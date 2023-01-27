A Pascoag dog needs your help in a contest to become America’s Favorite Pet, with voting set to end this week. Mr. Whiskey, an 8-year-old pup who just recently found his forever home, is competing for the chance to win his owner $5,000, and to be featured in Dogster magazine. He is currently in second place out of 20 dogs in his group in the online contest, which ends Thursday, Feb. 2 at 7 p.m..

BURRILLVILLE, RI ・ 1 DAY AGO