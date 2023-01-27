How OU basketball's Taylor Robertson went from smalltown Kansas to NCAA's future 3-point leader

We were in northeast Wichita one afternoon and looking for a place to catch a game. It feels like there isn’t a ton of options the farther north you go. For example, north Woodlawn feels pretty deserted. But as we kept driving further north, we passed by Jumbo’s Beef & Brew. It’s a place we’ve been to multiple times, but for whatever reason, we forgot they had a bar and a big television so that’s where we dropped by for some apps, drinks, and a game.

WICHITA, KS ・ 13 HOURS AGO