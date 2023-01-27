ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Schenectady, NY

Bombers Burrito Bar in Schenectady to close

By Sara Rizzo
 4 days ago

SCHENECTADY, N.Y. ( NEWS10 ) — Bombers Burrito Bar on 447 State Street in Schenectady is closing. According to an employee at that location, the restaurant’s last day is Sunday.

This is the only Bombers location to close. The three Albany restaurants on Lark Street, in the Harriman Campus, and in the Empire State Plaza food court will remain open, said the Bombers employee.

Bombers is known for its burritos, quesadillas and margaritas. The menu also includes vegetarian and vegan options.

Saratoga County bakery helps raise awareness on organ donation

Owner Jimmy Vann has not yet responded to NEWS10’s request for comment. Stick with NEWS10 for updates.

