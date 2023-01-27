ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
North Smithfield, RI

Dress donations, Wunnashowatuckqut hike: Five things to know in North Smithfield this week

North Smithfield High School student Nina Finn is collecting gently used semi-formal and formal wear for a prom dress giveaway event as part of her senior project, in a drive that ends on Tuesday, Jan. 31. Clothing can be dropped off at the school from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. today and tomorrow. Donors can also call or text Finn at (401) 767-6614 with any questions or to arrange pickup.
Food drive, pop up farmer’s market: Five things to know in Burrillville this week

A Pascoag dog needs your help in a contest to become America’s Favorite Pet, with voting set to end this week. Mr. Whiskey, an 8-year-old pup who just recently found his forever home, is competing for the chance to win his owner $5,000, and to be featured in Dogster magazine. He is currently in second place out of 20 dogs in his group in the online contest, which ends Thursday, Feb. 2 at 7 p.m..
BURRILLVILLE, RI
Property sales in Burrillville between Jan. 23 & Jan. 30

The following is a list of property sales recorded in the Burrillville Town Clerk’s office between Monday, Jan. 23 and Monday, Jan. 30. Seller: Simone Lambert (trustee) Seller: John Dorsey (receiver) Buyer: Helping Hands Community Partners. Price: $30,000. 171 Warner Lane. Seller: Joseph & Rossy Jaquay. Buyer: Kiana Moore...
BURRILLVILLE, RI
Sunday cartoon: Open water area safety

BURRILLVILLE – The winter weather this year appears to be in a holding pattern regarding severe cold temperatures and open water area freezing over. This week’s Sunday feature has a coloring cartoon related to open water and keeping kids safer when outside taking walks, ice skating or playing.
BURRILLVILLE, RI
Daniele International recalls 52,914 pounds of sausage products

BURRILLVILLE – A town-based business has issued a recall for more than 50,000 pounds of ready-to-eat sausage products over concerns for listeria monocytogenes. The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service discovered the problem during routine inspection of products sold by Daniele International LLC that were shipped to various retail locations nationwide from December 23, 2022, through January 17, 2023.
BURRILLVILLE, RI

