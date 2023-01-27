Read full article on original website
This year’s Super Bowl will feature two Black starting quarterbacks for the first time in NFL historyJalyn SmootKansas City, MO
Fake Florida Nursing School Sells 7,600 Phony Diplomas and CertificatesTeressa P.Burlington, NJ
6 of Our Favorite South Philly CheesesteaksEast Coast TravelerPhiladelphia, PA
5 of Our Favorite Chinese Restaurant in PennsylvaniaEast Coast TravelerPennsylvania State
Sidewalk counselor Mark Houck acquitted of all charges in federal courtLive Action NewsPhiladelphia, PA
Famous Philly hoagie shop set to open another NJ location on Valentine’s Day
ALLENDALE — A South Philadelphia hoagie shop built in 1992, and known for its sandwiches piled high with top-quality meats, cheeses, and a unique blend of spices is set to open another shop in New Jersey. This one is in Allendale on Valentine’s Day. PrimoHoagies, located at 57...
The Great Glory of the Geator
I’m probably the wrong person to write this column about Jerry Blavat. Because of my two left feet, I never attended one of the many dances he ran. Never went to his club called MEMORIES in Margate. Attended just one of the oldies concerts he presided over at the Kimmel Center. But I know what Blavat meant to Philadelphia. I know what he meant to scores of fans such as my wife and her friends. I crossed paths twice in my life with the Geator and came away amazed.
Second December Sighting of Something in the Sky Puzzles Harleysville Resident
Montgomery County either had more than its share of UFO reports last month or residents perhaps celebrated the early holiday season too rigorously. Roger Marsh, at NewsBreak, reported the filing of another local sighting of odd lights from above, this time in Harleysville. A Dec. 12 report to Washington State’s...
New Beach Bar Coming to Brigantine, NJ in Summer of 2023
With the temperature forecasted to be below freezing this weekend, I'm already thinking about summer. One of my favorite spots in Brigantine to check to watch the Eagles games on the beach and grab a drink during the summer was Laguna Grill and Rum Bar. It was a great spot to watch the games on the beach, and listen to live music during the summer.
SAVAGE! NYC’s Empire State Building Goes Green in Honor of the Philadelphia Eagles
Whoa, Giants and Jets fans can't be happy about this move. Us Philly fans? WE LOVE IT! Well done, Empire State Building. It's not unusual for the top of the ESB to change color depending on occasion, but I was honestly surprised to see a monument in New York City supporting Philadelphia. Especially, since the Eagles beat the New York Giants to GET to the NFC Championship Game.
wmmr.com
Academy of Vocal Arts Preforms Opera Version of Eagles Fight Song
Early last week, The Preston & Steve Show had said that they would love to see an operatic version of the classic “Fly, Eagles Fly” fight song. Well, they got out wish when the Academy of Vocal Arts (AVA) stopped by the studio. Richard Troxell – a tenor...
Thousands attend Celebration of Life for legendary Philly DJ Jerry Blavat
"They say legends never die," one mourner said. "He's DJing in heaven right now."
New Atlantic City, NJ Bar Wants Your Dog’s Photo as a Permanent Fixture
A new dog-friendly bar and restaurant in Atlantic City is holding a contest where your dog's photo could become a permanent fixture!. Good Dog Bar is opening off Atlantic Ave. in A.C. in March and owners Dave and Heather Gleason are kicking off their arrival to Atlantic City with a contest that's become quite 'pup'-ular at their OG Philly location. Each year, Good Dog adds photos of photogenic pups to its walls as works of art!
This New Brunswick, NJ Sushi Restaurant Has to Come to South Jersey
What's better than an all-you-can-eat buffet? I mean, sometimes you're just in the mood for a hamburger, a taco salad, and prime rib. Why should we have to choose?. Sadly, the pandemic has taken its toll on the traditional buffet. Many of the big buffet restaurant chains have closed. A search of buffet restaurants in our area leaves few options.
