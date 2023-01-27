ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

South Philly Review

The Great Glory of the Geator

I’m probably the wrong person to write this column about Jerry Blavat. Because of my two left feet, I never attended one of the many dances he ran. Never went to his club called MEMORIES in Margate. Attended just one of the oldies concerts he presided over at the Kimmel Center. But I know what Blavat meant to Philadelphia. I know what he meant to scores of fans such as my wife and her friends. I crossed paths twice in my life with the Geator and came away amazed.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Cat Country 107.3

New Beach Bar Coming to Brigantine, NJ in Summer of 2023

With the temperature forecasted to be below freezing this weekend, I'm already thinking about summer. One of my favorite spots in Brigantine to check to watch the Eagles games on the beach and grab a drink during the summer was Laguna Grill and Rum Bar. It was a great spot to watch the games on the beach, and listen to live music during the summer.
BRIGANTINE, NJ
Cat Country 107.3

SAVAGE! NYC's Empire State Building Goes Green in Honor of the Philadelphia Eagles

Whoa, Giants and Jets fans can't be happy about this move. Us Philly fans? WE LOVE IT! Well done, Empire State Building. It's not unusual for the top of the ESB to change color depending on occasion, but I was honestly surprised to see a monument in New York City supporting Philadelphia. Especially, since the Eagles beat the New York Giants to GET to the NFC Championship Game.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Cat Country 107.3

New Atlantic City, NJ Bar Wants Your Dog's Photo as a Permanent Fixture

A new dog-friendly bar and restaurant in Atlantic City is holding a contest where your dog's photo could become a permanent fixture!. Good Dog Bar is opening off Atlantic Ave. in A.C. in March and owners Dave and Heather Gleason are kicking off their arrival to Atlantic City with a contest that's become quite 'pup'-ular at their OG Philly location. Each year, Good Dog adds photos of photogenic pups to its walls as works of art!
ATLANTIC CITY, NJ
passyunkpost.com

The Holy Cannoli Shop: a 'shell' of a good time

A sweet addition to the Newbold neighborhood offers up a twist on the traditional. Since January 4, The Holy Cannoli Shop, 1716 Jackson St., has been serving up coffee alongside creative cannoli and other treats made with all-natural ingredients. The shop is the brainchild of Kristine DiCrosta who was first inspired to open her own cafe while studying abroad in Italy. DiCrosta has been cooking and baking using only real, all-natural ingredients since 2012 after “becoming aware of the low quality ingredients and the artificial flavors, dyes, and preservatives commonly used in many foods.” The shop is the realization of a long-time dream.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Shore News Network

Man ambushed, shot walking to car in Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA, PA – A man walking to his car in West Philadelphia was ambushed and shot by an individual who pulled up alongside him. The Philadelphia Police Department reported last Monday, at around 11:30 pm, a suspect approached the victim in the area of 1500 North 53rd Street in a blue Lincoln Navigator. The suspect stopped the Lincoln in the road, got out of the vehicle and walked over to shoot the man as he approached his car which was parked along the street here. The victim suffered multiple gunshot wounds throughout his body and was rushed to the hospital The post Man ambushed, shot walking to car in Philadelphia appeared first on Shore News Network.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Cat Country 107.3

Cat Country 107.3

