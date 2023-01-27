ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cumberland, RI

Valley Breeze

Bethany L. Paiva – North Smithfield

Bethany L. (Brooks) Paiva, 60 of North Smithfield, passed away peacefully at her home on Jan. 26, 2023. Born in Woonsocket on June 30, 1962, she was the daughter of Douglas Kershaw of Bristol, and the late Nancy M. (Sanderson) Kershaw.
NORTH SMITHFIELD, RI
Valley Breeze

Aline J. Aubin – Woonsocket

Aline J. Aubin, 83, of Woonsocket, R.I., died Jan. 27, 2023, in Rhode Island Hospital. Born in Woonsocket, she was the daughter of the late Anastas and Germaine (Drolet) Aubin.
WOONSOCKET, RI
Valley Breeze

College News

Ashley Dunn, of Cumberland, has earned an Award of Excellence at Western Governors University College of Information Technology. The award is given to students who perform at a superior level in their coursework. Tyler Provost, of Cumberland, has been named to the fall semester dean's list at Assumption University.
CUMBERLAND, RI