Egg Harbor Twp., NJ, Police Want to Talk With Eagles Fan
When committing a crime, it may be a good idea to wear some type of clothing that will make you "blend in." Well, if you're in the Philadelphia area or the South Jersey area these days, a way to look like everyone else might just be done by wearing some Philadelphia Eagles clothing.
passyunkpost.com
The Holy Cannoli Shop: a ‘shell’ of a good time
A sweet addition to the Newbold neighborhood offers up a twist on the traditional. Since January 4, The Holy Cannoli Shop, 1716 Jackson St., has been serving up coffee alongside creative cannoli and other treats made with all-natural ingredients. The shop is the brainchild of Kristine DiCrosta who was first inspired to open her own cafe while studying abroad in Italy. DiCrosta has been cooking and baking using only real, all-natural ingredients since 2012 after “becoming aware of the low quality ingredients and the artificial flavors, dyes, and preservatives commonly used in many foods.” The shop is the realization of a long-time dream.
phillyvoice.com
M. Night Shyamalan's 'Knock at the Cabin' to showcase the spooky Pine Barrens of South Jersey
Like most of Penn Valley native M. Night Shyamalan's projects, "Knock at the Cabin" is set against a unique backdrop near where the filmmaker grew up. Shyamalan's latest thriller, which will be released in theaters this Friday, Feb. 3, was filmed partly in the Pine Barrens of South Jersey, in the small town of Tabernacle in Burlington County.
Are These the 10 Best Mexican Restaurants in New Jersey, New NJ List Says Yes
New Jersey has some of the best Mexican restaurants. I have several friends who love Mexican and for their birthdays we always find a delicious "new" Mexican restaurant that we haven't tried before. Recently, bestofnj.com did the "best" Mexican restaurants in New Jersey. One of the restaurants that made the...
STUNNED! Houlihan’s Cherry Hill, NJ Location Closes with No Warning
Houlihan's restaurant in Cherry Hill has reportedly closed its doors for good. I'm both stunned and bummed by this news. I've been hanging at Houlihan's in Cherry Hill my whole life. First, when it was inside the Cherry Hill Mall, and then after it moved to Garden State Park off Route 70.
Carjackers were no match for a brave Philly transit worker and his 15-ton bus
PHILADELPHIA — Route 5 SEPTA bus driver Chris DeShields interrupted what appeared to be a Fishtown carjacking last week on a late-night run by using his 40-foot bus to box in and scare off the would-be robbers. He was driving north on Frankford Avenue about 10:40 p.m., carrying five...
visitbuckscounty.com
Soul D'Lysh: Celebrate This Black Owned Business For African American History Month
Have you ever left a restaurant experiencing an emotional connection to the food, culture, and owner? Newly opened, Soul D'Lysh in Quakertown, provides a sense of comfort, pride, and joy that will make you want to return again and again. Owners, Alysha Holmes and her husband, Keith Morris, opened this...
Brr! The 5 Coldest Temperatures Ever Recorded In Atlantic City, NJ
So far this year, Atlantic County's gotten pretty lucky when it comes to the outside feels. Now, anyone that knows me will tell you that I'm always chilly, so you can't go off of anything I tell you in terms of temperature. I wear sweatpants in the studio in the middle of the summer. To be fair, it's always FREEZING in here regardless of the time of year.
9 Atlantic City Area Restaurants Featured on Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives
Guy Fieri loves the Atlantic City area. He's been here a number of times for his show, "Diners, Drive-Ins, and Dives." He's featured 9 different Atlantic City area restaurants on the show, with some of his visits at the restaurants featured on multiple episodes. In addition to visiting local restaurants,...
These Ocean County, NJ Italian Restaurants are Simply Superb
If there's one thing Ocean County knows, it's Italian food. With all of the Italian heritage in Ocean County, every entree must be excellent every time. We have high standards, and rightfully so. There are the classics like eggplant parm and chicken cacciatore. Seafood served Italian style can't be beaten.
Man ambushed, shot walking to car in Philadelphia
PHILADELPHIA, PA – A man walking to his car in West Philadelphia was ambushed and shot by an individual who pulled up alongside him. The Philadelphia Police Department reported last Monday, at around 11:30 pm, a suspect approached the victim in the area of 1500 North 53rd Street in a blue Lincoln Navigator. The suspect stopped the Lincoln in the road, got out of the vehicle and walked over to shoot the man as he approached his car which was parked along the street here. The victim suffered multiple gunshot wounds throughout his body and was rushed to the hospital The post Man ambushed, shot walking to car in Philadelphia appeared first on Shore News Network.
