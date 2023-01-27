How OU basketball's Taylor Robertson went from smalltown Kansas to NCAA's future 3-point leader

Read full article on original website
Oklahoma witness uses night vision goggles to see oval-shape craftRoger MarshOklahoma State
Oklahoma witness says silent triangle-shaped object hovered just above rural roadwayRoger MarshOklahoma County, OK
The Billionaire Next Door: Who is the Richest Person in Oklahoma?Ted RiversOklahoma State
Unconventional food chain opens new location in OklahomaKristen WaltersOklahoma City, OK
Oklahoma Mom Upset After Her Child Was Forced to Wall Sit As a PunishmentJudyDOklahoma City, OK
Oklahoma Daily
OU basketball's Bijan Cortes finding rhythm in 2nd season with Sooners ahead of matchup against Oklahoma State
Bijan Cortes has found a larger role, averaging 17.3 minutes per game in his second season after averaging 11.5 minutes per game as a freshman. The sophomore guard is averaging 3.2 points, 1.4 rebounds and 2.3 assists per game and shooting 46.4% from the field and 45% from 3-point range.
Oklahoma Daily
OU basketball snaps 2-game losing streak in 101-78 win over TCU
No. 20 Oklahoma (17-4, 7-3 Big 12) defeated TCU (6-15, 0-10) 101-78 in Norman on Tuesday. Senior forward Madi Williams led the Sooners with 26 points on 9-of-12 shooting. She also grabbed six rebounds and dished four assists. Senior guard Taylor Robertson, the NCAA’s new 3-point leader, followed her historic weekend with an 18-point performance with four 3-pointers.
Oklahoma Lands Commitment from 2023 OL
C.J. Compton is a versatile offensive lineman from nearby Bethel who has been rated as a 3-star prospect and one of the top players in Oklahoma.
Oklahoma football: Guess who Sooners won’t have to play in 2023 season?
The Big 12 has released its 2023 football schedule and it features several surprising changes from what Oklahoma football and the other conference teams have been accustomed to in the 27-year history of the Big 12. The round-robin schedule that has made the Big 12 unique from the other Power...
Oklahoma Daily
Big 12 announces 2023 conference schedule, OU football contests against Cincinnati, UCF, BYU
The Big 12 released its football schedule for the 2023 season on Tuesday. Oklahoma opens conference play against newly added Cincinnati on Sept. 23 on the road. The Sooners also play UCF on Oct. 21 at home and battle BYU for the first time on the road on Nov. 18. OU does not play Houston, who was also added to the conference, in 2023.
How coach Loren Hibbs kept Wichita State Shockers baseball steady in a time of turbulence
The challenge to lead again has replenished his competitive fire and Hibbs said he is more invested than ever to make the Shockers great again.
goshockers.com
WSU Athletics Signs with Taymar Sales U.
Wichita, Kansas (January 31, 2023) – Wichita State Athletics and Taymar Sales U. have announced a new multi-year agreement for the company to manage ticket sales and service. "Shocker Athletics eagerly anticipates this critically important partnership with Taymar Sales U," said Wichita State Director of Athletics Kevin Saal. "Through...
KHP announces Condensed Academy for current Kansas LEOs
The Kansas Highway Patrol has announced its upcoming Condensed Academy, Class No. 67, which is open for applications from full-time certified Kansas law enforcement officers interested in becoming Kansas Highway Patrol troopers. Held at the Kansas Highway Patrol Training Academy in Salina, Class No. 67 will begin on Sept. 19,...
These are the best and worst nursing homes near Wichita, according to federal ratings
Here’s how to research facilities and what to know about the federal government’s rating system.
Oklahoma Daily
OU-Norman campus to remain closed Wednesday, continue virtual instruction
The OU-Norman campus will remain closed Wednesday and continue online classes and remote work, according to an OU-Norman weather alert. The National Weather Service issued a winter weather advisory for Cleveland County to last through Thursday at 6 a.m. A mix of sleet and freezing rain is possible in the county after 3 p.m. on Wednesday.
KOCO
Oklahoma State Board of Education terminates contract with Indigenous charter school
OKLAHOMA CITY — Families and school administrators were left heartbroken after the Oklahoma State Board of Education voted Thursday to terminate its contract with Sovereign Community Schools. Sovereign is a charter school in Oklahoma City that serves Indigenous students. The school has previously struggled with financial and academic trials.
Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From Wichita
Wichita, Kansas, is a city known for its strong sense of community and rich cultural heritage. It has also produced a number of famous and accomplished individuals in various fields such as entertainment, sports, and politics.
Oklahoma witness uses night vision goggles to see oval-shape craft
An Oklahoma witness at Oklahoma City reported watching an oval-shaped object through night vision goggles while waiting to take off from Wiley Post Airport at 6:45 p.m. on December 17, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
‘It’s troubling’: Edmond Public Schools sees 150 resignations in six months resulting in some classes not receiving grades
Since the beginning of the 2022-2023 school year, Edmond Public Schools has confirmed 150 employees have resigned.
Two hurt after shooting at Wichita club
According to Sedgwick County Dispatch, two people were hurt after a shooting at a Wichita club on Saturday night.
wichitabyeb.com
Catching a game at Jumbo’s Beef & Brew
We were in northeast Wichita one afternoon and looking for a place to catch a game. It feels like there isn’t a ton of options the farther north you go. For example, north Woodlawn feels pretty deserted. But as we kept driving further north, we passed by Jumbo’s Beef & Brew. It’s a place we’ve been to multiple times, but for whatever reason, we forgot they had a bar and a big television so that’s where we dropped by for some apps, drinks, and a game.
Family, friends remember rising Wichita musician killed in freak hunting accident
A viewing is scheduled for Monday and service on Tuesday. Both are open to the public.
KOCO
Oklahoma schools closing, moving to virtual learning Tuesday due to incoming winter weather
Oklahoma school districts are closing or moving to virtual learning Tuesday because of the winter weather expected to hit the Sooner State. Oklahoma City Public Schools officials said all in-person classes have been canceled for Tuesday and students will learn asynchronously from home. All activities also have been canceled, and curbside meal services will not be available Tuesday.
10 Wichita Companies That Pay Over $30 an Hour
Wichita, KS. - As the largest city in Kansas, Wichita serves as a regional hub for culture, media, trade, and employment. And speaking of employment, the city has a rich history of entrepreneurship, which has led to a highly diverse economy with several prominent economic sectors today.
Oklahoma investigators identify body as missing 4-year-old
OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — The body of a child found in Oklahoma earlier this month was positively identified as 4-year-old Athena Brownfield, who investigators said was beaten to death by a caregiver on Christmas. The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation announced on social media Thursday that the state’s chief...
