help. That is what Victory Dogs hotdog truck owner Chuck Reeder’s landlord is doing by starting a GoFundMe to help. “One of the most outgoing people you will...
MEDFORD, OR
KVAL

Crews respond to commercial structure fire

MEDFORD, Ore. — UPDATE:. Medford Fire Department says roadways are reopened and the fire is knocked down at 560 Arnold Lane. Fire Investigators are working with Jackson County Sheriff's Office and Medford Police to determine the origin and cause of the fire. The investigation is still ongoing. There were...
MEDFORD, OR
KVAL

Longtime Medford homeless resident gets his own place to live

MEDFORD, Ore. — Dan Doty, better known as "Downtown Dan," is finally moving into his place after being homeless for over 25 years. “I’ve been trying for 20-25 years to do this on my own and it didn’t work, but this is going to work out I think,” said Dan Doty.
MEDFORD, OR
KVAL

UCAN Head Start class canceled; others on two-hour delay

ROSEBURG, Ore. — The Roseburg UCAN Head Start has announced that on Monday, January 30, the Roseburg AM Manta Rays class is canceled. All other classes at the Roseburg site that start before 8:45 a.m. are on a two hour delay. In a Facebook post, UCAN Head Start &...
ROSEBURG, OR
KVAL

Former Sheldon hoops star in leading role at Southern Oregon

ASHLAND, Ore. — The Southern Oregon University women's basketball team is on a four-game win streak and hopes to reach the NAIA national tournament for the second straight season. They'll do so led by a Eugene native who is part of a family full of athletes, and we traveled...
ASHLAND, OR

