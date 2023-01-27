ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indiana State

Comments / 0

Related
The Hill

Davis: Time to correct the record again — Hillary Clinton did not have a single email marked ‘classified’

There has been substantial media coverage of President Biden and former Vice President Pence both removing marked classified documents outside the White House after they left the vice presidency (and, in the case of Biden, also including after he was a U.S. senator). Both insist they did so inadvertently.   Of course, the word “inadvertent” does not apply to former President Trump’s behavior. As we now know from Mr. Trump’s own admission, he knew documents he took to Mar-a-Lago were classified…
WASHINGTON STATE
ClickOnDetroit.com

FBI used photos, videos to charge Michigan couple in US Capitol attack

More than two years later, investigators are still tracking down and charging people from Michigan believed to have taken part in the Jan. 6 attacks on the United States Capitol. The latest was a boyfriend and girlfriend who claimed they’d been on vacation somewhere other than Washington, D.C. It...
BURTON, MI
CBS News

Ukraine's drones watch as Russia throws waves of men at battle for Bakhmut

Bakhmut, eastern Ukraine — The city of Bakhmut was home to around 70,000 people before it found itself on the front line of Russian President Vladimir Putin's unprovoked war to seize Ukrainian territory. Almost 12 months of war have left Bakhmut barely recognizable.          Once renowned for sparkling wine, the small city has been reduced to a hollowed-out shell of its former self. But Bakhmut, and the Ukrainian forces defending it, have hung on. "Bakhmut holds" has even become a battle cry for the nation as it fights back against the Russian invaders. But it's only just holding...
ClickOnDetroit.com

How will life change once the COVID-19 emergency ends?

WASHINGTON – The declaration of a COVID-19 public health emergency three years ago changed the lives of millions of Americans by offering increased health care coverage, beefed-up food assistance and universal access to coronavirus vaccines and tests. Much of that is now coming to an end, with President Joe...
ILLINOIS STATE
ClickOnDetroit.com

NATO chief urges Seoul to send military support to Ukraine

SEOUL – NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg on Monday called for South Korea to provide direct military support to Ukraine, saying Kyiv is in urgent need of weapons to fight off the prolonged Russian invasion. South Korea, a growing arms exporter with a well-equipped, U.S.-backed military, has provided humanitarian aid...
ClickOnDetroit.com

Indiana justices won't hear 2nd abortion case for now

INDIANAPOLIS – Indiana's high court said it will not immediately consider a challenge to the state's abortion ban that is based on the argument that the law violates some people's religious freedoms, leaving that decision to an appeals court, at least for now. The state Supreme Court issued an...
INDIANA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy